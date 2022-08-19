Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
GM Testing Honda Prologue Alongside Chevy Blazer EV
As GM Authority has covered extensively in the past, GM and Honda have formed a strategic alliance in North America to produce a range of new, affordable electric vehicles set to utilize GM Ultium batteries and GM Ultium drive motors. That includes the up-and-coming Honda Prologue EV, which was recently caught testing alongside another all-electric crossover, namely the new Chevy Blazer EV.
gmauthority.com
Xcite Automotive To Serve As Photography Provider For GM CarBravo
Chicago-based automotive dealer media and solutions company Xcite Automotive has entered an agreement with GM to serve as the photography and merchandising provider for the automaker’s new web-based used vehicle search tool, CarBravo. Xcite Automotive says it will provide GM dealers with the ability to pay for vehicle merchandising...
gmauthority.com
GM To Reimburse 2022 GMC Sierra Buyers For Missing Accessory Fog Lamps
GM has started a voluntary customer satisfaction campaign to reimburse certain 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 buyers that were charged for an accessory fog lamp kit that they never received. Customers involved in this action will be reimbursed by their dealerships via check. The problem: certain 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 orders...
gmauthority.com
Sand-Wrapped C8 Corvette Slammed On Vossen LC2-C1 Wheels
The C8 Corvette looks great and performs well right from the factory, but for some owners, stock is just the start. Such is the case with the customized C8 Corvette you see here, which is now draped in a custom wrap and rolls on some fresh Vossen wheels. This particular...
gmauthority.com
Fitch Applies BBB- Rating To Unsecured GM Green Notes
American credit rating agency Fitch has applied a BBB- rating to GM’s recently-issued senior unsecured notes collectively worth $2.25 billion. In its rating analysis, Fitch said that GM is currently seeing strong demand for its products, outstripping supply in recent years, along with high average transaction prices and solid overall profitability. At the same time, the agency noted the automaker faces “ongoing production difficulties stemming from supply-chain related challenges and the coronavirus pandemic, elevated commodity and logistics costs, rising interest rates, and the impact of inflation on consumer confidence.” Other considerations that may work against GM going forward, and thus negatively affect the rating of these bonds, include tightening emissions regulations and the sheer size of the investments it is making in electrification.
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Off-Road Rocker Protection Constraint Resolved
Back in May, GM Authority learned that certain examples of the 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 would be produced without the standard rocker panel shields. GM has now resolved this parts constraint, allowing rocker panel shields to return to the 2022 model-year Chevy Colorado ZR2 as standard equipment. As of the...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
GM has launched a Customer Satisfaction Program to begin retrofitting heated seats in certain 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and Silverado 1500 Limited trucks that were impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage. Certain 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and Silverado 1500 Limited models were produced without heated/ventilated front seats, heated front seats...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT5 Sales Remain In Eighth Place In Segment During Q2 2022
Cadillac XT5 sales decreased in the United States and Canada but increased in Mexico during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT5 deliveries totaled 6,641 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 37 percent compared to 10,573 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Blazer EV vs. 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Design Comparison
GM is stepping up its all-electric vehicle offerings with plans to release 30 new EV models by the 2025 calendar year. Included in this deluge of battery-powered vehicles is the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV and 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, and now, we’re taking a closer look at how these two crossovers compare with regard to exterior dimensions.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Celestiq Show Car Presented At Pebble Beach
The Cadillac Celestiq Show Car made its official online debut last month, with GM providing the media with a handful of digital renderings of the battery-electric luxury concept. Now GM has presented the Cadillac Celestiq Show Car in person for the first time, with the automaker bringing the svelte, high-priced EV to the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance in California this past weekend, where it was in the presence of countless wealthy car collectors, enthusiasts and influencers.
gmauthority.com
Electric Corvette Crossover Under Consideration
Big things are happening with the Chevy Corvette nameplate in the not-so-distant future, with GM considering the development of a new all-electric Corvette sedan to battle rivals like the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan. In addition, GM is also considering development of a new all-electric Corvette crossover model. This...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Camaro SS 1LE Track Package Constraint Lifts In October
The 2023 Chevy Camaro introduces the eighth model year for the latest sixth-generation sports car, debuting a few changes and updates over the previous 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Camaro’s SS 1LE Track Package is currently under constraint, with the constraint not expected to lift until October.
