Centrally located between Omaha and Denver, the Crowne Plaza Kearney is the brand’s first new-build convention hotel in the United States since 2020. Designed to foster connections between guests, the property is replete with spaces for both business and social gatherings. On the business side, highlights include the brand’s signature Plaza Workspace areas and the attached Younes Conference Center, which offers 70,000 square feet of dedicated meeting space across 35 meeting rooms. Planners can partner with a Crowne Plaza Meeting Director to design and execute their events. They can also rest assured that guest health and safety is a top priority, thanks to the brand’s Meet with Confidence program, which includes the IHG Way of Clean. The emphasis on productivity and comfort extends to the 172 guestrooms, which feature Crowne Plaza’s patented WorkLife Room design. Three distinct zones in each room support “work, relaxation, sleep” with elements such as an angled bed, a moveable table, and a more formal desk area—optimizing the space for both work and downtime. On the leisure side, the Crowne Plaza Kearney offers shops, a spa, and even an indoor waterpark. The Fyre Grill & Spirits showcases Midwest cuisine, and a full-service Starbucks is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Many of Nebraska’s attractions and points of interest are easily accessible to guests, including Yanney Park, Fort Kearny State Historical Park, the Great Platte River Road Archway, the Classic Car Collection, and the University of Nebraska Kearney. Guests also enjoy complimentary shuttle service to the Kearney Regional Airport. Overall, the Crowne Plaza Kearney is a prime example of a new hotel catering to the “bleisure” traveler, offering robust business facilities and recreational opportunities both onsite and offsite.

OMAHA, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO