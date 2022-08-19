Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect in shooting near Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta in custody
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are working an active situation in Midtown. Preliminary information indicates three people have been shot in the Colony Square area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call at 1280 W. Peachtree Street at 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located...
CBS 46
30-year-old faces multiple charges in connection to Rainbow Crosswalk vandalism
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who is accused of spraying swastikas on the famous rainbow crosswalk in Midtown and the Federal Reserve building has been identified by police. Atlanta police arrested 30-year-old Jonah Sampson and charged him with criminal trespass, interference with government property, and criminal damage to property. Sampson was arrested following a two-hour standoff with SWAT police at the Solace on Peachtree apartment complex in Midtown.
Alleged gang members charged in burglaries of metro Atlanta celebrity homes
ATLANTA — Police have arrested nearly two dozen gang members and their leader, who they say is responsible for a string of violent robberies and home invasions targeting the mansions of entertainment, sports and social media stars. The investigation started almost a year ago and includes 16 high-end homes...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say
ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 shot inside Georgia Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured Sunday after a man mishandled his gun inside a Georgia Walmart, shooting himself and three others, officials with the Lovejoy Police Department confirmed to WSB-TV. Responding officers determined that Michael Walton, 29, had been negligent with his gun when it fired a round, striking him and three bystanders, the TV station reported.
WXIA 11 Alive
APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun
ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
CBS 46
Argument leads to a fatal shooting outside Duluth sports bar, victim identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man who Gwinnett County Police say was shot and killed early Saturday morning at Sportstime Bar & Grille in Duluth has been identified. Gwinnett County Police tell CBS46 News an argument turned violent and Duluth man Kevin Blackwell was shot and killed in the parking lot.
Stone Mountain father killed outside gas station; one arrested, second suspect not
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The family of 28-year-old Deven Tillis says closure is what they need to mend their heartbreak. “No words can describe just you know, it’s a heartbreaking pain that this has caused me and my family,” said Rodney Tillis, Deven’s father. On July...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
ATLANTA — The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run. The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
Heavy police, SWAT presence on block of Peachtree Street in Midtown
ATLANTA — A section of Peachtree Street in Midtown was blocked by a heavy police and SWAT presence Friday afternoon. The road has since reopened, but there are still numerous officers in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police would give few...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in 28-year-old cold case
It was an arrest 28 years in the making. The family of Jafford Tucker says they are hopeful justice will finally be served. He was shot to death at the Oakland City Transit Station in southwest Atlanta in 1994. The murder suspect had been on the run until Oconee County deputies finally captured him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXIA 11 Alive
$10,000 in damage at Buckhead Theatre as windows are smashed out
ATLANTA — Several windows were smashed out at the Buckhead Theatre by a man who police said was upset over a nearby barfight. In all, the string of broken windows amounted to roughly $10,000 in damage at the historic theater. Atlanta Police said they arrested a "young, drunk" man...
CBS 46
Surprise Squad honors police officer who kept young girl company
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS 46′s Surprise Squad is celebrating Woodstock Police Officer LeDarrion Poole, who kept a young girl company after she was in a car accident. The day left an impact on the young girl, who now wants to become a police officer.
CBS 46
‘I don’t know if my baby is breathing’ | A mother continues search for daughter
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A search for an Atlanta woman who has been reported missing since July 30 continues as her family has sent another desperate plea for the public’s help in locating the woman. It’s been incredibly difficult for the loved ones of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Several weeks...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta woman missing for five years, family still seeking answers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five years after a metro Atlanta woman disappeared from her parents’ home, her family says there are just as few answers today as back then. They’re pushing for more resources to be dedicated to Georgia missing person cases. “So last year, we actually mourned...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta murder suspect on the run for 28 years nabbed by Oconee County deputies
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - An armed and dangerous man wanted in connection to a 1994 Atlanta murder was finally captured during a traffic stop in Oconee County this past Tuesday, deputies say. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin wanted for shooting a man in the face at the Oakland MARTA train station just...
fox5atlanta.com
Man fires at QuikTrip, arrested after I-20 crash, police say
DOUGLASVILLE - The Douglasville Police Department said a man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in Douglasville. Police said a man pulled up to a QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. and fired at least once at the QT. No one inside was hurt, police said....
Robbery victim who fatally shot 7-year-old guilty of murder
A man who opened fire after being robbed outside a mall has been convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was riding in a car with her family while Christmas shopping.
Deputies searching for man accused of raping woman in middle of afternoon at Troup County church
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public’s help in identifying a suspect who deputies are connecting to an Aug. 9 rape at a church. Deputies say the incident occurred at 2 p.m. at a church on Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway.
