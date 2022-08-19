ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream

Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Albert Sambi Lokonga
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Eddie Nketiah
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Nuno Tavares
Person
Vincent Kompany
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Liverpool#Cup Game#Amazon Prime Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
SPORTbible

Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Manchester United, after an awful start to the season, finally got the Erik ten Hag era underway, and who better to get it underway against than bitter rivals Liverpool. Jadon Sancho scored excellently in the first half before Marcus Rashford doubled it shortly after half time. Mohamed Salah pulled one back approaching the end, but United held on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy