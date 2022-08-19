Read full article on original website
Related
Hemorrhagic disease causing deer deaths around Virginia
An infectious virus known as hemorrhagic disease is once again causing white-tailed deer deaths around Virginia, but state wildlife officials say there’s no need to panic. “It shows up every year,” said Nelson Lafon, the Forest Wildlife Program manager for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. A blanket term for several related viruses, hemorrhagic disease […] The post Hemorrhagic disease causing deer deaths around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
VIRGINIA - The best seafood restaurants in Virginia are a dime a dozen, but you may be surprised by just how good they are. The state has access to large bodies of water, such as the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, making Virginia's seafood a highly prized commodity. However, Virginia seafood is also incredibly competitive, and to make our list of the best Virginia seafood restaurants, a restaurant must have some special qualities.
WSLS
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
StormTracker8: Late August heat on tap for a few days
Late August warmth to continue for a while.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Twin River Outfitters worked with volunteers to clean up tires in James River
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Twin River Outfitters in Buchanan worked with volunteers to clean up the James river. They worked to help remove tires. Botetourt County provided a dumpster to remove the tires. There were one hundred and sixty tires pulled from the river in Botetourt County...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia today?
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.
cbs19news
Heavy rain damages roads in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Heavy rain has caused damage to roads around Nelson County. As a result, Nelson County Public Schools was closed on Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation Lynchburg District has crews out inspecting roads. People may have to find alternate routes around damaged roads, such...
Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday
Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Sunday’s rounds of rain cause risk for localized flooding for some
ROANOKE, Va. – As we’ve been mentioning for a few days, we’ll wrap up the weekend with the wettest weather of the week. Showers stay scattered in coverage through the morning and midday, but become more widespread during the afternoon. The clouds and rain are likely to...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 17,183 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 59,176 PCR tests processed over the past week.
WSET
Virginia ranked ninth most active state
(WSET) — A new study reveals the rankings for each state and how active they are, basing those calculations on factors like how many gyms there are and how much access people have to them. Conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt, the study found that Minnesota was the top...
Navy identifies sailor who died as Virginia native
"The loss of a friend or loved one is always tragic, and even more so when they are young, dedicated to service, and sailing into harm's way. Nicholas Woods was one of those young people,”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC12
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
WSET
Upcoming road projects to impact drivers in Central Virginia
(WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will impact drivers in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project began on Friday and is expected to continue through...
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China spreading in Virginia
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
Special Weather Statement for Southern Half of Iowa
(Des Moines) Fog developed in low-lying areas and river valleys early this morning. Some locations have visibilities occasionally dropping below one-quarter of a mile, according to the National Weather Service. The fog is forecast to remain over the region through the morning commute and may become more widespread, possibly lasting...
wfxrtv.com
First week of Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial wraps up with more testimony
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The first week of trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple manslaughter charges in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station came to a close on Friday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
theriver953.com
Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
WSET
National gas prices continue downward trend for 10th week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — For the tenth week in a row the national gas price average declined. This week it's down to $3.97, which is 6.3 cents below last week's average, according to GasBuddy. Although the relief to drivers is much preferable to the $5.03 June high, many have...
Comments / 5