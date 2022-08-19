ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Paramount Pays $1.5 Billion to Renew Champions League Rights in U.S.

By Anthony Crupi
 3 days ago
Paramount Global has re-upped its stateside agreement to carry UEFA Champions League matches, in a deal that is said to be worth $1.5 billion over the course of six years.

The parent company of the CBS broadcast network and the streaming service Paramount+ has signed off on a $250 million annual extension as part of an overall pact that runs from 2024 to 2030. Under the terms of its legacy deal, Paramount pays $100 million per year.

The package does not include Spanish-language rights, which are being sold separately. Those rights are currently held by Univision.

Paramount outbid competitors from across the TV and digital landscape, a roster that includes such heavyweights as Amazon, Apple and the usual suspects at ESPN, NBC Sports and Fox Sports. Relevent Sports Group managed the auction for UEFA.

The Champions League deal comes just a day after CBS announced it had grabbed a third of the $7 billion Big Ten blockbuster , and underscores the demand for European soccer properties here in the U.S. In November, Comcast agreed to a $2.6 billion extension of its stewardship of the English Premier League, beating back bids from Paramount (then known as ViacomCBS) and Disney.

In May, CBS coverage of the Real Madrid-Liverpool Champions League final averaged 2.76 million viewers, up 23% versus the analogous match in 2021 and marking the largest audience to tune into the event here in the U.S. The match peaked at 3.24 million viewers toward the end of Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory.

The match also delivered a record 2.6 million viewers on Univision and TUDN.

While streaming figures for the final were not disclosed, Paramount+ said that the spring title tilt now stands as the most-watched soccer match since the service was launched as CBS All Access back in 2014.

Sportico

UFC Going Digital in Brazil as Fight Pass Replaces Pay TV

UFC is changing its media distribution in Brazil, a move away from pay TV that the mixed martial arts giant believes could quintuple broadcast revenue in one of its most important international markets. Starting Jan. 1, the Endeavor-owned company will launch its UFC Fight Pass product in Brazil. The direct-to-consumer digital service will hold all of UFC’s live events, original programming and an archive of every UFC event in history. UFC for years has distributed in Brazil via TV Globo’s Combate, but the pay-TV model is quickly losing subscribers, and the promotion believes it is strong enough in the country to stand...
Sportico

EA Sports Inks LaLiga Deal as Game Firm Preps for Life After FIFA

Click here to read the full article. EA Sports and LaLiga have signed a multiyear title sponsorship agreement that will expand their prior licensing deal. The deal, which starts in 2023-24, will include rebranded logos and graphics, in-game integration, broadcast highlights and grassroots community programming. This enhanced partnership is part of EA Sport’s strategy to strengthen its licensing deals with leagues and clubs after ending its 30-year partnership with FIFA. EA will integrate IP from LaLiga along with inventory from existing deals with the EPL and MLS, among others, in a new game called EA Sports FC.   The $150 million-a-year agreement...
Sportico

ESPN Renews EFL Deal Amid Soccer Rights Shuffle

Although UEFA and MLS rights are changing hands, ESPN demonstrated its continued commitment to soccer this week, announcing extensions for three separate packages, all of which will center around ESPN+. The service will continue to broadcast English Football League competitions including the EFL Carabao Cup, as well as Spain’s Copa del Rey and Supercopa events, and Germany’s DFB-Pokal tournament. ESPN+ already had ties to properties in each country, with FA Cup, LaLiga and Bundesliga rights. “What really has worked for us and continued to work for us is that week-in, week-out coverage, so that round-by-round domestic coverage mixed in with these cups,...
Sportico

NWSL Valuations Soar on Angel City’s $100 Million Wings

NWSL valuations have soared over the last several months. As recently as two years ago, teams paid somewhere between $2 million and $5 million, roughly speaking, to enter the women’s soccer league. This February, the Washington Spirit were valued at $35 million in Michele Kang’s takeover; shortly afterward, Gotham FC raised money at what Sportico first reported as a $40 million valuation from new owners including Kevin Durant, Sue Bird and Eli Manning. Newcomer Angel City, however, is in a league of its own. Before it made its NWSL debut, the club raised money in April 2021 at a valuation north of...
Sportico

Serena Williams Announces Plans to Retire With $450 Million in Career Earnings

Tennis icon Serena Williams announced her plans to retire from tennis in a cover story she wrote for Vogue, which published online Tuesday morning. Williams cited the desire to give more attention to her investment firm, Serena Ventures, and to expand her family with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their daughter, Olympia, was born on Sept. 1, 2017. Her retirement marks the end of one of the most remarkable careers in sports. Her 23 Grand Slam singles titles are more than any other player—man or woman—during the Open Era. She won an additional 14 doubles titles at major tournaments with...
Sportico

Sportradar Surges on American Sports Betting, CFO Resigns for U.S. Job

Data and analytics company Sportradar reported second-quarter sales rose 23% this morning as the company raised its expectations for full-year sales. Wall Street responded by buying up shares, sending the company up more than 21% by mid-morning on the Nasdaq. Sportradar generated nearly $186 million (177.2 million euros) in revenue in the quarter that ended June 30, driven primarily by an increase in higher-value sports betting offerings, such as managed betting services and live odds services. Those reflect greater betting volumes and upselling of customers, respectively, according to the company’s earnings release. “Live betting is key for us, the margin is significantly...
Sportico

Register for INVEST IN SPORTS

Click here to read the full article. Join Sportico and industry leaders on October 19 in New York for a one-day summit covering the top opportunities in the $500 billion sports industry. Register here! More from Sportico.comHappy Birthday, Sportico! A Note From Our EditorWarriors Are Losing 70% of Revenue to COVID, Owner SaysUFC Going Digital in Brazil as Fight Pass Replaces Pay TV
Sportico

Barcelona Stadium Project Hopes to Follow Cowboys, SoFi Example

Spanish soccer giant Barcelona F.C. kicks off LaLiga’s 2022-23 season Saturday against Rayo Vallecano, and while the excitement surrounding the team is high thanks to some big-name offseason signings, some fans will soon have to give up their seats at the newly renamed Spotify Camp Nou stadium. The club is beginning to remodel its iconic 99,000-seat venue, part of a spending-heavy plan to pull Barca out of its recent financial crisis. And like many things with the club, the stadium venture—which is getting an assist from Goldman Sachs—will feed into the rivalry with fellow Spanish titan Real Madrid, in the midst...
Sportico

Barcelona Sells Another $100M of Its Content Arm as Season Opener Looms

Barcelona’s sell-off continues.The Spanish soccer team, one of the most popular and most valuable in the world, announced Friday morning that it had sold 24.5% of its content arm, Barça Studios, to Orpheus Media for about $103 million (€100 million Euros). The news comes just two weeks after it sold another 24.5% stake in the company to Socios on similar terms, and could help the team register its big offseason signings before the La Liga season kicks off Saturday. Those are just two of the recent deals Barcelona has cut to secure immediate cash. The soccer giant has spent itself into...
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for August 12

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel Broncos New Owners Name President The Denver Broncos have named Damani Leech as team president. Leech joins the Broncos after serving as COO of NFL International for the last three seasons. He will lead the business operations of the Broncos and Stadium Management Company, which operates Empower Field at Mile High. Leech spent the previous eight years in leadership positions at the league office with a role in growing the game internationally as well as through business development and strategy initiatives. He joined the...
Sportico

Man United Stock Jumps 12% to Match Biggest Gain Since 2012 IPO

Manchester United’s Premier League season got off to a disastrous start on Sunday with a home loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. It was Brighton’s first-ever victory at Old Trafford. But United shareholders posted a rare win on Wednesday, as the stock jumped 11.94%. It matched the biggest gain since the Glazer family sold shares in the iconic soccer club via a 2012 initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange—shares also rose 11.94% on March 24, 2020. Before the move, shares were down 43% from their September 2021 high. The stock was priced at $14 in the 2012 IPO....
Sportico

Adidas Sued Again Over Authenticity of ‘Authentic’ NHL Jerseys

Click here to read the full article. As Adidas skates away from its relationship with the NHL, the apparel giant faces another federal lawsuit over the authenticity of jerseys it sells to hockey fans. On July 26, a New Yorker named Ryan Smith filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York. Smith contends that Adidas is fraudulently misleading consumers into believing that they are buying “authentic” jerseys. Consumers, his complaint charges, are expecting “they are purchasing jerseys identical to those worn on the ice by NHL players.” The complaint refers to an explainer by Dick’s...
Sportico

XFL Seeking New Equity Investors, Retains PJT Partners for Search

Click here to read the full article. The upstart XFL is seeking new equity investors to join the football league coinciding with the launch of play in February. Investment bank PJT Partners has been retained to identify those potential partners. The XFL is owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital. The group bought the league out of bankruptcy from a Vince McMahon entity two years ago. The trio have been funding the league and are committed to continuing to fund the XFL’s startup efforts, according to a person familiar with the search for new investors,...
Sportico

Sporticast: Barcelona’s Financial Troubles, Mets Closer’s Viral Trumpets

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including FC Barcelona’s ongoing financial troubles. The Spanish soccer club is more than $1.3 billion in debt, and it has chosen to face that reality while trying to maintain its status as one of the most popular and most successful teams in all of Europe. To do that, the team needs to spend, and to spend, it needs to bring in more money. Enter the great asset sale. In the last few months Barcelona has sold two 24.5% stakes...
Sportico

WWE Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Amid McMahon Investigation

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE: WWE) performance under Vince McMahon’s last quarter as CEO and chairman of the board beat analyst expectations for revenue and earnings despite an ongoing misconduct investigation of the recently retired executive.  The company reported net income of $49 million, an increase from $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting higher operating performance. Last quarter, WWE’s net income was $66.1 million, an increase from $43.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 following the return of live events.  WWE’s revenue increased 24% to $328.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. "Our revenue increased primarily due...
Sportico

Jake Paul ‘Growth Hack’ Helps Fuel $50M Raise for Micro-Bet Company

Betr, a micro-wagering and sports media company co-founded by social media star and professional boxer Jake Paul and Simplebet co-founder Joey Levy, recently closed on a $50 million funding round. Florida Funders led the company’s oversubscribed $30 million Series A. Aliya Capital Partners and Fuel Venture Capital led the $20 million Series A1. Several current and former athletes, including Ezekiel Elliott, Richard Sherman and Dez Bryant, participated alongside the venture funds. The valuation was not disclosed. Considering the macroeconomic environment, the precipitous decline in publicly traded gaming company valuations and Betr’s pre-revenue status, $50 million may sound like a big number to have...
Sportico

Sporticast: Serena Says Goodbye, Big Ten Nears Billion-Dollar TV Deals

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a major retirement announcement. Serena Williams, the highest paid female athlete of all time, said this week that she would hang up her racket after the U.S. Open, which is due to start Aug. 29 in New York. Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles–more than any other man or woman in the Open Era–plus another 14 major double titles. Her legacy off the court is equally impressive. She’s made more than $450 million over her career,...
Sportico

Underdog Fantasy App Satisfies Investor Appetite for Safer Bets

Click here to read the full article. Underdog Fantasy, a sports app company, recently closed on a $35 million Series B fundraising round that valued the company at $485 million. The capital will be used to build out its product and engineering teams, on customer acquisition and on expansion into sports betting. BlackRock and Acies Investments co-led the financing round. Considering the precipitous valuation declines publicly traded gaming companies have experienced over the last year, and the ongoing venture capital reckoning, it may have been surprising to see the fantasy sports app command a 10x-plus increase over its May 2021 valuation....
Sportico

Smoove Move: Caesars Cuts Ad Spend as Sportsbooks Suffer Growing Pains

Click here to read the full article. Amid an ongoing slowdown in the U.S. advertising market and fears that consumers are about to default to a sort of grimly ascetic recessionary belt-tightening mode, TV sales execs are keeping a close eye on the sports-betting category. While gambling dollars have served as a welcome panacea during a time of shrinking automotive spend, at least one top-tier online sportsbook is scaling back its TV investments. Speaking to investors earlier this week, Caesars Entertainment CEO Thomas Reeg said the casino conglomerate had slashed its marketing costs down to the bone. “We have pulled…hundreds of...
Sportico

Overtime Raises $100 Million Series D, Eyes More Sports Properties

Overtime recently raised $100 million in a series D funding round led by Liberty Media and Counterpoint Global, as the sports media brand—now with a valuation above $500 million—continues to develop its own properties. What started in 2016 as an app to capture basketball highlights as well as social channels on platforms like Instagram and YouTube today includes Overtime’s own pro basketball league for teenage talents (Overtime Elite), hosted in a 100,000-square foot Atlanta facility, and a seven-on-seven football competition co-owned by Cam Newton (OT7). More leagues are likely on the way. “You could almost look at Overtime as this brand and...
Sportico

