LJWORLD

The Oread hotel near KU campus has been sold to a Denver-based company and will become a Hilton hotel property

A Denver-based hospitality company has bought Lawrence’s The Oread, and will rebrand the hotel on the edge of the University of Kansas campus as a Hilton hotel. Mission Hill Hospitality announced Monday that it has completed a deal to purchase The Oread, and will change the name of the property to the Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
LAWRENCE, KS
Lodging

Facilitating Meaningful Connections: Crowne Plaza Kearney

Centrally located between Omaha and Denver, the Crowne Plaza Kearney is the brand’s first new-build convention hotel in the United States since 2020. Designed to foster connections between guests, the property is replete with spaces for both business and social gatherings. On the business side, highlights include the brand’s signature Plaza Workspace areas and the attached Younes Conference Center, which offers 70,000 square feet of dedicated meeting space across 35 meeting rooms. Planners can partner with a Crowne Plaza Meeting Director to design and execute their events. They can also rest assured that guest health and safety is a top priority, thanks to the brand’s Meet with Confidence program, which includes the IHG Way of Clean. The emphasis on productivity and comfort extends to the 172 guestrooms, which feature Crowne Plaza’s patented WorkLife Room design. Three distinct zones in each room support “work, relaxation, sleep” with elements such as an angled bed, a moveable table, and a more formal desk area—optimizing the space for both work and downtime. On the leisure side, the Crowne Plaza Kearney offers shops, a spa, and even an indoor waterpark. The Fyre Grill & Spirits showcases Midwest cuisine, and a full-service Starbucks is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Many of Nebraska’s attractions and points of interest are easily accessible to guests, including Yanney Park, Fort Kearny State Historical Park, the Great Platte River Road Archway, the Classic Car Collection, and the University of Nebraska Kearney. Guests also enjoy complimentary shuttle service to the Kearney Regional Airport. Overall, the Crowne Plaza Kearney is a prime example of a new hotel catering to the “bleisure” traveler, offering robust business facilities and recreational opportunities both onsite and offsite.
OMAHA, NE
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 12,945-square-foot retail property in Kansas

Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Kansas, Inc. brokered the sale of Lawrence 27, a 12,945-square-foot retail property in Lawrence, Kansas. The property sold for $4.52 million. Zachary Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin E. Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland and Columbus offices, represented...
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emporia gazette.com

Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
EMPORIA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Calm at KU after first move-in day

Daisy Hill looked radiant against blue skies Thursday afternoon following the first of the University of Kansas’ two move-in days. Students were set to move into Hashinger, Self, and Templin halls on Daisy Hill Thursday; KU will welcome more students to Ellsworth, Lewis, and Oswald halls on Friday. According...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

PHOTOS: Great Balloon Glow held at WWI Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The second ever Great Balloon Glow in Kansas City took place Saturday evening at the World War I Memorial. Hundreds of people brought their lawn chairs and blankets to watch the rows of hot air balloons fire up their burners. Photos of the event can...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans

How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Jayhawks flock to UnionFest

Thousands of new and returning Jayhawks on Saturday flocked to campus to learn about the University of Kansas’ many student-led organizations. UnionFest is a longstanding KU tradition, welcoming thousands of students to campus with free food, prizes and swag. According to KU’s website, the annual event draws about 10,000...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Late couple’s contemporary collection auctioned to benefit Topeka library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unique collection of a late, local couple is up for auction to benefit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. public library, part of their final wishes. Claire and [Leo] Glenn Swogger spent years traveling and collecting contemporary modern art and furniture featuring unique Scandinavian and Danish designs mostly from the 60s and 70s, with some pieces from the 1980s.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka cowgirl looks to be named country queen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – What does it mean to exemplify the “country” way of life? Topeka resident and mustang tamer Madison Branham is looking to answer that question by coming out on top in the Ms. Stars & Stripes 2022 competition. Sponsored by STAR Magazine, the Ms. Stars & Stripes competition seeks to identify one woman […]
TOPEKA, KS

