ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Independent

Peoria feels effects of last night's storm

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HU71p_0hNUJGFw00

Peoria is recovering from a strong storm last night that today has left power lines down, street lights out and some schools cancelled.

A power outage is currently impacting the area between 75th and 91st Avenues and Cactus Road and Olive Avenue as a result of a microburst last night that caused damage in the area.

Peoria Police officials say they are working multiple road closures due to storm damage and power lines and poles down in the roadway.

Those closures include:

  • 83rd Avenue/Cactus Road intersection - all directions - this will be an extended closure.
  • 91st Avenue from Peoria to Grand avenues.
  • Cactus Road from 83rd to 91st avenues.
  • 79th Avenue from Cactus Road to Peoria Avenue.
  • 79th Avenue and Columbine Road.

Officers are advising mortorists to please drive carefully and use alternate routes.

APS initially stated the power outage could last several days, but has now revised to a return of power later this afternoon.

However PUSD spokeswoman Danielle Airey said even with power, not all campuses are safe for school today, with no air conditioning, lighting or safe access to some school parking lots or buildings.

She said school is cancelled today at Peoria High School, Peoria Flex Academy and the MET Professional Academy. Peoria Flex Academy and the MET Professional Academy are on the campus of Peoria High School.

Peoria Unified has also canceled school at Cheyenne Elementary for today and put Alta Loma and Peoria Elementary on a delayed start.

The cancelations and delays have impacted more than 1,800 students.

The district is asking that parents not send their children to those schools, even once power is restored.

"Bus routes will not run to Peoria High School today," she said. "Our teachers do not have access to report to campus to pick up supplies necessary to hold school remotely."

District officials are evaluating other nearby campuses, including the elementary schools in the area, and will send additional notifications prior to campus start times, Airey said.

Check back for updates.

Members of the Peoria Unified community many go to www.peoriaunifed.org/updates .

Comments / 2

Related
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-21-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the north, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:28 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbine High School#S Storm#Air Conditioning#Weather#91st Avenues#Aps#Pusd#Peoria High School#Peoria Flex Academy#Alta Loma
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection

PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one. Police...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Storms creeping into Valley Sunday

PHOENIX — More storms are expected Sunday after a busy week of Monsoons. Storms are moving into the Valley from the north. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. 6:33 p.m. A dust storm advisory has been issued for parts of Maricopa County, including Avondale, Goodyear and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Another chance of storms possible for Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon activity will continue to develop along the rim Sunday afternoon and move southward into central Arizona. Outflows from the storms could move into the deserts this afternoon, bringing strong winds, the possibility of blowing dust, and rain. Though the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service has expired, some storms could still lead to localized flooding.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rain floods north Phoenix intersection

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria

Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools

PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms leave Phoenix intersections flooded, power lines down in Peoria

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another round of monsoon weather is here! Thunderstorms moved from the north and made their way into the Phoenix area on Thursday night. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. SRP said nearly 3,500 customers in the Northwest Valley area are without power. Pockets of rain hit some north Phoenix residents, and Scottsdale had a lightning show. Nearly two-thirds of an inch of rain was reported near 7th Avenue and the Loop 101 freeway. Storms are continuing to move southwest with winds up to 35 mph.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy