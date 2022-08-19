ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh woman severely injured by shark bite at Myrtle Beach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman is recovering after being bit by a shark while visiting Myrtle Beach.According to WPDE, Karren Sites was swimming in waist-deep water with her 8-year-old grandson near 75th Avenue North when a shark bit her on the arm. The incident occurred on Monday. Sites was taken to the hospital and received hundreds of stitches. Sites told WPDE that the incident won't deter her from visiting the beach in the future.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Wieners On The Water, A Floating Hot Dog Shop, Hits The Three Rivers

Let’s be frank: The lives of Cara Kelly and Jason Eichas have gone to the dogs. The friends recently launched their aquatic hot dog shop, Wieners on the Water, to serve boaters bobbing on Pittsburgh’s three rivers. On weekends from Memorial Day through September, the pair tool around...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAP

Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
PennLive.com

Pittsburgh church damaged by fire after being struck by lightning ahead of Mass

A Pittsburgh church was struck by lightning right before the start of a Sunday morning Mass, setting off a fire while close to 150 parishioners were inside the building. WPXI news reported that St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, located on East Street in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood, was getting ready to begin Mass around 8:55 a.m. when the lighting hit.
CBS Pittsburgh

Shots fired at vehicle on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers said shots were fired at a car on the Parkway East last night.Officials said a red Toyota was going down Ardmore Boulevard around 11:30 when it was sideswiped by another driver in a grey vehicle.The driver did not stop, so the victim followed them onto the on-ramp to the parkway, and that's when they said they were shot at. Their car's hood was struck but no injuries were reported.If you know anything, give the state police a call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Shark Attack#Marine Science#Accident#Wpde
CBS Pittsburgh

Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting another 'Pet-A-Palooza'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is holding a celebration for its furry friends today. It's another "Pet-A-Palooza!" That means it will be an afternoon of music, kids' activities, giveaways, and sweet treats for the animals. It will provide an opportunity to meet the animals that are available for adoption which include dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and even ducks. Pet-A-Palooza takes place from noon until 3 p.m. at HARP's East Side campus.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Learn, Laugh and Love Pittsburgh Even More at This Comedy Walking Tour

Pittsburgh has a rich history filled with battles, steel production, bridge building — and pirates?. That’s right. Did you know about Pittsburgh’s river pirates? I didn’t, and neither did Nia Johnson before becoming the producer of Pittsburgh’s Drunken History. Arcade Comedy Theater presents Pittsburgh’s Drunken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Body found in Monongahela River near Mon Wharf

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A body was found in the Monongahela River near the Mon Wharf on Thursday.Pittsburgh Public Safety said crews responded to the area around 9:30 a.m. Medics pulled the body from the water and determined the woman was dead. A cause of death and identity will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days continue this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days picked back up at noon today.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets in Bloomfield is filled with food, vendors, and live entertainment all weekend long."I hope they come hungry and we want to see the smiles on their faces. That's how I get paid, seeing all the smiles on their faces and just enjoying a fun and safe festival. And again, everyone is Italian that weekend," said Sal Richetti, a Little Italy Days event organizer.Today's hours are noon until 9 PM this evening. It ends tomorrow.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man arrested for firing gun at bystanders: report

A western Pennsylvania man was arrested on Friday for firing a gun at bystanders, according to a report from KDKA. The station said police were dispatched to the area of 1200 North Grant Avenue in Kittanning on Friday night for reports of a man actively firing a handgun. The Kittanning...
KITTANNING, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy