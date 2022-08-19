ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

'Sesame Street Live!' coming to Columbus in October

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 'Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic' is coming to Columbus in October and everyone is invited. The production features Sesame Street pals Elmo, Big Bird and more. Two shows will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Kyle Richards and John Folk

Aug. 21, 2021 | When Kyle Richards moved to Columbus, a friend introduced him to John Folk and it was, according to the couple’s wedding website, “love at first sight, and second and third.” They got engaged during the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon, when John proposed to Kyle in front of their family and friends.
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
myfox28columbus.com

Local man to raise money towards brain injury at Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local man is using his survival story to change lives. Dylan Flynn's Pass the Bass benefits brain injury support. Dylan will be at Wonderbus Music Fest from Aug. 26-28 raising money for the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA). Over the years, Dylan has donated close to $50,000 to BIAA selling merch and taking donations at music fests across the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: Go on a Southern-Inspired Culinary Adventure at Subourbon

If memory serves, Alqueria was one of the first joints to introduce artisanal pork rinds to local eaters. While the dish is now more commonly seen on menus, at the time it seemed like such a conceptual wonder: It was striking that the puffs, usually found in the most downscale section of gas station snack shelves, could also appear as part of a thoughtful menu of comparatively upscale treats.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Min Din Monday: Easy homemade snack ideas for back to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Min Din Monday! Esther Weisman from Min Dins joins Good Day Columbus with a few quick and easy homemade snack ideas for back to school. In a large bowl add walnuts, slivered almonds, sugar free coconut flakes, 100 percent cocoa chips, and craisins.
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
George Wolf
Person
Idris Elba
Axios

Try this Hilltop hidden gem

​​👋 Alissa here. Nothing tastes better on a warm summer day than soft serve ice cream from a mom-and-pop shop. Driving the news: I was shocked when I moved to Columbus and couldn't find any local hotspots. My hometown of just 25,000 people spoiled me with three. I...
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

State fair Reserve Grand Champion Angus Female

Genflo Coor Blackbird 421 won Reserve Grand Champion Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Angus Show recently in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, of Leesburg, owns the March 2021 daughter of TGM Compton 1738. Brett Carter, Stratford, Okla., evaluated the 52 entries.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Golden Reserve helps retirees conquer the retirement mountain

Once you’re in retirement, if you’re doing the same things that got you to retirement, it could cost you big!. Phil Huff is a partner with Golden Reserve, a Columbus area retirement planning firm that helps people in or nearing retirement. He discusses the ways retirees are missing...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBKO

Dog found in bottom of trash can finds forever home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - An Ohio dog shelter has announced that a dog who was found in a trash can was later adopted. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center posted to Facebook that 10-week-old Oscar was found by a City of Columbus employee and an animal control deputy in a neighborhood park.
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to adopt the right dog for you and your family

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – When families set out to adopt a dog from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, they often already know exactly what kind of dog they are looking to adopt. There are times people want a certain pattern of spots or even unique markings because that makes the dog different […]

