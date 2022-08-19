If memory serves, Alqueria was one of the first joints to introduce artisanal pork rinds to local eaters. While the dish is now more commonly seen on menus, at the time it seemed like such a conceptual wonder: It was striking that the puffs, usually found in the most downscale section of gas station snack shelves, could also appear as part of a thoughtful menu of comparatively upscale treats.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO