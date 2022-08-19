Read full article on original website
Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
UFC 278 Results: Leon Edwards KO’s Kamaru Usman (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 278 event is headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the promotions welterweight title. Usman (20-1 MMA) and Edwards (19-3 MMA) first met in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory. Since then, Kamaru Usman has gone on to win thirteen straight fights, this while capturing the UFC welterweight title and defending it on five straight occasions in the process.
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
Leon Edwards shocks social media with knockout of Kamaru Usman
It's not over until the bell sounds. Kamaru Usman looked like he was on his way to a 16th straight UFC win and another successful title defense against Leon Edwards. But in the fifth round, Edwards shocked the world in a matter of seconds. The welterweight challenger landed a vicious...
UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 live-streaming preview show with Farah Hannoun
UFC 278 takes place Saturday with a highly anticipated rematch atop the card, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to notch his sixth consecutive title...
What’s next for the stars of UFC 278?
The Octagon headed to Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday for a solid UFC 278 card, which saw the welterweight title on the line in the main event. In the main event, Kamaru Usman was looking to defend his belt and tie Anderson Silva’s record of starting out a UFC career 16-0 as he rematched Leon Edwards. In the co-main event, Paulo Costa took on Luke Rockhold while Merab Dvalishvili fought Jose Aldo on the main card.
Kamaru Usman Continues To Take UFC 278 KO Loss In Stride
Kamaru Usman is continuing to remain positive after having his welterweight reign ended this past weekend at UFC 278. Through four rounds of Saturday’s main event, it appeared to be business as usual for “The Nigerian Nightmare.” Aside from a rough first round, which saw him taken down for the first time, Usman’s imposing wrestling game was once again doing the job for him against Leon Edwards.
UFC 278 headliner Kamaru Usman is better than MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, says their manager
When it comes to the best fighter he has ever had as a client, the manager for UFC 278 headliner
Conor McGregor was reacting to UFC 278 along with us
Here’s a round-up of everything “The Notorious” Conor McGregor thought of UFC 278, including the incredible upset by Leon Edwards. While former UFC champion Conor McGregor was off doing whatever it is Conor McGregor is up to these days (and these days it’s starring in a Road House remake and “retiring” again), he decided to take in UFC 278 like the rest of us.
Conor McGregor can’t stop trolling Kamaru Usman as he hypes up Leon Edwards after UFC 278
Conor McGregor really enjoyed seeing Kamaru Usman fall to Leon Edwards in their UFC 278 fight on Saturday. He was among the first ones to react to the fight–mocking Usman for his devastating loss–but he still hasn’t had enough. The Notorious kept trolling Usman throughout the day,...
UFC Boss Dana White Eyes Leon Edwards Vs. Kamaru Usman 3 At Wembley: ‘I’m scared to go outside’
Dana White will definitely go for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 but is “scared” to do it at the Wembley Stadium. The UFC boss assures that “Rocky” wouldn’t have to wait that long for the third fight with “The Nigerian Nightmare”. UFC 278...
UFC 278 with the Gronks was chock-full of memorable moments
UFC 278 gave viewers a memorable experience, but not just because of the main event featuring welterweight Leon Edwards' shcoking knockout of Kamaru Usman. Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski served as the host of an alternate broadcast along with brothers Chris, Dan, Glenn and Gordie Jr. and father Gordon.
