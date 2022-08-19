Read full article on original website
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
Stephen Lang-Led Horror Movie 'Old Man' Sets Fall Release Date
A patchwork of artists with their hands in horror have come together on a film titled Old Man. This brand-new horror thriller, starring Don't Breathe's Stephen Lang, has been acquired by AMC's RLJE Films, and is set to premiere in October, just in time for Halloween. From Tim Burton's return...
John Wayne Couldn’t Stand His ‘Violent’ Costar in ‘True Grit’
John Wayne was a towering figure in the world of film. Not just in terms of his stature as a film legend, but also physically. At 6’3″ he held an imposing figure. Few people would be foolish enough to cross him. The Duke once famously described how his own toughness helped change the traditional film hero.
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Gets 2-Episode Early Screenings at Cinemarks
After a week of mostly negative streaming news filled with cancellations and programming being pulled, those hoping to see the new series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — a Prime Video streaming series — in a theatrical setting will be given that opportunity to revisit Middle-earth on the silver screen at select Cinemark locations before the series premieres on the streamer, Variety reports.
Nick Cave’s Rejected and Utterly Insane Script for 'Gladiator 2'
The concept of a Gladiator sequel is one that has drifted around Hollywood for over 20 years, and in that time it hasn’t gotten any less ridiculous. The original Gladiator, Ridley Scott’s tribute to Ancient Rome that singlehandedly revived the sword-and-sandal genre, was a great film, but it also worked as a standalone experience without the need for future entries. The film followed Maximus (Russell Crowe), a legatus forced into becoming a slave after he is betrayed by Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a power-hungry emperor responsible for the deaths of Maximus’s wife and child. After rising through the ranks of the Colosseum’s gladiatorial contests, he defeats Commodus in a one-to-one duel before succumbing to his wounds, satisfied that he has avenged his family’s murder. It’s an ending that leaves little unresolved, and provides the perfect cap to one of Ridley Scott’s best films.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will screen premiere episodes in theaters prior to Amazon Prime Video debut
Amazon is slated to debut the premiere two episodes of its new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, days ahead of its premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The episodes will air at Cinemark theaters on August 31 in a collaboration with Amazon, with the series slated to premiere on September 2 on Amazon Prime Video, Variety reported Sunday.
'Prey' Concept Art Reveals Differences Between Feral Predator and Predecessors
Concept art for Prey’s Predator reveals how different its design and size is from the creature’s predecessors. The fifth installment in the popular sci-fi franchise – which began with the original 1987 Predator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger – received praise from critics and audiences alike since its exclusive streaming release became the most watched premiere on Hulu in the United States.
Funko Unveils New 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Figures
In celebration of Marvel Studios’ new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko has released new Pops! for Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, her best friend Nikki Ramos and Hulk, also known as her cousin Bruce Banner. The bobblehead figurines are show accurate and feature Walters dressed in her power...
Brendan Fraser to Receive TIFF Tribute Award for His Performance in 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser is circling a full-fledged career comeback in his newest film, The Whale. His role in Darren Aronofsky's newest film has been hotly anticipated for months, and it looks like the anticipation is more than warranted, as the Toronto International Film Festival has just announced that they will be honoring Fraser with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance for his role in the film.
Why 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's Mention of [SPOILER] Undermines Its Message
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the season finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a spin-off of Freeform’s hit show Pretty Little Liars, took us to another small town in Pennsylvania — Millwood — as we follow five new girls who start to be stalked by someone using the infamous moniker of “A” to torture them and force them to reveal the truth. As the girls dig into and learn more about the mysterious suicide of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) at the Y2K rave 22 years prior, and her hidden connection to their mothers, the girls are also facing their own struggles. Faran (Zaria) must deal with her tumultuous relationship with her mother, while continuing to struggle with chronic back pain that is a result of the unrecommended scoliosis surgery her mother forced her to do as a child, so she could continue ballet. Noa (Maia Reficco) is suffering the judicial consequences of taking the fall for her mother’s drug addiction. Mouse (Malia Pyles) must face the trauma of her childhood that left her mother Elodie (Lea Salonga) anxious and overprotective.
Celebrate 'The Fantastic Four' #1 With Frank Miller Variant Cover
The Fantastic Four are Marvel's first family and now there's a new run of comics heading our way this November from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. It's exciting given all the new Fantastic Four coming our way with a movie from Marvel Studios slated for November 2024. On top of the announcement that we're getting a fun new era to the founding Marvel family, news also broke that legendary comic writer and artist Frank Miller would be creating a cover for the first issue!
‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max
Batman: Caped Crusader, an animated series from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, will not be moving forward at HBO Max, sources have confirmed to Deadline. It is among six animated projects, along with family action comedy Merry Little Batman, The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Toons Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Toons Musical, Did I Do That To The Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story and The Amazing World Of Gumball: The Movie (working title) that will no longer be produced by HBO Max, but will be shopped, sources say. They are among dozens of...
‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ Is the Coen Brothers’ Most Empathetic Movie
While Joel and Ethan Coen have dabbled, both collectively and individually, in film genres that run the gamut from hard-boiled noir (The Man Who Wasn’t There, Miller’s Crossing) to Hollywood satire (the underrated Hail, Caesar!), all the way back around to screwball comedy (Raising Arizona), and even Shakespeare (last year’s The Tragedy of Macbeth from just Joel), the revered fraternal directing duo are known for making a certain aesthetic of film that is undeniably unique to them. In a typical Coen brothers film, a lead character is punished to a great extreme, and often by forces beyond their comprehension. Think of the scribe in the Tinseltown nightmare Barton Fink, who can’t write but a word of his screenplay due to being besieged on all sides by nosy neighbors, overbearing studio heads, and assorted human vultures. Or how about Larry Gopnik, the put-upon protagonist of A Serious Man, who must bear the brunt of his wife’s infidelity and his children’s insolence when he isn't wrestling with issues of a more innately theological nature?
New 'Samaritan' Clip Teases Sylvester Stallone's Super Strength as Grumpy, Retired Hero
Amazon Prime Video has revealed a grizzled Sylvester Stallone as a new kind of superhero in a new clip from the action-drama Samaritan, which is set to premiere on August 26. Directed by Australian filmmaker Julius Avery (Son of a Gun, Overlord), the highly-anticipated gritty, superhero film follows a young boy who learns his reclusive neighbor may just be the long-lost and legendary vigilante, known as the Samaritan.
'Halloween' Gutter Garb Collection Takes Fans Back to “The Night He Came Home”
Halloween is quickly sneaking up on us. That means it's almost time to watch all our favorite classic horror movies. Nothing starts off the spooky season better than John Carpenter's Halloween and now Gutter Garb has unveiled their new officially licensed Halloween collection that is sure to give fans at least one good scare.
George R. R. Martin Wanted ‘Game of Thrones' to Run For "10 Seasons at Least"
We have already secured a return ticket to the intriguing and power-drunk continent that is Westeros with the series premiere of House of the Dragon. It’s good to be back but what if we never had to stay away for so long? George R.R. Martin, the author and brain behind these works, thought the original show would have benefited from a longer run, and lobbied HBO to have Game of Thrones go on for more than eight seasons. Sadly, as we all now know, it did not work out how he would have liked.
'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends' Series Adaptation Scrapped as Jennifer Garner Exits
Apple TV+ has decided to not move forward with the development of their limited series adaptation of My Glory Was I Had Such Friends hailing from J.J Abrams' production company Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV. This cancelation comes after series star Jennifer Garner departed the project due to a scheduling conflict.
