wlds.com
Information Released on Officer-Involved Injury Incident in Alsey From Earlier this Month
The identity of a man who was involved in a brief standoff with Roodhouse Police and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in Alsey earlier this month has become available. A Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to serve an active Greene County warrant for petition to revoke probation on a suspect at a home near the corner of Cottonwood and Cherry Streets in Alsey on Tuesday, August 9th. The deputy was being mutually assisted by an officer from the Roodhouse Police Department in the execution the warrant.
spotonillinois.com
Alton man indicted for home invasion, several for domestic battery
EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was indicted for home invasion and domestic battery by a Madison County grand jury last week. Lawrence L. Perry, 51, of the 400 block of Cherry Street, Alton, was indicted Aug. 18 for home invasion, a Class X felony; and domestic battery (second subsequent... ★...
WAND TV
Two people killed in Morgan County accident identified
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A married couple died in a single vehicle crash in Morgan County Saturday night. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road in Alexander, Illinois. Troopers said the preliminary traffic investigation reveals the car was eastbound on Old...
WTAX
Two dead in Morgan Co. auto crash
Two people died in a single vehicle accident in Morgan County on Saturday night. It happened on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road, in Alexander. Around 10:07 p.m. the car was eastbound on Old Rt. 36 when it left the roadway and hit a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
firefighternation.com
Company Upset About Firefighters’ Response Time for Madison (IL) Warehouse Fire
Aug. 19—An attorney for the metal recycling company that owns two warehouses that burned down in Madison last week says it took too long for firefighters to respond to the massive fire. “Everyone, everyone is concerned about why there was … this monstrous gap in time between the call...
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing Man
WOOD RIVER – Wood River Police Department along with several other agencies conducted a ground and air search Wednesday for Vernon L. Law who has been missing since July 21st.
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
wlds.com
Coroner’s Office Release Identity of Couple Killed in Single-Crash Vehicle in Alexander
Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson has released the identities of two people who were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Alexander on Saturday night. Authorities were called to Old Route 36 at Orleans Road in Alexander on Saturday to a one-vehicle roll over crash at 10:07PM. The preliminary traffic investigation revealed that the car was eastbound on Old Route 36 when it left the roadway and struck a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
wlds.com
Roodhouse Rez Reopens Under Caution
The Roodhouse Rez reopened on Friday. The Journal Courier reports that Illinois EPA returned an acceptable sample of below recommendations for an algal bloom early Friday morning. Mayor Tom Martin reopened the lake to recreational activity after speaking with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Martin told the Journal Courier...
WTAX
Springfield Police Chief updates City Council
Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette has made a report to City Council that included, among other things, an update on recruitment and the SPD’s special detail to curb “pop-up” parties—those impromptu, rave-like disruptions which often occur on weekends as a function of people coming in from out of town to crash and trash public spaces.
edglentoday.com
Bodies of Two Workers Recovered From Residential Construction Site
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said Saturday the bodies of two construction workers who had been operating at a residential development in the 100 block of East Union Street were recovered Friday, August 19. He said the two men were found deceased in a manhole that led to...
A gunfight at I-70 left a victim sprayed with glass
A victim was caught in the middle of a gunfight on I-70 while he was exiting the ramp.
2 construction workers died inside a manhole in Edwardsville
Two construction workers were found dead inside a manhole at a residential development Friday in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Stolen truck crashes into St. Peters home, driver runs away
A driver is facing several charges after running from the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon in St. Peters.
wlds.com
Two Die in Single-Vehicle Crash in Alexander
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Alexander on Saturday night. Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson’s Office reports that crash happened on Old U.S. Route 36 in Alexander at 10:07 p.m. The preliminary traffic investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway and struck a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
wlds.com
Teen Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash on East Morton
A juvenile was taken to the hospital after their vehicle struck a light pole in a parking lot Saturday night. Jacksonville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on private property at 10:06PM Saturday evening in the 100 block of East Morton Avenue. According to preliminary reports, an unidentified...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Facing 8 Felonies Counts Related to String of Power Equipment Thefts
A Jacksonville man has been charged in a string of recent equipment thefts. Jacksonville Police arrested 49-year-old Kenneth D. Smith of the 1000 block of North Main Street at his residence without incident last Wednesday. Smith was taken into custody in connection to an ongoing investigation by Jacksonville Police into...
57-year-old man carjacked while delivering pizza
Officers responded to a call for a carjacking Saturday night.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
wlds.com
Mt. Sterling Lake Gets New Kayak/Canoe Launch
The City of Mt. Sterling recently announced a new amenity at Mt. Sterling Lake. The city partnered with the Tracy Family Foundation to purchase a combination kayak/canoe launch that was installed on Tuesday last week. The launch features a 20-foot ramp with handrails and accommodates both kayaks and canoes. The...
