Business Insider
Ukraine warns Russia's biggest arms buyers against buying weapons that do 'not survive on the battlefield'
Ukraine has urged Southeast Asian countries to reconsider their previously sizeable arms procurements from Russia, saying Moscow's poor performance on the battlefield served as a cautionary tale about the quality of its arms. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's comments came as he was responding to questions from This Week in...
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
biztoc.com
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
Don’t believe China’s convenient historical tales. Taiwan belongs to the Taiwanese
The American sinologist Lucian Pye famously said that China is a “civilisation pretending to be a nation-state”. But it is precisely the opposite: China is a modern nation-state that pretends to be an ancient civilisation – when it suits its expansionist ambitions. Nowhere is this clearer than...
Vladimir Putin & Xi Jinping ‘to attend G20 summit’ setting scene for showdown as White House calls for Zelensky to join
THE upcoming G20 summit could play host to a showdown between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin as the Russian tyrant is expected to attend with Xi Jinping. It comes amid fears Putin and China's president are plotting World War Three with the West as they plan huge joint war games, with thousands of Chinese troops set to pour into Russia.
Russia's Deputy Foreign Min says Russian military control of Zaporizhzhia plant guarantees no 'Chernobyl scenario'
MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that Russia's military presence at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is a guarantee against what he called a "Chernobyl scenario", referring to the 1986 nuclear catastrophe.
Singapore could overtake Australia and Hong Kong to become Asia’s millionaire capital in less than a decade
The promenade at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands hotel and resort, February 2022. Singapore could soon boost its status as a global hotspot for the rich. In eight years, over 13% of Singapore’s adult population will be worth $1 million or more, surpassing the proportion of millionaires in the U.S., China, and 12 other Asia-Pacific economies, according to a new report by global bank HSBC.
China renews threats, condemnations after U.S. announces formal trade talks with Taiwan
The U.S. will hold formal trade talks with the Taiwanese government this fall, President Biden's administration announced Thursday. The announcement triggered another round of threats and condemnations from the Chinese government, which warned that it will "safeguard its sovereignty." China has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory, despite the island having its own government.
Business Insider
The war in Ukraine may dent the Su-35's reputation as a top-tier Russian fighter jet
Dark clouds swirl over Russia's Su-35S Flanker fighter. Brig. Gen. Oleksiy Gromov, a deputy chief attached to the Ukrainian General Staff, had some hot gossip to spill pertaining to the Russian aviation industry in a briefing to the Ukrainian Media Center on August 11. Reporting that Russia was resorting to...
Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to fight a potential Chinese invasion is learning lessons from Ukraine, report says
Taiwan is learning from Ukraine how it could defend itself against China's much larger military. Ukraine has effectively used smaller weapons like handheld missiles and drones to attack Russian forces. Tensions have heightened between China and Taiwan, prompting some experts to fear China could invade. Taiwan is learning lessons from...
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese communist spokesperson goes on tweetstorm asking world to reject US
A spokesperson for the Chinese Community Party-controlled Chinese Foreign Ministry launched a Twitter rant on Friday, calling on nations around the world to reject the U.S., while blaming it for “failing” Afghanistan. “The US has failed in Afghanistan, but still hasn’t changed its habit of meddling in other...
Oil prices rise after Saudi says OPEC could cut output
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, after Saudi Arabia warned that OPEC could cut output to correct a recent drop in oil futures. Brent crude futures rose 32 cents to $96.80 a barrel by 0004 GMT, after a choppy session on Monday when they dropped by more than $4 before paring losses to trade near flat.
Hino Motors shares slide further, drop more than 4% and top loser on Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Japan’s Hino Motors, Toyota Motor Corp’s truck and bus unit, were down more than 4% and the top loser on the Nikkei index on Tuesday, after its engine-related misconduct widened to small trucks.
'War Has Returned To European Soil': French President Macron Lashes Out At Putin For His 'Brutal Attack' On Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for his "brutal attack" on Ukraine in an imperialist, revanchist violation of international law, Associated Press reported. Macron, commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Allied landing in Nazi-occupied southern France during World War II, warned French nationals...
Japan's Aug factory activity grows at slowest pace in 19 months - flash PMI
TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan's factory activity growth slowed to a 19-month low in August as output and new order declines deepened, amid growing pressure from persistent rises in raw material and energy costs and weakening global demand.
deseret.com
Russia-Ukraine update: Moscow sent workers into occupied territory, but never paid them
Moscow has been importing labor into occupied regions of Ukraine. Some contractors have not been paid, though they were promised significant financial compensation. Driving the news: Employees of Russian water services company Mosvodokanal were sent to work in the Luhansk province of Ukraine. They sent a video to the news organization Ura.ru claiming they worked without an employment contract and were not paid.
China complains US not cracking down on 'anti-China thugs' outside embassy
The Chinese Communist Party is demanding the United States take action to stop ongoing protests outside the nation's embassy. State media in China has complained of harassment outside the country's embassy in the U.S., saying that the government must step in the diffuse tensions. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy...
India's oil imports from Russia fell for the first time since March as the nation ramps up buying of Saudi crude
Indian imports of Russian oil fell for the first time in five months in July. Imports of Russian oil fell 7.3% in July, while imports of Saudi Arabian crude jumped 25%. That's because Russian oil prices have jumped amid high demand from buyers, making the price of Saudi supplies more attractive.
Russia has no moral right to sit at G20, says Britain
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia has no moral right to sit at the Group of 20 nations while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday.
