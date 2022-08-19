Peoria feels effects of last night's storm

Peoria is recovering from a strong storm last night that today has left power lines down, street lights out and some schools cancelled.

A power outage is currently impacting the area between 75th and 91st Avenues and Cactus Road and Olive Avenue as a result of a microburst last night that caused damage in the area.

Peoria Police officials say they are working multiple road closures due to storm damage and power lines and poles down in the roadway.

Those closures include:

83rd Avenue/Cactus Road intersection - all directions - this will be an extended closure.

91st Avenue from Peoria to Grand avenues.

Cactus Road from 83rd to 91st avenues.

79th Avenue from Cactus Road to Peoria Avenue.

79th Avenue and Columbine Road.

Officers are advising mortorists to please drive carefully and use alternate routes.

APS initially stated the power outage could last several days, but has now revised to a return of power later this afternoon.

However PUSD spokeswoman Danielle Airey said even with power, not all campuses are safe for school today, with no air conditioning, lighting or safe access to some school parking lots or buildings.

She said school is cancelled today at Peoria High School, Peoria Flex Academy and the MET Professional Academy. Peoria Flex Academy and the MET Professional Academy are on the campus of Peoria High School.

Peoria Unified has also canceled school at Cheyenne Elementary for today and put Alta Loma and Peoria Elementary on a delayed start.

The cancelations and delays have impacted more than 1,800 students.

The district is asking that parents not send their children to those schools, even once power is restored.

"Bus routes will not run to Peoria High School today," she said. "Our teachers do not have access to report to campus to pick up supplies necessary to hold school remotely."

District officials are evaluating other nearby campuses, including the elementary schools in the area, and will send additional notifications prior to campus start times, Airey said.

Members of the Peoria Unified community many go to www.peoriaunifed.org/updates .