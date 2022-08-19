ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Austin companies rank among fastest-growing in U.S. in Inc. 5000

A number of Austin-based companies have witnessed explosive growth in revenue the last few years, with two landing near the top of the latest Inc. 5000, released this week. Austin-based AdOutreach and Webforce rank Nos. 60 and 62, respectively, boasting 6,052 percent and 6,009 percent revenue growth rates from 2018 to 2021. AdOutreach specializes in YouTube video ads, while Webforce is a software developer of ecommerce platforms.
Austin Food & Wine Festival dishes out top-tier talent lineup for 2022

One of Austin's most beloved bacchanalias returns this fall. Presented by Food & Wine magazine and Austin's own C3 Presents, the eleventh annual Austin Food & Wine Festival will take place from November 4-6, and tickets are now on sale. Attracting top-tier talent to Texas, the three-day celebration showcases some of the best food, wine, and spirits in the country.
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Get into a bit of everything with these wonderfully diverse events. Connect with fellow foodies at the 2nd Annual Shuckfest, or celebrate all things local, LGBTQIA+, and handmade at the Everybody Say Love! Pride Market. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For more event listings, go to our calendar.
Famed Southwestern restaurant sets closure date for iconic Sixth Street location

Get ready for a bittersweet margarita toast. Austin-based Southwestern restaurant chain Z’Tejas now has a firm date for closing its original location on West Sixth Street. Z’Tejas recently came to terms with its Sixth Street landlord on extending that lease until next March. The same month, Z’Tejas plans to debut a location at the 65-acre, mixed-use Dry River District in Kyle.
3 major airlines ground nonstop routes from Austin airport

The airlines giveth and the airlines taketh away: Amid a large-scale ramp-up of nonstop flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, three airlines are actually scaling back service here. As of this November, American Airlines will halt nonstop service between Austin and San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to a spokesperson for the...
Stop along the Texas Plains Trail Region for stunning vistas and fascinating history

Covering nearly 50,000 square miles, the 52-county region of the Texas Plains Trail features acres of prairie mixed with the spectacular canyon vistas of the Panhandle. The rugged beauty and shimmering sunsets of the area make it prime road-trip territory, with plenty of scenic spots to stop for a picnic and a bit of local history, as documented by the Texas Historical Commission.
ERCOT appoints new CEO to oversee Texas power grid

While few Texans even knew of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) prior to 2021, we certainly do now. And considering the unreliability and ongoing troubles the state's main power grid operator has seen since Winter Storm Uri, with the broken record of calls for citizens to conserve energy, the announcement of a new CEO and president comes as welcome news.
