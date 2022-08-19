With more roster cuts due this week and next, some members of the Kansas City Chiefs roster are barely hanging onto their spots. The Kansas City Chiefs sent their fans home happy, after a 24-14 victory over the Washington Commanders on Aug. 20, 2022. From top to bottom, fans left feeling good about the new-look Chiefs, from the rookies to the veterans. Several Chiefs players were not active for Kansas City on Saturday, including defensive tackle Chris Jones, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, and tight end Blake Bell.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO