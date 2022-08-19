ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Former St. Pete mayor joins board of community service organization

Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has been named to the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Service board. After leaving office in January, Kriseman became a lobbyist for Shumaker Advisors in Tampa, where he serves as executive vice president and principal of the firm’s U.S. cities practice, focusing on sustainable economic development and urban planning. He is also of counsel in Shumaker’s public policy and government affairs service line.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport’s $16.5 Million-Budget Approval Set for September

The Gulfport City Council is a month away from approving a budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. City Manager Jim O’Reilly submitted a proposed budget to the council July 14, one day before the deadline set in the city charter. First and second readings of the 2023 millage rate and budget adoption have been scheduled for Sept. 6 and 20, during regular City Council meetings, so that Council can adopt the budget prior to the Sept. 30 deadline in the charter.
GULFPORT, FL
Axios

St. Petersburg's "Power of Change" stations change hands

St. Petersburg police will no longer be in charge of the "Power of Change" donation stations after the department failed to use more than $9,000 given to help homeless people. Flashback: In July, Creative Loafing reported that the St. Petersburg Police Department was not using money collected from the yellow meters, advertised as an alternative to "giving money to panhandlers."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Council approves reallocation for South St. Pete housing

As part of continued efforts to mitigate the housing crisis, St. Petersburg is using funding earmarked for other programs to increase its stock of affordable units and revitalize existing properties. During Thursday’s meeting, city council members unanimously approved amending the fiscal year 2022 project plan for the South St. Petersburg...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
City
Gulfport, FL
Gulfport, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: Not such a ‘dog-friendly’ city

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. St. Pete was just voted one of the dog-friendliest cities in the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Largo’s stake in affordable housing complex up to $1.46M

LARGO — The city of Largo has learned the hard way about rising construction costs this past year. City leaders have had to shelve a project to upgrade Bayhead Action Park, and, most recently, they learned that their premier project to build a new mixed-use City Hall on West Bay Drive ballooned in price from $58 million to $80 million.
LARGO, FL
#City Council
hernandosun.com

Milk-A-Way farms mediation agreement with city of Brooksville

At the August 15, 2022, Regular City Council meeting, the City voted unanimously to approve the Mediation Settlement Agreement signed on August 2, 2022. The City participated in a mediation hearing between petitioner Croom Road Land Holdings Inc., and the City of Brooksville in an attempt to settle a dispute regarding RZ 2020-03, known locally as the Milk-A-Way Farms Development.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
soundingsonline.com

482 Hermosita Drive, St Pete Beach, FL 33706

ONE OF A KIND, MAGNIFICENT ESTATE IN ONE OF TAMPA BAY’S MOST EXCLUSIVE NEIGHBORHOODS. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to harbor your vessel(s) in your own backyard, along 137 ft of deep, highly protected water on a wide canal with ideal access to the Gulf and the Bay. 5,329 sf of living space features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms and a private office with incredible water views. A 56-foot pool is surrounded by a spacious 2,100 sf pool deck.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
News Break
Politics
thegabber.com

Gun Stolen From Boat While Family Lunches in Gulfport

Someone stole a gun from a duffle bag left on the deck of a boat dock at the Gulfport Casino on Aug. 12. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said a Ruger .380 pistol was in a stolen duffel bag, which the family left “in plain sight on the deck” of their boat while they ate lunch in Gulfport.
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Real Estate Sales in Gulfport, Florida Aug. 12-18

Here’s what sold in Gulfport in Gulfport last week. This 1,738-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 2002, listed at $649,999 and sold for $620,000. 5930 Skimmer Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club) This 3,118-square-foot home, built in 1994, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed at...
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Renting for Cheap on a Gulf Beach?

No one ever said living walking distance from the beach is an inexpensive life choice. In Florida, the closer you go to the shore, the more it’s going to cost you. That’s why the condos on St. Pete Beach, Madeira, and Treasure Island are filled with retirees and frighteningly high price tags.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Author Wins ALA Award, Conjures Old New Orleans

Being a teenager is hard enough without hurricanes, spiteful aunts, and or murderous ghosts. But these – along with fitting in and finding love – are all in a day’s work for 15-year-old Gabrielle, protagonist of Nikki Marsh’s self-published debut young adult novel, “The Juju Girl” (2021).
GULFPORT, FL

