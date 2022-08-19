ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Chelsea Would Choose Rodrigo If They Could Sign One Player From Leeds United

By Connor Dossi-White
 3 days ago

Heading into matchday three, Chelsea takes on Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday 21st. Here is why Leeds United forward Rodrigo would be the player to take out of Jesse Marsch's side.

Last season Chelsea managed to acquire six points from Leeds United, after a last-minute penalty winner at Stamford Bridge to make the score 3-2 and a comfortable 3-0 away win, but only one of those six goals was scored by a forward.

Rodrigo has started the new season on fire, coming into match day three as the Premier League top goal scorer, scoring two against Southampton and one against Wolves. Even in pre-season, the 31-year-old scored five goals in five games, grabbing himself a hattrick against Italian side Cagliari.

This is the Spaniard's third season in English football, previously only scoring six-seven goals a season but under American coach Marsch, Rodrigo has found his goal-scoring prowess once again. With Raphina's big-money move to Barcelona, the 31-year-old has certainly taken the reigns.

The Spanish forward has pace and an eye for goal which is something Chelsea could do with upfront. Rodrigo is also known to be versatile so he could also play anywhere across the front three or even drop into an attacking midfielder position.

Other players that could have been a good choice were new signings Brenden Aaronson who looks like a promising young talent and fellow American Tyler Adams, a defensive midfielder that the Blues could do with.

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

