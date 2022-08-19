Read full article on original website
Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.
Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside FD Market's New Easton Location
FD Market is popping up everywhere—literally and figuratively. In addition to their Emmaus storefront, they’ve opened another shop in Easton. And you can find their mobile market at the Easton Farmers’ Market on Saturdays and at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Sundays as well as at other markets and events on a pop-up basis (follow along on social for details!). And while there are currently no plans for a third location, FD Market will continue to visit new cities in the hopes of providing the entire Valley with sustainable goods.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Macungie OKs Allen Organ property redevelopment
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners on Thursday night granted preliminary/final land development approval for the Woodmont Valley project's second phase. The applicant plans to redevelop the roughly 14-acre property by demolishing the Allen Organ showroom building, located on Route 100 near the...
sanatogapost.com
Tree Work Briefly Closing River Walk Section
TEMPORARY CLOSURE – The River Walk portion of Pottstown’s Riverfront Park on College Drive, between the College Drive parking lot and the pedestrian bridge over Manatawny Creek, will be closed Monday through Wednesday (Aug. 22-24, 2022) to complete tree maintenance work, the borough Parks and Recreation Department said on its Facebook page. Park visitors are advised to avoid entering the trail along this area. All macadam areas, however, will remain open, it added.
LehighValleyLive.com
PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Name Act of December 16, 1982. P.L. 1309, as amended, that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of secretary of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for the conduct of business in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, under the assumed or the fictitious name, style or designation of: Personal Kaiju's With its principal place of business at: 319 N Ninth Street, Bangor Pa 18013. The names and addresses of all persons owning or interested in said business are: Brian Joseph Roland Jr.
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
Emergency rental assistance will expire soon. Could it send a shockwave of evictions?
The levee that held back a substantial number of evictions in the Lehigh Valley is about to break. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County will stop accepting new applications Sept. 1, according to the distributor Community Action Lehigh Valley. The nonprofit began limiting assistance to only arrears claims at the start of the month.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Newly Renovated Contemporary in Sunrise Lake
If you owned a hillside lot with a clear view of a lake below it, wouldn’t you build a house upside-down as well?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Upside-down houses — houses with the main floor on...
wlvr.org
Residential recycling fees likely to rise as Bethlehem eyes new contractors
It may soon cost more for residents to recycle in Bethlehem. The city’s recycling contractor, Republic Services, has a deal worth more than $1 million that it doesn’t plan to renew at the end of the year. At a Bethlehem City Council meeting this week, Director of Community...
ID Sought For Dirt Bike Rider Heading Across Free Bridge From PA To Phillipsburg, Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who was heading across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg on Sunday, August 21. The rider, pictured above, was seen traveling across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg and turning right onto South Main Street around 5:10 p.m., police said.
Allentown fire damages 3 homes on Liberty Street, 2 people hurt (UPDATE)
Three connected homes were damaged by a three-alarm fire Friday morning in the 1500 block of Liberty Street in Allentown and two people were hurt, the city fire department reports. The three-alarm blaze was reported about 9:45 a.m. with someone trapped inside, Capt. John Christopher said. It appeared to begin...
slhn.org
New Emergency Department at Allentown Campus
With the snip of a ribbon with an oversized scissors, St. Luke’s Allentown officials opened its expanded and renovated emergency room to meet the community’s growing need for urgent care at the hospital at Hamilton and 17th streets. The renovations, opened to the public this week, include the...
Lehigh Valley Pride 2022 festival in Allentown draws thousands with focus on equality
Thousands turned out Sunday afternoon for Lehigh Valley Pride 2022 with a focus on equality and being as you are. The theme of the event, now in its 29th year, was “Be Loud! Be Proud!” It was hosted by the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center and held at the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley, 702 N. 22nd St., in Allentown.
FRUSTRATION! Water’s Edge in Bensalem, PA Abruptly Closes; Customers Missing Event Deposits
Couples across Bucks County are stressing after a local venue reportedly cashed their wedding and party deposits, but apparently has shut down. It's all happening at the Water's Edge in Bensalem, PA, which apparently abruptly closed this summer. As recently as August 3 the venue posted on Facebook that they were "temporarily closed for maintenance."
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-22
According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On August 22, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct paving on PA 33 South between Lehighton Exit and Saylorsburg Exit spanning multiple Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 23 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Easton was a bootlegging town during Prohibition. This huge federal raid (briefly) dried it out.
Easton had a reputation as a bootlegging town during Prohibition. But the city (briefly) went dry after a massive raid 100 years ago this week. More than 100 federal agents from Philadelphia descended on the city on Aug. 24, 1922. They swept almost every bar, cafe and hotel from Centre Square to Wilson, then continued on across Northampton County through Bangor and Nazareth, and later out into Bethlehem and Reading. They seized thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol from everyone who didn’t get — or didn’t heed — warnings of the surprise search.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bargain land sale: Northampton County acquires 42 acres of open space from Mauser brothers
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County will add its 22nd park with the acquisition of 42 acres in Allen Township. The Bodnarczuk Preserve comes at the bargain price of $225,000, thanks to the owners, brothers Paul and Wasyl Mauser. The land was appraised at $900,000. Wasyl gave the county his half of the land, and Paul donated half of his acreage and will receive the $225,000.
Lehigh Valley weather: Rare rainy day dumps nearly 1.5″ in morning; flood advisory in place until 2:45 p.m.
UPDATE at 12:34 p.m.: By 11:51 a.m. Monday, 1.40 inches of rain had been measured at Lehigh Valley International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. An hour later, the figure was up to 1.82 inches, which is above the forecast total of up to 1.5″ for the day and evening.
Norristown closes parks from dusk to dawn. Unhoused people fear arrest for sleeping in parks
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Julianna Okike was sleeping in the CHOC shelter, Montgomery County’s only 24/7 shelter for single adults in Norristown, when it closed its doors in June.
LehighValleyLive.com
