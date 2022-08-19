ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ledyard, CT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ledyard, CT
City
Mashantucket, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Ledyard, CT
Government
Register Citizen

Drought is affecting when Connecticut fall foliage will peak this year

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s typically vibrant autumn foliage season may feel the effects of the summer drought, according to local experts. Due to Connecticut’s dry conditions this summer, the state’s tree canopy may undergo an earlier color change compared to last...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Attend Hartford's Dragon Boat Race and Asian Festival

A longtime tradition returned to Hartford since the pandemic. The Capital City was home to music, food and dance to celebrate Asian culture. One of the main attractions was dragon boat racing. The more than 20-year tradition in the city is one of the top 10 dragon boat festivals in...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NBC Connecticut

$100,000 and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in CT

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, but two tickets sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won big. There was one $100,000 winner and there was one $50,000 winner. The winning numbers were 5-9-11-16-66 and the Powerball was 7. Both winning Connecticut tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball....
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut school districts struggle with staffing shortages

CONNECTICUT, USA — With a new school year right around the corner, Connecticut school districts still struggle to fill several teacher positions and other staff openings. “There is a wide variation in terms of staffing," said Patrice McCarthy, Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education. "Districts are in some cases still trying to fill vacancies and we know we have a significant number of shortage areas, so districts have been very active in building a pipeline so they have a more diverse population of educators available in our schools,”
CONNECTICUT STATE
idesignarch.com

Riverfront Boat Themed House Inspired by Vintage Steamships

This modern boat house perched on a bluff overlooking the Niantic River in Waterford, Connecticut looks like a vintage steamboat. Laschever Building Co. teamed up with cable railing brand Feeney to construct this unique home inspired by steamships, luxury yachts and cruise ships of the early 20th-century. For the exterior...
WATERFORD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut schools pivoting as USDA waivers for free lunch expire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Throughout the pandemic, all schools in the country had the option to use USDA waivers to serve free breakfast and lunch to students under 18. However, those waivers expired June 30, and now many schools are trying to problem solve since their families have been relying on those free meals for two years.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy