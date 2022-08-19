ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, TX

FIREFIGHTER CRITICAL AFTER HEAD ON CRASH WHILE ON WAY TO WORK

Click2Houston.com

Houston firefighter recovering in hospital after head-on collision

NEW CANEY – A Houston firefighter is recovering at a hospital in Kingwood after being involved in a serious accident early Saturday morning. Joshua Farmer was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the crash happened. Officials say he was driving southbound on FM 1485 in New Caney when another driver collided with his truck head-on.
Click2Houston.com

Thunderstorms prompt ground stops at Bush, Hobby airports, officials say

HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at Houston’s two airports due to the weather. Thunderstorms have caused the stops at Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport, according to the Federal Aviation System (FAA). They are expected to last until at least 5:15 p.m. Several...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON FIREMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN EARLY MORNING NEW CANEY CRASH

At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in serious but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.
Click2Houston.com

HCSO: Man struck, killed by unknown vehicle in north Harris County

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle early Saturday in north Harris County. It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Drive in the Aldine area, said Sgt. B. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. Investigators...
