Los Angeles County, CA

Average LA County Gas Price Drops For 66th Consecutive Day

By City News Service
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Friday for the 66th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping a half-cent to $5.345, its lowest amount since March 5.

The average price has dropped $1.117 since rising to a record high of $6.462 on June 14, including 1.5 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 6 cents less than one week ago and 58.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 95.4 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the first time since June 12, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.239. It dropped for 58 consecutive days, was unchanged last Friday and resumed dropping Saturday. The increase was the largest since a 1.7-cent increase June 10.

Despite the increase, the Orange County average price is 6.4 cents less than one week ago and 59.2 cents lower than one month ago. It is 87.4 cents more than one year ago.

"Southern California gas prices are now at their lowest levels since March shortly after the Ukraine war began, and they are also less than a dollar higher than a year ago today in many areas, which has not happened since April 2021," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications and programs manager.

The national average price dropped for the 66th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling 1.3 cents to $3.918. It has dropped $1.098 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including 1.2 cents Thursday.

The national average price is 6 cents less than one week ago and 57.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 74.1 cents more than one year ago.

Comments / 0

67-day streak of dropping LA County gas prices ends

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The 67-day streak of decreases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County since it rose to a record ended today when it was unchanged, remaining at $5.338. The average price dropped $1.124 since rising to a record...
LA County gas prices drop for 67th straight day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Saturday for the 67th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping seven-tenths of a cent to $5.338, its lowest amount since March 5. The average price has dropped $1.124...
Canyon News

Calls To Suspend Outdoor Watering To Fix Waterline Pipe In September

WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—The city is spreading the word that the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is calling on more than 4 million people in the region to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days from Tuesday, September 6 through Tuesday, September 20 as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs, which will impact Beverly Hills Water customers.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Teen Fatality At Thousand Island Lake

MADERA COUNTY–At approximately 8pm on August 10, 2022, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a teenage subject who had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake. Thousand Island Lake, part of the Ansel Adams Wilderness in eastern Madera County, is at...
Huntington Beach realtor reviews 1% commission for listing…

Hadi is one of the best real estate agents in Orange County and has helped many families save big when buying, selling or investing in real estate. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ – Choosing an informed real estate agent is critical to the success of a real estate transaction. When one sells a home, even small differences in cost make a big difference in the bottom line. Home Smart Evergreen Realty offers a diverse and extraordinary team of local Realtors whose real estate knowledge provides clients with rich, in-depth and highly attentive services.
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood

South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
Smoke Odor Advisory issued for Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES - An advisory was issued Sunday for Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley due to lingering smoke odor from an extinguished fire in downtown Los Angeles overnight, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The smoke mixed with current weather conditions prompted the alert, and it is...
Beverly Hills store bans masks over robbery fears

A store in Beverly Hills is banning masks during its regular business hours because of a string of robberies in the area. The owner of Kitson, located on Robertson Boulevard, says that they’ve noticed an increase in people looking to steal while wearing masks to avoid being identified. They say people have also been coming […]
