Vermont State

Related
nbcboston.com

Chance for Heavy Rain Looms Monday

Clouds will be on the increase this evening with mostly dry and warm conditions – with the exception of northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we’ll see a few thunderstorms firing up. Overnight, storms will diminish north but clouds will continue to thicken up along with increasing...
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rains Monday Could Impact Evening Commute

The need for rain is real, and while it will affect our afternoon commutes, rain is welcomed in tomorrow. A warm front is pushing north into New England, bringing the unsettled weather which will offer showers and downpours on Monday. First round of rain will enter Conn. and western Mass...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Hot weekend ahead in New Hampshire

A warm and sunny Friday afternoon to evening with temperatures back in the 80s to near 90. That warmth sticks around for the weekend, too, with even slightly higher temperatures Saturday. Isolated storm chances this weekend with most of us staying dry. The weather pattern will turn unsettled again early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
WMUR.com

Video: Hotter weather moves into New Hampshire

Low pressure has finally pulled away from northern New England. In its wake, we are expecting sunshine and warmer air to return. Some southern communities will make a run for 90 degrees this weekend. The weather pattern will turn unsettled again early next week. Most towns will see their temperatures...
SALEM, NH
94.9 HOM

Beat the Heat and Celebrate 100 Years of New Hampshire’s Polar Caves

If you’re looking for some shade on another hot and hazy weekend, come celebrate the 100th anniversary of New Hampshire’s Polar Caves tomorrow (Saturday August 20)!. Located at the southern edge of the White Mountain National Forest, the beloved attraction is throwing a day-long party that includes rock painting, coloring, face painting, and water balloons.
TRAVEL
#Humid#Fair Weather#Brush Fire
nbcboston.com

Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts

The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.

Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA
nbcboston.com

Multiple Mass. Brush Fires Send Smoke Traveling Across Parts of State

Emergency crews are battling multiple brush fires across Massachusetts, which has sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn Saturday. The fire, located on the town line with Sudbury and Hudson, is contained to a wooded area. Fourteen fire departments from surrounding communities are responding to the fire. Fire officials say there is no threat to the public.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
NECN

A Tiny Noodle Bar Brings Big Flavors in Southern Maine

Southern Maine is immensely appealing. Nearly every coastal city and town between the New Hampshire border and Portland has something to offer, and hidden away among the bustling communities of York Beach, Ogunquit, Kennebunkport and Old Orchard Beach are little hideaways that often get overlooked by visitors. There are old-fashioned...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

The 10 Cheapest Towns & Cities To Live In Maine

With all of the changes that the United States has seen over the last few years, maybe you've been thinking about making a chance to your living situation. Maybe you want to move out of your expensive town and move to a more affordable nearby town. We want to help...
MAINE STATE

