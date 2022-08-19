Read full article on original website
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
7-Eleven now open outside Pearland's northern limits
7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) 7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. The popular American chain known for its Slurpee, drinks and snacks also offers fuel services at the location. 800-255-0711. www.7-eleven.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community Impact...
All Star 2 Ace Hardware opens in Magnolia
All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) All Star 2 Ace Hardware, located at 10226 FM 1488, Magnolia, opened Aug. 8. The hardware store sells a variety of products, including grills, plumbing parts, paint and gardening supplies, according to Assistant Manager Portia Hooper. 346-518-0911. www.acehardware.com/store-details/17973.
Ultimate Drip Therapy and Wellness relocating to Wheat Cross Drive
Ultimate Drip Therapy and Wellness is relocating to Wheat Cross Drive and expanding to offer more self-care services to the community. (Community Impact Newspaper Staff) Ultimate Drip Therapy and Wellness is relocating from 9945 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 200, Cypress, to 9114 Wheat Cross Drive, Houston, on Sept. 8. The business is also expanding to offer more services through Ultimate Salons and Suites, which will offer a variety of self-care services. The services will include stylists, aestheticians, massage therapists, lash and nail technicians, and other similar services. 346-299-1512. www.ultimatedriptherapy.com.
Align Boutique now open in Friendswood
Align Boutique, located at 122 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, opened July 9. (Courtesy Pexels) Align Boutique, located at 122 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, opened July 9. The location offers a variety of clothing products, including athletic and leisure wear for dancers and yoga enthusiasts, and Align Boutique provides the options...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
VGXI announces grand opening for new headquarters in Conroe
VGXI announced the grand opening date of its new headquarters Aug. 17. (Courtesy VGXI Inc.) VGXI announced in an Aug. 17 news release the grand opening date of its new headquarters and expanded manufacturing facility in Conroe. VGXI is a contract developer and manufacturer of nucleic acid biopharmaceuticals, including gene...
Temptation's Bite bread shop opening in Katy this September
Temptation's Bite will sell international, vegan and gluten-free breads. (Courtesy Pexels) Temptation's Bite will open at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy during the last week of September. The shop will sell a variety of breads, including international, vegan and gluten-free options. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com. Reporter, South Houston Metro. Renee joined Community...
Officials from Pearland, Friendswood, Alvin ISDs react to TEA accountability ratings
In the Pearland and Friendswood area, Pearland and Friendswood ISDs received an A rating, the highest possible outcome; Alvin ISD received a B. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Education Agency accountability reports for individual school districts and other education agencies have been released for the 2021-22 school year. In the Pearland...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area appraisal district known as HCAD changing its name in 2023
The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) is changing its name in an attempt to distance itself from the county government and eliminate confusion among Houston-area residents. The board of directors for the appraisal district, created more than four decades ago by the Texas Legislature to assess property values for the...
WAFB.com
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
Main Squeeze Juice Co. announces opening date for new Missouri City location
Main Squeeze Juice Co. has selected an opening date for its new franchise location in Missouri City. (Courtesy Main Squeeze Juice Co.) Fast-casual juice and smoothie bar concept Main Squeeze Juice Co. has set an opening date for a new franchise location in Missouri City. Main Squeeze is targeting Sept....
KidSmiles Lake Conroe now open
KidSmiles is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy KidSmiles) KidSmiles of Lake Conroe opened Aug. 1. Located at 15320 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, the business offers pediatric dentistry for children from infants through age 18. 936-444-4044. https://kidsmileslakeconroe.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper in June 2022. Covering predominately the Conroe/Montgomery...
realtynewsreport.com
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
Spring, Klein leaders target safety ahead of 2022-23 school year
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman met with school district police chiefs across the Greater Houston area—including Spring and Klein ISDs—during an Aug. 3 news conference at Centennial Elementary in Humble ISD. (Courtesy Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office) State and local leaders are ramping up...
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: A Ribbon Cutting, Free Bites and Butcher Demo
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Local Table will be toasting to the new school year with its Moms and Mimosas, offering a special brunch menu at 9 a.m. on the first day of school. Guests can head to GOOF, 2003 West 34th, and Cypress, 10535 Fry, locations on August 22.
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to League City in September
Nothing Bundt Cakes will come to League City by mid-September. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will open mid-September at 2515 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 200, according to the store. The bakery offers a variety of bundt cakes, allowing customers to choose from up to 10 flavors and over 60 cake designs throughout the year based on seasons and holidays. Cake sizes range from 4-10 inches. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
Saint Nicholas School purchases 5.5 acres to stay in Braeswood Place neighborhood
St. Nicholas School, in the Braeswood Place neighborhood, purchased 5.51 acres from the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church Inc., land it had leased since 2018. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Saint Nicholas School, in the Braeswood Place neighborhood, purchased 5.51 acres from the Texas Annual Conference of the United...
Montrose-based plant shop Dirt Bag grows community
Jessica Cohen owns and runs Dirt Bag, a shop specializing in indoor plants on Gray Street in Montrose. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Jessica Cohen has her roots in plants. Combining her knowledge of tropical vegetation from her mother’s Colombian heritage with her knowledge of desert vegetation from her father’s Mexican roots, she said she can confidently pair plants with people.
Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September
Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
