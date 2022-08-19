ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

30-year-old faces multiple charges in connection to Rainbow Crosswalk vandalism

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who is accused of spraying swastikas on the famous rainbow crosswalk in Midtown and the Federal Reserve building has been identified by police. Atlanta police arrested 30-year-old Jonah Sampson and charged him with criminal trespass, interference with government property, and criminal damage to property. Sampson was arrested following a two-hour standoff with SWAT police at the Solace on Peachtree apartment complex in Midtown.
fox5atlanta.com

Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say

ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

4 shot inside Georgia Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured Sunday after a man mishandled his gun inside a Georgia Walmart, shooting himself and three others, officials with the Lovejoy Police Department confirmed to WSB-TV. Responding officers determined that Michael Walton, 29, had been negligent with his gun when it fired a round, striking him and three bystanders, the TV station reported.
WXIA 11 Alive

APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun

ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in 28-year-old cold case

It was an arrest 28 years in the making. The family of Jafford Tucker says they are hopeful justice will finally be served. He was shot to death at the Oakland City Transit Station in southwest Atlanta in 1994. The murder suspect had been on the run until Oconee County deputies finally captured him.
WXIA 11 Alive

$10,000 in damage at Buckhead Theatre as windows are smashed out

ATLANTA — Several windows were smashed out at the Buckhead Theatre by a man who police said was upset over a nearby barfight. In all, the string of broken windows amounted to roughly $10,000 in damage at the historic theater. Atlanta Police said they arrested a "young, drunk" man...
fox5atlanta.com

Man fires at QuikTrip, arrested after I-20 crash, police say

DOUGLASVILLE - The Douglasville Police Department said a man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in Douglasville. Police said a man pulled up to a QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. and fired at least once at the QT. No one inside was hurt, police said....
