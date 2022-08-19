ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri uses the MU Alert system to notify students, faculty, and parents about possible threats on or around campus 24/7. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi says the system includes a variety of alerts. "We have a very robust emergency alert system. It involves a number of different tools," Basi said. The post University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON CALLS FOR SPECIAL SESSION REGARDING INCOME TAX CUTS

Governor Mike Parson announced that he has issued the official call for a special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs for a minimum of six years. A news release says the General Assembly will meet in Jefferson City at 12 p.m. Tuesday,...
#Glasgow School#Tax Rate#Education#The Glasgow School Board#The Board
kmmo.com

MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE RECEIVES GRANT FROM MABEE FOUNDATION

Missouri Valley College President Dr. Bonnie Humphrey has announced that the college has received a $655,000 challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation. This grant is contingent on the college raising the remaining fundraising portion of $380,940, by July 12, 2023. A news release says this funding will be used to...
MARSHALL, MO
kchi.com

Busy Weekend For Chillicothe Police Department

The weekend police report for the Chillicothe Police Department includes 267 calls for service from Friday to Sunday. 09:15 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of US 36 for a possible assault between a business owner and an employee. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with both parties. The employee was asked to leave and not return.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kmmo.com

GLASGOW MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR PROPERTY DAMAGE DUE IN COURT

A Glasgow man facing a felony charge for allegedly damaging a police car is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, while being detained in police custody in the parking lot of a bar, Dimitrix McCoy was placed inside a Glasgow police car while an ongoing investigation was in progress concerning a domestic assault which occurred at a different location.
GLASGOW, MO
kmmo.com

MODOT WORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES FROM AUGUST 22-28

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed through mid-September...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SFCC TO HOST A ‘LIGHT THE DARKNESS’ RUN AND WALK

State Fair Community College’s Student Life is scheduled to host a “Light the Darkness” glow run/walk at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 17, on the Sedalia campus. A news release says the 5K and one-mile course is a no-cost, family event; however, registration is required to participate. September...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

ROAD WORK SUSPENDED IN CARROLL COUNTY

Work has been suspended on roadways in Carroll County. Work has been temporarily suspended and the roadways fully reopened at the bridge on U.S. Route 24/65 over Missouri 10, Outer Road 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad. This includes reopening the adjacent ramp from Route 10 to northbound U.S. Route 24/65.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
krcu.org

Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

FOUR SERIOUSLY INJURED IN COOPER COUNTY CRASH

An 18-year-old man and three juveniles were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cooper County on Sunday, August 21. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Caden J. Pearcy failed to yield at a traffic control device and entered an intersection. The vehicle was then struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old juvenile and Pearcy’s vehicle overturned.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022

The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN DUE IN COURT FOR TRIAL-SETTING HEARING

A Sedalia man whose conviction was set aside by the court more than two years ago is scheduled to be in court. Court documents say Jerome Lee Williams II changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in July 2017 to two counts of a sex-related felony involving a juvenile and assault of law-enforcement officers. He was sentenced to spend a total of more than 30 years in state prison on September 11, 2017.
SEDALIA, MO

