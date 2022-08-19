ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

7-Eleven now open outside Pearland's northern limits

7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) 7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. The popular American chain known for its Slurpee, drinks and snacks also offers fuel services at the location. 800-255-0711. www.7-eleven.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community Impact...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

All Star 2 Ace Hardware opens in Magnolia

All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) All Star 2 Ace Hardware, located at 10226 FM 1488, Magnolia, opened Aug. 8. The hardware store sells a variety of products, including grills, plumbing parts, paint and gardening supplies, according to Assistant Manager Portia Hooper. 346-518-0911. www.acehardware.com/store-details/17973.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Ultimate Drip Therapy and Wellness relocating to Wheat Cross Drive

Ultimate Drip Therapy and Wellness is relocating to Wheat Cross Drive and expanding to offer more self-care services to the community. (Community Impact Newspaper Staff) Ultimate Drip Therapy and Wellness is relocating from 9945 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 200, Cypress, to 9114 Wheat Cross Drive, Houston, on Sept. 8. The business is also expanding to offer more services through Ultimate Salons and Suites, which will offer a variety of self-care services. The services will include stylists, aestheticians, massage therapists, lash and nail technicians, and other similar services. 346-299-1512. www.ultimatedriptherapy.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Align Boutique now open in Friendswood

Align Boutique, located at 122 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, opened July 9. (Courtesy Pexels) Align Boutique, located at 122 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, opened July 9. The location offers a variety of clothing products, including athletic and leisure wear for dancers and yoga enthusiasts, and Align Boutique provides the options...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Temptation's Bite bread shop opening in Katy this September

Temptation's Bite will sell international, vegan and gluten-free breads. (Courtesy Pexels) Temptation's Bite will open at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy during the last week of September. The shop will sell a variety of breads, including international, vegan and gluten-free options. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com. Reporter, South Houston Metro. Renee joined Community...
KATY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area appraisal district known as HCAD changing its name in 2023

The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) is changing its name in an attempt to distance itself from the county government and eliminate confusion among Houston-area residents. The board of directors for the appraisal district, created more than four decades ago by the Texas Legislature to assess property values for the...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

KidSmiles Lake Conroe now open

KidSmiles is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy KidSmiles) KidSmiles of Lake Conroe opened Aug. 1. Located at 15320 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, the business offers pediatric dentistry for children from infants through age 18. 936-444-4044. https://kidsmileslakeconroe.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper in June 2022. Covering predominately the Conroe/Montgomery...
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webpage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cbd
realtynewsreport.com

The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to League City in September

Nothing Bundt Cakes will come to League City by mid-September. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will open mid-September at 2515 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 200, according to the store. The bakery offers a variety of bundt cakes, allowing customers to choose from up to 10 flavors and over 60 cake designs throughout the year based on seasons and holidays. Cake sizes range from 4-10 inches. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
Community Impact Houston

Montrose-based plant shop Dirt Bag grows community

Jessica Cohen owns and runs Dirt Bag, a shop specializing in indoor plants on Gray Street in Montrose. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Jessica Cohen has her roots in plants. Combining her knowledge of tropical vegetation from her mother’s Colombian heritage with her knowledge of desert vegetation from her father’s Mexican roots, she said she can confidently pair plants with people.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September

Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy