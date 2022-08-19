Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers...
wfxrtv.com
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan’s governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
wfxrtv.com
Police: Man breaks into officer’s home in WV, cooks himself a meal
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man is facing charges after being accused of breaking into a West Virginia police officer’s house and making himself right at home. According to the St. Albans Police Department, an off-duty police officer got home just before 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 and found a burglary suspect inside.
wfxrtv.com
Health officials: 13-year-old among West Virginia COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
DMV, VSP provide free VIN etching to deter theft
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is working with the Virginia State Police’s (VSP) Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) to make it harder for thieves to steal cars. They will be offering free permanent engraving of a vehicle identification number (VIN) onto the...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech, two other Virginia schools make list of 25 most cost-effective big colleges
(STACKER) — Virginia has some of the best public colleges and universities in the country — and as it turns out, attending them won’t break the bank. Unfortunately, you won’t see smaller schools like William & Mary on this list of large schools (all clocking in at over 10,000 undergraduates), but two other big names in Virginia education made the top 10.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Tucker Wolford was last seen at Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. The boy was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black shirt, and gray backpack. He...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Getting Warmer and More Humid
The precipitation and cooler temperatures of the past couple of days are going to be replaced with a mixed sky and warmer weather. Tuesday’s temperatures will be into the 80s in The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside while the upper 70s to around 80 will be felt in the Highlands and NRV. As the front seen below moves farther away and high pressure dominates, Wednesday will be hot with highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Rain chances linger, warm-up ahead
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Although the rain coverage won’t be as widespread as Sunday, there’s still the potential for scattered showers and storms Monday. Much of the widespread wet weather has moved east out of Southwest and Central Virginia Monday morning. Fog is likely in river valleys and in areas that received rain Sunday, so use caution during the Monday morning commute. Spotty showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Periods of heavy rainfall may occur.
Comments / 0