Greene County, IL

wlds.com

Information Released on Officer-Involved Injury Incident in Alsey From Earlier this Month

The identity of a man who was involved in a brief standoff with Roodhouse Police and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in Alsey earlier this month has become available. A Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to serve an active Greene County warrant for petition to revoke probation on a suspect at a home near the corner of Cottonwood and Cherry Streets in Alsey on Tuesday, August 9th. The deputy was being mutually assisted by an officer from the Roodhouse Police Department in the execution the warrant.
ALSEY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Alton man indicted for home invasion, several for domestic battery

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was indicted for home invasion and domestic battery by a Madison County grand jury last week. Lawrence L. Perry, 51, of the 400 block of Cherry Street, Alton, was indicted Aug. 18 for home invasion, a Class X felony; and domestic battery (second subsequent... ★...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Two people killed in Morgan County accident identified

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A married couple died in a single vehicle crash in Morgan County Saturday night. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road in Alexander, Illinois. Troopers said the preliminary traffic investigation reveals the car was eastbound on Old...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
WTAX

Two dead in Morgan Co. auto crash

Two people died in a single vehicle accident in Morgan County on Saturday night. It happened on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road, in Alexander. Around 10:07 p.m. the car was eastbound on Old Rt. 36 when it left the roadway and hit a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
CHAPIN, IL
wlds.com

Coroner's Office Release Identity of Couple Killed in Single-Crash Vehicle in Alexander

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson has released the identities of two people who were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Alexander on Saturday night. Authorities were called to Old Route 36 at Orleans Road in Alexander on Saturday to a one-vehicle roll over crash at 10:07PM. The preliminary traffic investigation revealed that the car was eastbound on Old Route 36 when it left the roadway and struck a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
ALEXANDER, IL
wlds.com

Roodhouse Rez Reopens Under Caution

The Roodhouse Rez reopened on Friday. The Journal Courier reports that Illinois EPA returned an acceptable sample of below recommendations for an algal bloom early Friday morning. Mayor Tom Martin reopened the lake to recreational activity after speaking with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Martin told the Journal Courier...
ROODHOUSE, IL
WTAX

Springfield Police Chief updates City Council

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette has made a report to City Council that included, among other things, an update on recruitment and the SPD’s special detail to curb “pop-up” parties—those impromptu, rave-like disruptions which often occur on weekends as a function of people coming in from out of town to crash and trash public spaces.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
edglentoday.com

Bodies of Two Workers Recovered From Residential Construction Site

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said Saturday the bodies of two construction workers who had been operating at a residential development in the 100 block of East Union Street were recovered Friday, August 19. He said the two men were found deceased in a manhole that led to...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Two Die in Single-Vehicle Crash in Alexander

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Alexander on Saturday night. Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson’s Office reports that crash happened on Old U.S. Route 36 in Alexander at 10:07 p.m. The preliminary traffic investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway and struck a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
ALEXANDER, IL
wlds.com

Teen Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash on East Morton

A juvenile was taken to the hospital after their vehicle struck a light pole in a parking lot Saturday night. Jacksonville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on private property at 10:06PM Saturday evening in the 100 block of East Morton Avenue. According to preliminary reports, an unidentified...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Mt. Sterling Lake Gets New Kayak/Canoe Launch

The City of Mt. Sterling recently announced a new amenity at Mt. Sterling Lake. The city partnered with the Tracy Family Foundation to purchase a combination kayak/canoe launch that was installed on Tuesday last week. The launch features a 20-foot ramp with handrails and accommodates both kayaks and canoes. The...
MOUNT STERLING, IL

