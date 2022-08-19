Read full article on original website
Related
Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream
Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perfect insane kick-off routine, score within 10 seconds for PSG
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all combined in an insane kick-off routine for a lightning quick start for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille. PSG were out of the blocks in rapid fashion in the Ligue One clash and took the lead through Mbappe less than 10 seconds into the contest.
FIFA・
Klopp reveals Liverpool star has "no chance" of playing against Man United
Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones has "no chance" of playing against Man United tomorrow. Liverpool are dealing with something of an injury crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konaté are among the other Reds stars currently carrying problems. Jones will be particularly...
Toni Kroos & Luka Modric's Casemiro goodbye letters show Manchester United how brilliant the Brazilian is
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is set to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player early next week, and the reaction to his exit of his now former Real Madrid teammates shows just how good of a human and player Erik ten Hag is recruiting. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos need...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
Match Report: Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City were held to an enthralling 3-3 draw by Newcastle at St. James' Park on an eventful Sunday evening in the Premier League. The hosts made a positive start by pressing City deep into their own half and winning a corner in the early moments. Less than five minutes...
Erik ten Hag is finally off the mark as Manchester United beat a woeful Liverpool side 2-1
Erik ten Hag tasted victory for the first time as his Manchester United side got the better of Liverpool at Old Trafford. United produced a much better showing than they did in their first two league games against Brighton and Brentford. The first big chance fell to Anthony Elanga after...
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, pies Jamie Carragher
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashed Sky Sports' coverage of Manchester United vs Liverpool but completely pied Reds legend Jamie Carragher. Along with captain Harry Maguire, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been dropped for the clash at Old Trafford and has instead been named on the bench. While he was warming up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"I'll say it again" - Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a major transfer mistake this summer
Paul Merson believes Liverpool have made a huge mistake letting Sadio Mane leave the club for Bayern Munich. Mane completed his move to the German giants earlier this summer in a deal that could rise to £35 million with add-ons. This move brought to an end the Senegalese international’s...
"I wish" - Gary Neville claims Man United should have brought in "exceptional" Liverpool star
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has spoken out on his admiration for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the fixture between the two clubs. Klopp joined Liverpool in 2016 and has turned the Reds from what was a mediocre side to one of Europe’s biggest powerhouses. In his...
Edouard Mendy produces absolute howler for Chelsea, gets punished by Brenden Aaronson
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy produced an absolute howler of a mistake to gift Leeds the lead at Elland Road this afternoon. Thiago Silva played the ball back to the Senegalese shotstopper but he was guilty of overplaying in the wrong area at the wrong time. His touch was off and...
Ajax boss makes savage Champions League dig at Man United when asked about Antony
Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder made a savage Champions League dig at Manchester United when asked about star man Antony. Erik ten Hag is looking at his former player as a potential transfer for Man United ahead of deadline day. They reportedly had a bid in the region of £67 million...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Things Learned: Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. Both sides got off to a flying start, with action coming at each end, but it was the Blues who were looking the more likely to find an opener. The visitors were punished in the 33rd...
Arsenal fans are convinced Oleksandr Zinchenko delayed taking a throw-in to hear his chant
Arsenal supporters think Oleksandr Zinchenko took his time with a throw-in against Bournemouth so he could hear the away end sing his song. Check out the footage below:. The Gunners made it three wins from three with a dominant 3-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening. Zinchenko played...
Man United fans throw cans of beer at coach while chanting 'murderers'
Manchester United fans threw cans of beer at a coach while chanting 'murderers' ahead of tonight's big Premier League clash against Liverpool. Check it out below:. A coach appearing to be carrying Liverpool fans was targetted by Man United supporters as the vehicle entered Old Trafford. Shocking footage shows fans...
Piers Morgan brands Erik ten Hag's decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘one of the dumbest decisions in football history’
Piers Morgan has branded Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool as 'one of the dumbest decisions in football history'. After a dismal start to their Premier League campaign, Ten Hag has decided to make some big changes to his starting eleven for the Liverpool game.
Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool (Premier League)
Manchester United, after an awful start to the season, finally got the Erik ten Hag era underway, and who better to get it underway against than bitter rivals Liverpool. Jadon Sancho scored excellently in the first half before Marcus Rashford doubled it shortly after half time. Mohamed Salah pulled one back approaching the end, but United held on.
Hakim Ziyech's brother drops major Chelsea transfer hint amid Ajax talks
Hakim Ziyech’s brother has dropped a major transfer hint regarding his Chelsea future amid talks with his former club Ajax. The 29-year-old is yet to make a start for the Blues this season, as they have begun the Premier League season with a win, a draw and a loss.
Christian Pulisic likely to stay at Chelsea amid Manchester United interest
Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is likely to stay at Chelsea this summer, according to reports. The USMNT star has seen his game time limited under Thomas Tuchel, and with the World Cup coming up at the end of the year, he is thought to be searching for more minutes. However,...
WATCH: Arsenal fans chant new William Saliba chant
Arsenal away fans have been singing a new song about young defender William Saliba. The chant was sung in the away end as the Gunners beat Bournemouth 0-3 on Saturday. The chant is sung to the tune of 'Tequila' sung by The Champs in the 1950s. The lyrics are as...
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0