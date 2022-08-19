ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Earnings Previews: JD.com, KE Holdings, Macy’s, Medtronic

By Paul Ausick
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfhoL_0hNULVK100 The three major U.S. equity indexes closed higher on Thursday. The Dow Jones industrials added 0.06%, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.23%, and the Nasdaq closed up 0.21%. Seven of 11 sectors ended the day higher, led by energy (up 2.7%). Real estate lagged (down 0.7%). Claims for jobless benefits were essentially flat week over week, as were continuing claims. The day's big mover was Bed Bath & Beyond, falling nearly 20%, and by twice that amount in Friday's premarket, after investor Ryan Cohen dumped all his stock in the company. All three indexes traded lower about half an hour after Friday's opening bell.

After markets closed on Thursday, Applied Materials reported better-than-expected earnings per share (EPS) and revenue. Guidance was in line with consensus estimates. Shares traded down about 2.7% Friday morning.

Ross Stores beat the consensus EPS estimate and missed on revenue. The discount retailer guided earnings for the second half of the year lower, and the stock traded down about 1.2% Friday.

Before U.S. markets opened on Friday, Deere badly missed the consensus EPS estimate but surpassed revenue expectations. Shares traded down about 1.6% early Friday.

Foot Locker beat the EPS estimate and barely missed on revenue. New CEO Mary Dillon takes over on September 1. The stock traded up by around 21% Friday morning.

No notable earnings reports are expected either after markets close Friday or before they open on Monday. Palo Alto Networks and Zoom Video take their turns in the earnings spotlight late Monday.

First thing Tuesday morning, these four companies are set to release quarterly results.

JD.com

Beijing-based JD.com Inc. ( NASDAQ: JD ) is China's second-largest e-commerce company. Shares have bounced back from a 52-week low set in March but remain about 15.8% lower for the past 12 months.
ALSO READ: Surprise: Warren Buffett Dumps 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Huge Dividends

The stock got a bounce a couple of weeks ago following better-than-expected quarterly results from rival Alibaba. Yet, investors reacted negatively last week after Ray Dalio's Bridgewater hedge fund dumped JD.com shares in the fund's purge of Chinese stocks and again this week after Tencent Holdings sold its stake in food delivery company Meituan. If the company can beat modest expectations, investors will be wearing big smiles. If the company misses, doom and gloom will follow.

Of 38 analysts covering the stock, 36 have a Buy or Strong Buy rating. At a recent share price of around $55.20, the stock's implied upside based on a median price target of $79.44 is about 43.9%. At the high price target of $113.51, the upside potential is 58.3%.

Analysts expect JD.com to report second-quarter revenue of $38.41 billion. That would be up 1.6% sequentially but down 2.3% year over year. Adjusted EPS are expected to come in at $0.41, up 118.9% sequentially and down 8.9% year over year. For the full 2022 fiscal year, EPS are forecast at $1.81, up 112.4%, on sales of $157.75 billion, up 5.4% year over year.

JD.com stock trades at 30.4 times expected 2022 EPS, 20.8 times estimated 2023 earnings of $2.65 and 15.5 times estimated 2024 earnings of $3.57 per share. The stock's 52-week range is $41.56 to $92.69, and the company does not pay a dividend. Total shareholder return over the past year is negative 13.7%.

KE Holdings

KE Holdings Inc. ( NYSE: BEKE ) is a Beijing-based online real estate brokerage. The share price is down about 20% over the past 12 months, but that represents a big improvement from its 50% decline just three months ago.

China's real estate market is sinking, and there is little sign yet that the government is planning to go big to stop the slide. Even sound, well-managed property developers are currently paying double-digit premiums on bonds maturing next year. The government's continuing lockdowns have knocked residential property sales down by a third compared to last year and have contributed to the lack of new development.

KE's stock has been rising because investors believe the government will not just sit on its hands as the Chinese economy withers. Is that bet going to pay off, and if so, soon?

Of seven analysts covering the stock, five have a Buy or Strong Buy rating and the others have Hold ratings. At a share price of around $16.00, the stock's implied upside based on a median price target of $19.28 is about 20.5%. At the high price target of $23.61, the upside potential is 47.6%.

Analysts expect the company to report second-quarter 2022 revenue of $1.59 billion, down 19.8% sequentially and down from $24.17 billion in the year-ago quarter. The expected adjusted loss per share is $0.21, down from a profit of $0.02 in the prior quarter and a profit of $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. For the full fiscal year, EPS are forecast at $0.04, down 86.2%, on sales of $9.35 billion, down 26.4% year over year.

The stock trades at 383.2 times expected 2022 EPS, 27.9 times estimated 2023 earnings of $0.57 and 24.0 times estimated 2024 earnings of $0.67 per share. The stock's 52-week range is $7.31 to $25.98, and the company does not pay a dividend. Total shareholder return over the past year is negative 20%.
ALSO READ: 7 Highest-Yielding S&P 500 Stocks to Grab Now as the Bear Market Rally Wilts

Macy's

Shares of Macy's Inc. ( NYSE: M ) have risen by more than 14% over the past 12 months. All that gain has been made over the past two weeks as the stock rode the wave generated by Walmart's solid earnings and outlook. Macy's also benefits from modest expectations, and the stock probably overreacts to macroeconomic news. But then, so do all retailers' stocks. Investors are going to be looking for any move in the company's forecast for the rest of this year.

Only four of 17 analysts rate Macy's stock as a Buy or a Strong Buy. Another 10 have Hold ratings. At a share price of around $19.90, the upside potential based on a median price target of $25.25 is 26.9%. Based on a high price target of $36.00, the potential upside on the shares is almost 81%.

Analysts are forecasting fiscal second-quarter revenue of $5.5 billion, up 2.8% sequentially and down about 2.7% year over year. Adjusted EPS are tabbed at $0.88, down 18.5% sequentially and by 31.8% year over year. For the 2023 fiscal year ending in January, analysts are looking for EPS of $4.58, down 13.7%, on sales of $24.37 billion, down about 0.4%.

Macy's stock trades at 4.3 times expected 2023 EPS, 4.5 times estimated 2024 earnings of $4.37 and 4.9 times estimated 2025 earnings of $4.03 per share. The stock's 52-week range is $15.85 to $37.95. The company pays an annual dividend of $0.63 (yield of 3.08%). Total shareholder return for the past year was negative 5.8%.

Medtronic

Medical device maker Medtronic PLC ( NYSE: MDT ) has posted a share price decline of nearly 25% over the past 12 months. Shares have traded below their 52-week high for 11 straight months, and a couple of bounces have moderated a decline that looked dangerous in mid-December.

On Thursday, the company announced an 8% increase in its quarterly dividend, the 45th consecutive year that the company has increased its dividend payment. Medtronic is one of 65 companies among the Dividend Aristocrats, and it is now just five years away from being crowned a Dividend King.

Analysts remain bullish on the stock, with 15 of 26 brokerages having a Buy or Strong Buy rating and another 10 rating the shares at Hold. At a share price of around $94.90, the upside potential based on a median price target of $109.00 is 14.9%. At the high price target of $129.00, the upside potential is nearly 36%.
ALSO READ: Plunging Oil Has Top Energy Dividend Stocks on Sale: 7 to Buy Aggressively Now

Analysts expect the company to report first-quarter revenue of $7.21 billion, down 10.8% sequentially and 9.8% lower year over year. Adjusted EPS are forecast at $1.12, down 26.4% sequentially and by 20.6% year over year. Current estimates for the 2023 fiscal year ending next April call for EPS of $5.57, up 0.4%, on sales of $32.03 billion, up about 1.1%.

Medtronic's stock trades at 17.0 times expected 2023 EPS, 15.7 times estimated 2024 earnings of $6.02 and 14.5 times estimated 2025 earnings of $6.53 per share. The stock's 52-week range is $86.70 to $135.89. After the recent increase, the company pays an annual dividend of $2.72 (yield of 2.87%). Total shareholder return for the past year was negative 24.6%.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Dalio
Fortune

China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
ECONOMY
u.today

SHIB "Urged" to Hit $0.01 by David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Tencent Holdings#Medtronic Plc#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Ke Holdings#Dow Jones#Applied Materials#Eps
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will SHIB surge by 2800% in 2030?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs, right? Perhaps, everyone likes Shiba Inu dogs too? Now, let’s associate that dog with crypto. Thinking about Dogecoin? Well, nobody can blame you. However, is a small part of you thinking about SHIB too? Well, bingo. You know why, because one would argue that SHIB today is bigger than DOGE on the price charts.
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS
tipranks.com

Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic

The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Data

Choppy is the best word to describe how stocks behaved Thursday, with the major indexes spending the session bouncing between positive and negative territory. In focus today was the release of several economic reports, with weak housing data drawing the most attention. The National Association of Realtors this morning said existing home sales fell for a sixth straight month in July – down 5.9% from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.81 million homes. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales were off 20.2%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
Motley Fool

Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about what...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Retirement savings plunge 20% amid market volatility with the average Fidelity 401(k) now holding $103,800 - and the number of millionaire savers dropped by almost a third last quarter

The average 401(k) retirement account was down 20 percent at the end of June from a year ago, as market volatility takes a bite out of workers' savings. Fidelity Investments reported on Wednesday that its average 401(k) savings account held $103,800 at the end of the second quarter, down from $121,700 in April and $129,300 one year ago.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Tesla Has News That Will Delight Customers

The demand for electric vehicles has never been stronger. From disruptors to legacy carmakers, all groups producing battery-powered vehicles have full order books. But the question that has been agitating the sector for several months comes from the supply side: Can car manufacturers meet demand?. The supply-demand imbalance has been...
BUSINESS
ETF Focus

Stocks Are Starting To Look Like A Trap

If you’ve been invested in U.S. equities over the past two months, congratulations! Since the mid-June low, the S&P 500 is up more than 15%. If you had your money invested in small-caps, growth, high beta or tech, you might have earned around 20%. After a long and arduous first half of 2022, it was a welcome relief rally for investors.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

132K+
Followers
87K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy