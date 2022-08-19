Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
INTERVENTION DEADLINE SET IN MISSOURI-AMERICAN WATER COMPANY CASE IN PETTIS COUNTY
Missouri-American Water Company (MAWC) has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a certificate of convenience and necessity to install, own, operate, control, manage and maintain a water and sewer system in Pettis County, in and around the City of Smithton. According to the application, to provide...
abc17news.com
The University of Missouri offers a welcome week tradition for incoming freshman
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri's semester begins on Monday, along with several other universities. Most students have already moved in and unpacked at UM, but there is still one welcome week tradition the university is offering incoming freshmen students known as the "Tiger Walk". Mizzou's "Tiger Walk" is...
University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri uses the MU Alert system to notify students, faculty, and parents about possible threats on or around campus 24/7. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi says the system includes a variety of alerts. "We have a very robust emergency alert system. It involves a number of different tools," Basi said. The post University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON CALLS FOR SPECIAL SESSION REGARDING INCOME TAX CUTS
Governor Mike Parson announced that he has issued the official call for a special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs for a minimum of six years. A news release says the General Assembly will meet in Jefferson City at 12 p.m. Tuesday,...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE RECEIVES GRANT FROM MABEE FOUNDATION
Missouri Valley College President Dr. Bonnie Humphrey has announced that the college has received a $655,000 challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation. This grant is contingent on the college raising the remaining fundraising portion of $380,940, by July 12, 2023. A news release says this funding will be used to...
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Busy Weekend For Chillicothe Police Department
The weekend police report for the Chillicothe Police Department includes 267 calls for service from Friday to Sunday. 09:15 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of US 36 for a possible assault between a business owner and an employee. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with both parties. The employee was asked to leave and not return.
kchi.com
Missouri Highway Patrol Captain Named Commanding Officer In Jefferson City
The Missouri Highway Patrol announced on Friday evening that Captain Jason N Crites was being named commanding officer and transferred to Troop F in Jefferson City effective Thursday, September 1st. Crites joined the patrol as a member of the 75th Recruit Class on February 1st, 1998. He grew up in...
kmmo.com
GLASGOW MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR PROPERTY DAMAGE DUE IN COURT
A Glasgow man facing a felony charge for allegedly damaging a police car is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, while being detained in police custody in the parking lot of a bar, Dimitrix McCoy was placed inside a Glasgow police car while an ongoing investigation was in progress concerning a domestic assault which occurred at a different location.
kmmo.com
MODOT WORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES FROM AUGUST 22-28
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed through mid-September...
kmmo.com
SFCC TO HOST A ‘LIGHT THE DARKNESS’ RUN AND WALK
State Fair Community College’s Student Life is scheduled to host a “Light the Darkness” glow run/walk at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 17, on the Sedalia campus. A news release says the 5K and one-mile course is a no-cost, family event; however, registration is required to participate. September...
Jefferson City Council votes to keep property tax rate the same after questions over rate
The Jefferson City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss and vote on its property tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year after a council member asked to lower the mayor's proposed rate. The post Jefferson City Council votes to keep property tax rate the same after questions over rate appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
BRUNSWICK MAN ISSUED SUMMONS FOR FELONY AND MISDEMEANOR CHARGES IN CHARITON COUNTY
According to court documents a Brunswick man has been charged with a felony and misdemeanor in Chariton County. A warrant was mailed to Russell Wade Wattenbarger on Thursday, August 18. Wattenbarger was charged with a felony for contolled substance, a misdemeanor for drug parphernalia and a vehicle infraction. Wattenbarger is...
kmmo.com
ROAD WORK SUSPENDED IN CARROLL COUNTY
Work has been suspended on roadways in Carroll County. Work has been temporarily suspended and the roadways fully reopened at the bridge on U.S. Route 24/65 over Missouri 10, Outer Road 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad. This includes reopening the adjacent ramp from Route 10 to northbound U.S. Route 24/65.
$100K winning scratchers ticket sold in Columbia, Missouri
The 200X scratchers game still has more than $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including the $2 million top prize.
krcu.org
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
Southwest Columbia neighborhood in conflict over R/C planes
Remote-controlled planes have been filling the sky in the Longview neighborhood in southwest Columbia, causing some residents to take their noise complaints to city hall. The post Southwest Columbia neighborhood in conflict over R/C planes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
FOUR SERIOUSLY INJURED IN COOPER COUNTY CRASH
An 18-year-old man and three juveniles were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cooper County on Sunday, August 21. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Caden J. Pearcy failed to yield at a traffic control device and entered an intersection. The vehicle was then struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old juvenile and Pearcy’s vehicle overturned.
showmeprogress.com
Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022
The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN DUE IN COURT FOR TRIAL-SETTING HEARING
A Sedalia man whose conviction was set aside by the court more than two years ago is scheduled to be in court. Court documents say Jerome Lee Williams II changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in July 2017 to two counts of a sex-related felony involving a juvenile and assault of law-enforcement officers. He was sentenced to spend a total of more than 30 years in state prison on September 11, 2017.
