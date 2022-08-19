‘Best Mullet?’ Last day to vote for Ohio boys

DELAWARE, Ohio (WJW) – This is the last day to throw your support behind an Ohio boy vying for the title of the ‘Best Mullet in the USA.’

Courtesy: Amber Munday

4-year-old Jameson’s mother, Amber Munday, previously told FOX 8 her son has sported the mullet hairstyle since before he turned two.

The style has propelled him to the finals in the USA Mullet Championships . Jameson is now in the top 25 for his age group. And hopes you love his hairstyle enough to vote for him at the country’s top mullet.

Courtesy: Amber Munday

If he wins, Jameson not only gets bragging rights to the title of “best mullet,” but also $2,500 cash and Mullet Championship swag.

Jameson’s mother says her son has been through a lot this past year and that the competition has brought a lot of happiness to him.

Jameson isn’t the only Ohio boy competing for the challenge. FOX 8’s sister station in Columbus, NBC 4 , shared photos of another young man sporting his best mullet.

You can vote for your favorite, here .

