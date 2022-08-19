Read full article on original website
Toni Kroos & Luka Modric's Casemiro goodbye letters show Manchester United how brilliant the Brazilian is
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is set to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player early next week, and the reaction to his exit of his now former Real Madrid teammates shows just how good of a human and player Erik ten Hag is recruiting. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos need...
Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream
Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
‘One of the dumbest decisions in football history’ – Piers Morgan slams Man Utd boss for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo
PIERS MORGAN has slammed Manchester United dropping Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool as "one of the dumbest decisions in football history". The TV celebrity believes boss Erik ten Hag should be fired for picking rookie winger Anthony Elanga over wantaway strike legend Ron - if United lose. Ten Hag benched Ronaldo...
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perfect insane kick-off routine, score within 10 seconds for PSG
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all combined in an insane kick-off routine for a lightning quick start for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille. PSG were out of the blocks in rapid fashion in the Ligue One clash and took the lead through Mbappe less than 10 seconds into the contest.
Manchester United Vs. Liverpool Predicted XI - Cristiano Ronaldo To Make Way For Anthony Martial
Manchester United play Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday and there are a number of interesting decisions manager Erik Ten hag has to make in regards to the lineup. That's what I'll predict here.
Klopp reveals Liverpool star has "no chance" of playing against Man United
Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones has "no chance" of playing against Man United tomorrow. Liverpool are dealing with something of an injury crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konaté are among the other Reds stars currently carrying problems. Jones will be particularly...
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
What fuming James Milner scream at Virgil van Dijk in X-rated blast following Man Utd star Sancho’s goal vs Liverpool
JAMES MILNER shocked fans with a rant at Liverpool team-mate Virgil van Dijk after Jadon Sancho netted in Manchester United's 2-1 win. Milner appeared to scream "you go f***ing out to him" at centre-back VVD following a goal that BOTH players might feel embarrassed about. And the pair also seemed...
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
Georginio Wijnaldum: Roma midfielder a World Cup doubt for Netherlands after breaking leg
Roma midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum broke his leg in training on Sunday, putting his participation at the World Cup in Qatar in doubt. The Netherlands midfielder, 31, joined Roma on loan from Paris St-Germain two weeks ago. The Serie A club said medical tests had "confirmed the presence of a fracture...
"I wish" - Gary Neville claims Man United should have brought in "exceptional" Liverpool star
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has spoken out on his admiration for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the fixture between the two clubs. Klopp joined Liverpool in 2016 and has turned the Reds from what was a mediocre side to one of Europe’s biggest powerhouses. In his...
Erik ten Hag is finally off the mark as Manchester United beat a woeful Liverpool side 2-1
Erik ten Hag tasted victory for the first time as his Manchester United side got the better of Liverpool at Old Trafford. United produced a much better showing than they did in their first two league games against Brighton and Brentford. The first big chance fell to Anthony Elanga after...
That's awkward! Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky Sports' pre-match chat to greet Gary Neville and Roy Keane JUST as they're discussing his future... with Jamie Carragher 'totally blanked' by Man United star after saying he expects him to leave
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashed the Sky Sports pundits pitchside before Manchester United's match with Liverpool - and elected to ignore Jamie Carragher. Ronaldo, who was named among the substitutes for the important bottom half clash, came across to speak to former teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane, both part of the Sky line-up for Monday Night Football.
Report: The Glazers Gave Green Light For Manchester United To Spend Their Way Out From Losing Streak
According to a recent report, the Glazers have permitted Erik Ten Hag to spend his way out of the bad results that are dragging Manchester United to the bottom of the table.
Lille 1-7 PSG: Kylian Mbappe scores after eight seconds in rout
Kylian Mbappe scored after eight seconds on his way to a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain thrashed Lille to keep up their winning start to the season. In a move off the training ground, the visitors fed Lionel Messi, who clipped the ball over the Lille defence for Mbappe to dink past Leo Jardim.
Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game
PSG stunned Lille on Sunday by scoring the fastest goal in French league history. Kylian Mbappe opened up the scoring just eight seconds after the opening kickoff, bamboozling the Lille defenders en route to an open shot at goal. The French striker bolted straight towards the goal after the kickoff and was gifted a perfect […] The post Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"I'll say it again" - Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a major transfer mistake this summer
Paul Merson believes Liverpool have made a huge mistake letting Sadio Mane leave the club for Bayern Munich. Mane completed his move to the German giants earlier this summer in a deal that could rise to £35 million with add-ons. This move brought to an end the Senegalese international’s...
Edouard Mendy produces absolute howler for Chelsea, gets punished by Brenden Aaronson
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy produced an absolute howler of a mistake to gift Leeds the lead at Elland Road this afternoon. Thiago Silva played the ball back to the Senegalese shotstopper but he was guilty of overplaying in the wrong area at the wrong time. His touch was off and...
Ajax boss makes savage Champions League dig at Man United when asked about Antony
Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder made a savage Champions League dig at Manchester United when asked about star man Antony. Erik ten Hag is looking at his former player as a potential transfer for Man United ahead of deadline day. They reportedly had a bid in the region of £67 million...
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel questions Casemiro move
Former Manchester United’ goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has raised doubts over the club’s decision to sign Casemiro. The Brazilian international has arrived in Manchester to complete a €70m move from the defending Spanish and European champions. After bidding an emotional farewell to the Los Blancos fanbase, Casemiro outlined...
