RIP Militie’s. The Grinders of Connecticut Will Miss You
Where were you when you heard the news that the bakery behind our beloved Milite's bread was closing for good? My buddy Pete clued me in last week that Waterbury's A.M.S. Bakeries, and their iconic brands of Milite's, Arturo's, and Spinella's breads, were giving up after years of incredible work.
NewsTimes
CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
CT towns got $1.5 billion from feds. They’ve budgeted roughly 1% for housing
The failure to spend federal stimulus funds on housing is a missed opportunity to make CT a more affordable place to live, advocates say.
Register Citizen
Drought is affecting when Connecticut fall foliage will peak this year
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s typically vibrant autumn foliage season may feel the effects of the summer drought, according to local experts. Due to Connecticut’s dry conditions this summer, the state’s tree canopy may undergo an earlier color change compared to last...
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
A Look At The Legend Of Devil’s Hopyard State Park In East Haddam, CT
You don't have to look too far to find something strange or supernatural or just plain creepy in the state of Connecticut. Legend and superstitions are always cool to explore, especially one that involves the "Devil" himself. Today it's a beautiful hiking, fishing, bicycling, picnicking, and camping area located at...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Attend Hartford's Dragon Boat Race and Asian Festival
A longtime tradition returned to Hartford since the pandemic. The Capital City was home to music, food and dance to celebrate Asian culture. One of the main attractions was dragon boat racing. The more than 20-year tradition in the city is one of the top 10 dragon boat festivals in...
Four Community Colleges, Current 12-College CT System, Among Best in Nation
It is what some may describe as a strong finish. In their final year as individual institutions, four of Connecticut’s 12 community colleges have been named among the 20 Top Community Colleges in the nation.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: A look at the last time an incumbent governor was defeated
(WTNH) – This year, Connecticut has a gubernatorial election, which will be a rematch of 2018. Bob Stefanowski is taking on the incumbent, Ned Lamont. History says it’s hard to defeat an incumbent governor in Connecticut. In fact, the last time a sitting governor was voted out of office was in 1954, almost 70 years ago.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops
(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.
NBC Connecticut
$100,000 and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in CT
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, but two tickets sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won big. There was one $100,000 winner and there was one $50,000 winner. The winning numbers were 5-9-11-16-66 and the Powerball was 7. Both winning Connecticut tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball....
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Connecticut school districts struggle with staffing shortages
CONNECTICUT, USA — With a new school year right around the corner, Connecticut school districts still struggle to fill several teacher positions and other staff openings. “There is a wide variation in terms of staffing," said Patrice McCarthy, Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education. "Districts are in some cases still trying to fill vacancies and we know we have a significant number of shortage areas, so districts have been very active in building a pipeline so they have a more diverse population of educators available in our schools,”
idesignarch.com
Riverfront Boat Themed House Inspired by Vintage Steamships
This modern boat house perched on a bluff overlooking the Niantic River in Waterford, Connecticut looks like a vintage steamboat. Laschever Building Co. teamed up with cable railing brand Feeney to construct this unique home inspired by steamships, luxury yachts and cruise ships of the early 20th-century. For the exterior...
Two men killed in boat crash identified in Stonington, Connecticut
State environmental officials have identified the two men killed in a boat accident off the Connecticut coast over the weekend.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Who Qualifies for the State's New $70 Million Career Training Program?
There's a new $70 million career training program in Connecticut. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-2nd District) joins Mike Hydeck to explain who qualifies for the program and how the grant money will be awarded. Mike Hydeck: About 67,000 people are unemployed in Connecticut right now. And there are 100,000 job openings....
NewsTimes
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
Connecticut schools pivoting as USDA waivers for free lunch expire
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Throughout the pandemic, all schools in the country had the option to use USDA waivers to serve free breakfast and lunch to students under 18. However, those waivers expired June 30, and now many schools are trying to problem solve since their families have been relying on those free meals for two years.
