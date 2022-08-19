ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
bjpenndotcom

UFC 278 Results: Leon Edwards KO’s Kamaru Usman (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 278 event is headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the promotions welterweight title. Usman (20-1 MMA) and Edwards (19-3 MMA) first met in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory. Since then, Kamaru Usman has gone on to win thirteen straight fights, this while capturing the UFC welterweight title and defending it on five straight occasions in the process.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
bjpenndotcom

What’s next for the stars of UFC 278?

The Octagon headed to Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday for a solid UFC 278 card, which saw the welterweight title on the line in the main event. In the main event, Kamaru Usman was looking to defend his belt and tie Anderson Silva’s record of starting out a UFC career 16-0 as he rematched Leon Edwards. In the co-main event, Paulo Costa took on Luke Rockhold while Merab Dvalishvili fought Jose Aldo on the main card.
UFC
mmanews.com

Kamaru Usman Continues To Take UFC 278 KO Loss In Stride

Kamaru Usman is continuing to remain positive after having his welterweight reign ended this past weekend at UFC 278. Through four rounds of Saturday’s main event, it appeared to be business as usual for “The Nigerian Nightmare.” Aside from a rough first round, which saw him taken down for the first time, Usman’s imposing wrestling game was once again doing the job for him against Leon Edwards.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamaru Usman
FanSided

Conor McGregor was reacting to UFC 278 along with us

Here’s a round-up of everything “The Notorious” Conor McGregor thought of UFC 278, including the incredible upset by Leon Edwards. While former UFC champion Conor McGregor was off doing whatever it is Conor McGregor is up to these days (and these days it’s starring in a Road House remake and “retiring” again), he decided to take in UFC 278 like the rest of us.
UFC
ESPN

UFC 278 with the Gronks was chock-full of memorable moments

UFC 278 gave viewers a memorable experience, but not just because of the main event featuring welterweight Leon Edwards' shcoking knockout of Kamaru Usman. Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski served as the host of an alternate broadcast along with brothers Chris, Dan, Glenn and Gordie Jr. and father Gordon.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy