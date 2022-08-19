Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Prediction: Keon Keeley, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher, will complete Notre Dame-to-Alabama flip
Let's be honest, we all saw this coming. From five-star running back Richard Young's promise that he'd flip Keon Keeley to Keeley's interview about Notre Dame in which he left wiggle room discussing his commitment, the writing has been on the wall. Earlier this week, Keeley, the nation's No. 1 ...
thecomeback.com
Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama
During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
Vegas Does NOT Want the Ohio State Buckeyes to Win the 2022 National Championship
If you think you're surprising the sportsbooks by picking the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the College Football National Championship, you're awfully late to the party. With Week 0 beginning this Saturday to kick off the 2022 season, the projected favorite in the Big Ten is the overwhelming pick by both public bettors, as well as the sharps to take home the College Football Playoff.
Five Chiefs players barely hanging onto a roster spot
With more roster cuts due this week and next, some members of the Kansas City Chiefs roster are barely hanging onto their spots. The Kansas City Chiefs sent their fans home happy, after a 24-14 victory over the Washington Commanders on Aug. 20, 2022. From top to bottom, fans left feeling good about the new-look Chiefs, from the rookies to the veterans. Several Chiefs players were not active for Kansas City on Saturday, including defensive tackle Chris Jones, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, and tight end Blake Bell.
Sark Raves About Longhorns 'Football Junkie’ Freshman Jaylon Guilbeau
Steve Sarkisian is pleased with the development of true-freshman Jaylon Guilbeau.
Report: Texas A&M prefers 3-6 SEC scheduling format, eyeing two permanent opponents
Texas A&M has made their preferences known in the ongoing debate regarding future SEC scheduling. According to Chris Low of ESPN, the Aggies are on the side of preferring the 3-6 format when Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC. “Hearing from more ADs and coaches in the SEC that they’d...
SEC Round-Up: Bama Offended It Has to Play in an 11 a.m. Game
Ole Miss has Hogs on the brain for fourth day in a row, LSU suspends one of its running backs; Georgia loses RB to injury; Former Rebel now starting for Gus Malzahn
NFL・
Cowboys Dante Fowler: 1st Benched, Now Fined By NFL for Roughness Penalty
Dante Fowler committed a foul that McCarthy considered so heinous that the vet defensive end was benched.
Two Longhorns on ESPN’s 2022 Preseason True Freshman All-America Team
The Longhorns will have young talent on their offensive line this season.
3 star Rangers prospects who must be on expanded September roster for final month of 2022 season
The Texas Rangers invested a ton of money in two excellent players before the 2022 season, signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to massive contracts in free agency. Still, there are still several holes to fill for a team with long-term World Series aspirations, especially when it comes to pitching. Martin Perez has been Texas’ only consistent pitcher, with an ERA below 3.0 over 140 innings.
Fact-checking conspiracy theories over the Texas quarterback decision
The Texas quarterback decision has drawn a significant audience from college football fans across the country. The largest contingent comes from Texas’ two rival fan bases, who were already eager to project Quinn Ewers as the next Tate Martell. Early puzzling reports were that barring Quinn Ewers stepping in...
