Matt Damon, his wife and other guests arrive in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, made the trip to Georgia to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot. The couple – who flew via private jet – arrived in the peach state on Friday. Damon, who is Affleck’s longtime friend, was seen in loose fitting khaki pants and a black button down that was open, exposing a white t-shirt.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Inside Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend: From monogrammed gift bags to a two-night fireworks show
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot for the second time over the weekend in a lavish three-day celebration at the actor's 87-acre estate in Riceboro, Georgia, and Fox News Digital has the exclusive details on the pair's wedding. A source shared with Fox News Digital that the couple’s...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez host modern affair as wedding bash continues with brunch at $8M Georgia estate
FIRST ON FOX: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hosted brunch for their guests after celebrating their second wedding, a modern, beautiful small family and friends event at their $8 million Georgia estate, Fox News Digital has learned. The happy couple welcomed a few of their inner circle to their exclusive...
John Wayne Couldn’t Stand His ‘Violent’ Costar in ‘True Grit’
John Wayne was a towering figure in the world of film. Not just in terms of his stature as a film legend, but also physically. At 6’3″ he held an imposing figure. Few people would be foolish enough to cross him. The Duke once famously described how his own toughness helped change the traditional film hero.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seal it with a kiss as photos from their wedding day reveal gorgeous ceremony
It is a moment that has been two decades in the making. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sealed it with a kiss on Saturday, saying "I do" in front of their A-list guests at a sprawling Riceboro, Georgia, manor yesterday. New pictures reveal the moment the Oscar award-winner and Grammy...
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
Casey Affleck welcomes JLo to the family with throwback photo after missing brother's wedding
Casey Affleck shared a throwback photo from 2002 accompanied by a heartfelt message with his brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after missing their Georgia wedding weekend. "Good things are worth waiting for," he wrote on Instagram. "Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of...
Casey Affleck a no-show at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding: 'I had other things'
Casey Affleck did not attend older brother Ben Affleck's star-studded wedding to Jennifer Lopez this past weekend in Riceboro, Georgia. The brother of the groom, 47, was spotted in L.A. on several occasions just hours before Ben's big day. In video obtained by the New York Post, Affleck was spotted...
Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’
Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
People Are Talking About Funny Movie Details You've Probably Never Noticed, And I Love All Of These
"In The Princess Bride, Inigo laments to Westley that he only works for Vizzini to pay the bills as there's 'not a lot of money in revenge.' At the end of the film, Westley suggests Inigo become the new Dread Pirate Roberts, captain of the pirate ship Revenge."
‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max
Batman: Caped Crusader, an animated series from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, will not be moving forward at HBO Max, sources have confirmed to Deadline. It is among six animated projects, along with family action comedy Merry Little Batman, The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Toons Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Toons Musical, Did I Do That To The Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story and The Amazing World Of Gumball: The Movie (working title) that will no longer be produced by HBO Max, but will be shopped, sources say. They are among dozens of...
‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci performs with pal Christie Brinkley at Hamptons event: ‘Our tradition’
Susan Lucci is getting by with a little help from her celebrity friends. The "All My Children" star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a photo of herself posing alongside pal Christie Brinkley at the Hamptons in New York. On Saturday, the women participated in an event titled "Celebrity Autobiography," which was held at Southampton Arts Center.
guitar.com
“I don’t really use that many pedals”: Harry Styles gets gifted a one-off pedal that uses transistors from the Ed Sullivan Show studio
Harry Styles, the latest guest to get interviewed by DIY darling Nardwuar, received a one-of-a-kind effects pedal from Satellite Amps, only to later admit that he rarely uses pedals in his guitar playing. The interview, which took place at Coachella, heard Styles speak about his childhood idols to the sources...
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne share rare PDA photo on Instagram from their Hawaiian vacation
Ozzy and Sharon Osborne recently posted a rare photo of a PDA-filled moment they shared while on vacation in Hawaii. The picture shows the two of them kissing in a pool, with a view of the ocean and the luscious landscape in the background. Sharon simply captioned the photo with an emoji of a palm tree and a heart.
‘Mr. Belvedere’ star Ilene Graff recalls working with Robin Williams, Rodney Dangerfield: ‘I was just in awe’
Before Ilene Graff starred in "Mr. Belvedere," she briefly made her mark in "Mork & Mindy" where she went toe-to-toe with Robin Williams. The late comic starred as an alien from the planet Ork in the hit ‘70s sitcom, which he first debuted on "Happy Days." The series ran from 1978 until 1982 and co-starred Pam Dawber as a woman who takes in the interplanetary visitor.
‘It Was Like A Number And Then Zero, Zero, Zero, Zero, Zero’: TS Madison On Making Beyoncé Billboard History With ‘Renaissance’
TS Madison discussed her life-changing sample on Beyoncé's Renaissance, making Billboard history, and securing the bag in a new interview.
Jim Parsons Recalls the Tear-Jerking Moment Bob Newhart Walked onto 'The Big Bang Theory' Set
Comedian Bob Newhart has been in the entertainment business for over 60 years. He's worked with great people along the way, including these four who share with Parade their favorite memories of working alongside the legend. Jim Parsons from The Big Bang Theory. “The night we taped the first scene...
