The identity of a man who was involved in a brief standoff with Roodhouse Police and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in Alsey earlier this month has become available. A Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to serve an active Greene County warrant for petition to revoke probation on a suspect at a home near the corner of Cottonwood and Cherry Streets in Alsey on Tuesday, August 9th. The deputy was being mutually assisted by an officer from the Roodhouse Police Department in the execution the warrant.

ALSEY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO