Queen Anne's County, MD

QA Commissioners lend support to projects set to receive Rural Maryland Economic Development Grants

By Hannah Combs
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
CENTREVILLE — County commissioners signed a letter of support for the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund grant application during their Aug. 9 meeting. Queen Anne’s County is set to receive $2.9 million dollars for county specific projects and the upper shore region which includes Cecil and Kent counties will receive $1.3 million for regional based projects.

Heather Tinelli, Director of Economic and Tourism Development and Rebecca Lepter, Economic Development Coordinator presented several projects that were identified as priority projects in the application. The funding opportunity from the Maryland Department of Commerce supports economic development activity, stimulate private investment, and grow jobs in the state’s rural counties.

Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
231
Followers
468
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

