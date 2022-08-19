ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama

During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Vegas Does NOT Want the Ohio State Buckeyes to Win the 2022 National Championship

If you think you're surprising the sportsbooks by picking the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the College Football National Championship, you're awfully late to the party. With Week 0 beginning this Saturday to kick off the 2022 season, the projected favorite in the Big Ten is the overwhelming pick by both public bettors, as well as the sharps to take home the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Five Chiefs players barely hanging onto a roster spot

With more roster cuts due this week and next, some members of the Kansas City Chiefs roster are barely hanging onto their spots. The Kansas City Chiefs sent their fans home happy, after a 24-14 victory over the Washington Commanders on Aug. 20, 2022. From top to bottom, fans left feeling good about the new-look Chiefs, from the rookies to the veterans. Several Chiefs players were not active for Kansas City on Saturday, including defensive tackle Chris Jones, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, and tight end Blake Bell.
KANSAS CITY, MO
3 star Rangers prospects who must be on expanded September roster for final month of 2022 season

The Texas Rangers invested a ton of money in two excellent players before the 2022 season, signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to massive contracts in free agency. Still, there are still several holes to fill for a team with long-term World Series aspirations, especially when it comes to pitching. Martin Perez has been Texas’ only consistent pitcher, with an ERA below 3.0 over 140 innings.
