Mercy named best large health system in US

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy is considered the top large health system in the country for patient experience, thanks to a new award.

According to a press release, Mercy has earned the 2022 Excellence in Patient Experience Award, a distinction made by NRC Health, a leader in building personalized health care solutions and data-driven insights.

This award is all about the patient experience and that is central to everything we do. Our medical team always puts health and safety first, but the patient experience goes far beyond clinical care. Whether it’s our food service team, housekeepers or volunteers, it takes every Mercy co-worker to make patients a priority and give them the best experience possible. Dr. John Mohart, president of Mercy communities

The release says award winners are selected based on the real-time “would recommend” ratings from patients. One winner is honored in each of the following categories of facilities: small, medium and large health systems; small, medium and large hospitals; pediatric facilities; and medical groups.

The NRC award follows the recently announced collaboration between Mercy and Mayo Clinic to transform patient care and find diseases earlier and the recently announced availability of an innovative blood test at Mercy to detect more than 50 types of cancer in early stages .

A full list of winners can be found here .

