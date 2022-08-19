ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama workforce, wages grow in July

By Bobby Stilwell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dop8s_0hNUQ3gZ00

ALABAMA (WHNT) – More good news for Alabama came in July’s job state numbers, released Friday.

While the state’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at June’s 2.6%, the size of the state’s civilian labor force swelled to 2,291,962, the largest on record, and an increase of 47,818 compared to July 2021.

Saraland man turns himself in, charged for murder of TikTok star’s son

“Alabama’s historically low unemployment rate keeps holding strong, all while we continue breaking other new records. Today, I consider one of the best numbers to be that we, once again, have more people working than ever before. We will not relent on our efforts. We will continue working hard to support businesses as they seek more employees, while also connecting folks in our workforce with existing resources to ensure they are highly skilled and well-equipped.”

Governor Kay Ivey

The labor force represents those working or looking for work, and the vast majority of the labor force is employed – 2,232,543 were employed in July, a record-high for the Yellowhammer State, and an increase of 65,475 compared to July 2021.

The number of Alabamians unemployed dropped to 59,419, another record for the state.

Since July 2021, just over 34,000 jobs have been added in the state, with the largest gains in the construction sector – which added 8,700 jobs, the education and health services sector – which added 7,200 jobs, and the manufacturing sector – which added 5,300 jobs.

The plan to build Topgolf in Mobile is underway

Wages have been increasing as well – hitting the second highest level on record. Average weekly wages across the state hit $1,005.34 each week in July; with the trade, transportation, and utilities sector and business services sector setting records; TTU workers brought home an average of $820 each week, with business services workers bringing home an average of $1,332.54 each week.

“Alabama’s record-low unemployment rate is continuing to hold steady, and we are continuing to see other record-breaking employment statistics, month after month. People are working in Alabama in record numbers, and employers are adding jobs in nearly all major industry sectors, gaining more than 34,000 jobs since last year Wages are increasing in Alabama as well. We’re seeing the second highest weekly wage rate in history, an increase of nearly $28 per week.”

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington

The news comes on the heels of the latest job numbers from the U.S. Labor Department, which showed the U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July , more than double what analysts expected.

Shelby County had the lowest county-wide unemployment rate in July – 2.1%. Cullman and Marshall Counties tied for second-lowest county-wide unemployment at 2.4% each, with a four-way tie for third-lowest county-wide unemployment. Blount, Clay, Limestone, and St. Clair Counties all reported 2.5% unemployment rates.

Trussville and Vestavia Hills had the lowest city-wide unemployment rate in July at 1.9% each. Homewood’s 2% followed at second-lowest, with Madison’s 2.1% at third-lowest.

Only one county in Alabama reported a county-wide unemployment rate in the double digits: Wilcox’s 11.3% was the highest in the state in July. Perry County followed at 8.3%, with Lowndes County’s 8.1% rounding out the top three highest county-wide unemployment rates.

On a city level, Selma’s 9.4% was the highest city-wide unemployment rate in Alabama in July, with Prichard following at 7.5%, and Bessemer’s 4.9% rounding out the top three highest city-wide unemployment rates.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Ivey: Workforce at record high; Alabama maintains 2.6% unemployment rate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov  Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate remained unchanged from June’s rate of 2.6%, well below July 2021’s rate of 3.4%. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021. “Alabama’s historically low unemployment rate keeps holding strong, all while we continue breaking other new records. Today, I consider one of the best numbers to be that we, once again, have more people working than ever before,” said Ivey. “We will not relent on our efforts. We will continue working hard to support businesses as they seek more employees, while also...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate begins to decline

Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen in recent weeks, according to the most recent data compiled by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The decline in the positivity rate — the percentage of tests reported to the Department of Public Health that are positive — is a sign that the spread of COVID-19 may be slowing after months of steadily increasing positivity rates.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Selma, AL
City
Prichard, AL
Local
Alabama Business
City
Bessemer, AL
City
Cullman, AL
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Saraland, AL
City
Mobile, AL
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
WKRG News 5

Report: Absent fathers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White released a new report that shows Mississippi taxpayers will see an additional $700 million of current and future spending obligations as a result of fatherlessness. “Mississippians know that engaged fathers are critical for the well-being of children,” said White. “The added discipline and income that […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
aldailynews.com

Alabama’s unemployment rate holds at record 2.6% in July

Alabama’s unemployment remained at a record low 2.6% in July, unchanged from June and down from 3.4% in July of 2021. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said in a written statement this morning.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Who can buy and use medical marijuana in Mississippi?

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February 2022. Now, Mississippians are eligible to submit applications to be able to purchase marijuana products when they become available. Below is a list of questions and answers for potential patients. All information is sourced from the text of the Mississippi […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
WKRG News 5

How to find your voting precinct in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Primary Elections in Florida are set to take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Voters must go to their assigned precinct to cast their ballot in the election. In order to find their voting precinct, Escambia County voters can go to escambiavotes.gov to use their precinct finder application. Once on […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
drivinvibin.com

5 Cool Places in Alabama

You’re doing yourself a favor if you create a list of cool places to visit for your future travels. However, don’t overlook a trip to Alabama. Many travelers find themselves surprised at how much the state offers. There’s so much to see and do that it’ll be hard...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Unemployment Rates#Tiktok
WKRG News 5

Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
apr.org

Documentary highlights life of carnivorous plants in Alabama

The journalist credited with finding the slave ship Clotilda has a new documentary on a very different subject. Ben Raines highlights our state’s natural diversity including meat eating plants. The program is called Carnivorous Kingdom. It’s a look at Alabama’s pitcher plant bogs. It was filmed over three years throughout the state.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy