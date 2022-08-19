Average LA County Gas Price Drops For 66th Consecutive Day

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Friday for the 66th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping a half-cent to $5.345, its lowest amount since March 5.

The average price has dropped $1.117 since rising to a record high of $6.462 on June 14, including 1.5 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 6 cents less than one week ago and 58.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 95.4 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the first time since June 12, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.239. It dropped for 58 consecutive days, was unchanged last Friday and resumed dropping Saturday. The increase was the largest since a 1.7-cent increase June 10.

Despite the increase, the Orange County average price is 6.4 cents less than one week ago and 59.2 cents lower than one month ago. It is 87.4 cents more than one year ago.

"Southern California gas prices are now at their lowest levels since March shortly after the Ukraine war began, and they are also less than a dollar higher than a year ago today in many areas, which has not happened since April 2021," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications and programs manager.

The national average price dropped for the 66th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling 1.3 cents to $3.918. It has dropped $1.098 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including 1.2 cents Thursday.

The national average price is 6 cents less than one week ago and 57.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 74.1 cents more than one year ago.