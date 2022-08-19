Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIREFIGHTER CRITICAL AFTER HEAD ON CRASH WHILE ON WAY TO WORK
At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.
Man goes missing while searching for daughter in water near San Luis Pass bridge
GALVESTON, Texas — A man went missing Sunday after going into the water to rescue his daughter near the San Luis Pass bridge. According to Galveston officials, the man went into the water on the north side of the bridge to try to get his 3-year-old daughter. They said...
Click2Houston.com
Houston firefighter recovering in hospital after head-on collision
NEW CANEY – A Houston firefighter is recovering at a hospital in Kingwood after being involved in a serious accident early Saturday morning. Joshua Farmer was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the crash happened. Officials say he was driving southbound on FM 1485 in New Caney when another driver collided with his truck head-on.
Click2Houston.com
Thunderstorms prompt ground stops at Bush, Hobby airports, officials say
HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at Houston’s two airports due to the weather. Thunderstorms have caused the stops at Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport, according to the Federal Aviation System (FAA). They are expected to last until at least 5:15 p.m. Several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after 24-year-old man found shot to death near gas pump at food store in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was found shot to death near a gas pump on Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a food store, located at 516 Berry Road. When officers responded to the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSTON FIREMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN EARLY MORNING NEW CANEY CRASH
At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in serious but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.
Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in north Houston located safely, HPD says
Police said 50-year-old suspect Holman Hernandez is now in custody after the girl was located safely.
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Man struck, killed by unknown vehicle in north Harris County
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle early Saturday in north Harris County. It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Drive in the Aldine area, said Sgt. B. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. Investigators...
