Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.

Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Inside FD Market's New Easton Location

FD Market is popping up everywhere—literally and figuratively. In addition to their Emmaus storefront, they’ve opened another shop in Easton. And you can find their mobile market at the Easton Farmers’ Market on Saturdays and at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Sundays as well as at other markets and events on a pop-up basis (follow along on social for details!). And while there are currently no plans for a third location, FD Market will continue to visit new cities in the hopes of providing the entire Valley with sustainable goods.
EASTON, PA
Lower Macungie OKs Allen Organ property redevelopment

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners on Thursday night granted preliminary/final land development approval for the Woodmont Valley project's second phase. The applicant plans to redevelop the roughly 14-acre property by demolishing the Allen Organ showroom building, located on Route 100 near the...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
Tree Work Briefly Closing River Walk Section

TEMPORARY CLOSURE – The River Walk portion of Pottstown’s Riverfront Park on College Drive, between the College Drive parking lot and the pedestrian bridge over Manatawny Creek, will be closed Monday through Wednesday (Aug. 22-24, 2022) to complete tree maintenance work, the borough Parks and Recreation Department said on its Facebook page. Park visitors are advised to avoid entering the trail along this area. All macadam areas, however, will remain open, it added.
POTTSTOWN, PA
PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Name Act of December 16, 1982. P.L. 1309, as amended, that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of secretary of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for the conduct of business in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, under the assumed or the fictitious name, style or designation of: Personal Kaiju's With its principal place of business at: 319 N Ninth Street, Bangor Pa 18013. The names and addresses of all persons owning or interested in said business are: Brian Joseph Roland Jr.
BANGOR, PA
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
New Emergency Department at Allentown Campus

With the snip of a ribbon with an oversized scissors, St. Luke’s Allentown officials opened its expanded and renovated emergency room to meet the community’s growing need for urgent care at the hospital at Hamilton and 17th streets. The renovations, opened to the public this week, include the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-22

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On August 22, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct paving on PA 33 South between Lehighton Exit and Saylorsburg Exit spanning multiple Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 23 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Easton was a bootlegging town during Prohibition. This huge federal raid (briefly) dried it out.

Easton had a reputation as a bootlegging town during Prohibition. But the city (briefly) went dry after a massive raid 100 years ago this week. More than 100 federal agents from Philadelphia descended on the city on Aug. 24, 1922. They swept almost every bar, cafe and hotel from Centre Square to Wilson, then continued on across Northampton County through Bangor and Nazareth, and later out into Bethlehem and Reading. They seized thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol from everyone who didn’t get — or didn’t heed — warnings of the surprise search.
EASTON, PA
Bargain land sale: Northampton County acquires 42 acres of open space from Mauser brothers

EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County will add its 22nd park with the acquisition of 42 acres in Allen Township. The Bodnarczuk Preserve comes at the bargain price of $225,000, thanks to the owners, brothers Paul and Wasyl Mauser. The land was appraised at $900,000. Wasyl gave the county his half of the land, and Paul donated half of his acreage and will receive the $225,000.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
