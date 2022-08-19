ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Checking in on Former LA Fan Favorites Around the League

By our count, there are 71 former Dodgers (30 position players, 41 pitchers) playing either in the majors or the minors in another team’s organization. Some of these guys are really obscure, like Zach Neal, who pitched one inning for the Dodgers in 2018 and hasn’t pitched in the majors since, but after three years in Japan, he’s back and pitching in Triple-A for the Rockies. We’re not going to talk much about Zach Neal here.
thecomeback.com

Struggling Josh Hader out as Padres closer

Very little has gone right for Josh Hader since his surprising trade to the San Diego Padres. Hader was bad on Thursday and even worse on Friday as the Padres dropped back-to-back home games to the last-place Washington Nationals. And before the third game of the series between the two teams, San Diego manager Bob Melvin made an important announcement regarding his newly-acquired reliever.
