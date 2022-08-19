American credit rating agency Fitch has applied a BBB- rating to GM’s recently-issued senior unsecured notes collectively worth $2.25 billion. In its rating analysis, Fitch said that GM is currently seeing strong demand for its products, outstripping supply in recent years, along with high average transaction prices and solid overall profitability. At the same time, the agency noted the automaker faces “ongoing production difficulties stemming from supply-chain related challenges and the coronavirus pandemic, elevated commodity and logistics costs, rising interest rates, and the impact of inflation on consumer confidence.” Other considerations that may work against GM going forward, and thus negatively affect the rating of these bonds, include tightening emissions regulations and the sheer size of the investments it is making in electrification.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO