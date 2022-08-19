QA Commissioners lend support to projects set to receive Rural Maryland Economic Development Grants

CENTREVILLE — County commissioners signed a letter of support for the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund grant application during their Aug. 9 meeting. Queen Anne’s County is set to receive $2.9 million dollars for county specific projects and the upper shore region which includes Cecil and Kent counties will receive $1.3 million for regional based projects.

Heather Tinelli, Director of Economic and Tourism Development and Rebecca Lepter, Economic Development Coordinator presented several projects that were identified as priority projects in the application. The funding opportunity from the Maryland Department of Commerce supports economic development activity, stimulate private investment, and grow jobs in the state’s rural counties.