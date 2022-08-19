Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina Andras
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
Pittsburgh woman severely injured by shark bite at Myrtle Beach
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman is recovering after being bit by a shark while visiting Myrtle Beach.According to WPDE, Karren Sites was swimming in waist-deep water with her 8-year-old grandson near 75th Avenue North when a shark bit her on the arm. The incident occurred on Monday. Sites was taken to the hospital and received hundreds of stitches. Sites told WPDE that the incident won't deter her from visiting the beach in the future.
Pittsburgh church struck by lightning with around 150 people inside
PITTSBURGH — A local church was struck by lightning just before Sunday’s service. St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, located on East Street in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood was just about to hold mass at around 8:55 a.m. when the lighting hit. Our crew at the scene...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Wieners On The Water, A Floating Hot Dog Shop, Hits The Three Rivers
Let’s be frank: The lives of Cara Kelly and Jason Eichas have gone to the dogs. The friends recently launched their aquatic hot dog shop, Wieners on the Water, to serve boaters bobbing on Pittsburgh’s three rivers. On weekends from Memorial Day through September, the pair tool around...
WTAP
Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh church damaged by fire after being struck by lightning ahead of Mass
A Pittsburgh church was struck by lightning right before the start of a Sunday morning Mass, setting off a fire while close to 150 parishioners were inside the building. WPXI news reported that St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, located on East Street in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood, was getting ready to begin Mass around 8:55 a.m. when the lighting hit.
Family and supporters of a missing 18-year-old come together to find hope in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — 18-year-old Dorian Serrano went missing in Clairton just over two months ago. His family wants the public to know they are not giving up hope. Serrano was last seen by his family on June 14, Allegheny County police said. The family came together in prayer...
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Shots fired at vehicle on Parkway East
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers said shots were fired at a car on the Parkway East last night.Officials said a red Toyota was going down Ardmore Boulevard around 11:30 when it was sideswiped by another driver in a grey vehicle.The driver did not stop, so the victim followed them onto the on-ramp to the parkway, and that's when they said they were shot at. Their car's hood was struck but no injuries were reported.If you know anything, give the state police a call.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
Missing 3-year-old found in Houston motel room with stranger
HOUSTON — Houston police officers arrested a man 10 hours after they said he kidnapped a little girl from an apartment. Holman Hernandez, 50, was charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly luring a 3-year-old girl into his vehicle and taking her to a nearby motel, KRTK reported. The little...
wtae.com
Vehicle goes 30 feet over an embankment in Westmoreland County
BELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department said no one was found inside a vehicle that went 30 feet over an embankment on Sunday morning. The crash happened a little after 10:45 a.m. off of Route 380. First responders removed the vehicle from the embankment and...
wtae.com
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Relatives of a Pitcairn man killed in a car crash want the state trooper held responsible, and charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State police said John...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting another 'Pet-A-Palooza'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is holding a celebration for its furry friends today. It's another "Pet-A-Palooza!" That means it will be an afternoon of music, kids' activities, giveaways, and sweet treats for the animals. It will provide an opportunity to meet the animals that are available for adoption which include dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and even ducks. Pet-A-Palooza takes place from noon until 3 p.m. at HARP's East Side campus.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Learn, Laugh and Love Pittsburgh Even More at This Comedy Walking Tour
Pittsburgh has a rich history filled with battles, steel production, bridge building — and pirates?. That’s right. Did you know about Pittsburgh’s river pirates? I didn’t, and neither did Nia Johnson before becoming the producer of Pittsburgh’s Drunken History. Arcade Comedy Theater presents Pittsburgh’s Drunken...
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
Local sports bar employee accused of putting heavy duty degreaser into coworker’s drink
PITTSBURGH — A local man is facing charges after police said he put heavy duty degreaser in his coworker’s drink while working at a Pittsburgh sports bar. The alleged poisoning attempt happened at Red Beards Sports Bar at 144 6th Street in downtown Pittsburgh. According to the criminal...
Body found in Monongahela River near Mon Wharf
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A body was found in the Monongahela River near the Mon Wharf on Thursday.Pittsburgh Public Safety said crews responded to the area around 9:30 a.m. Medics pulled the body from the water and determined the woman was dead. A cause of death and identity will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. Police are investigating.
Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days continue this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days picked back up at noon today.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets in Bloomfield is filled with food, vendors, and live entertainment all weekend long."I hope they come hungry and we want to see the smiles on their faces. That's how I get paid, seeing all the smiles on their faces and just enjoying a fun and safe festival. And again, everyone is Italian that weekend," said Sal Richetti, a Little Italy Days event organizer.Today's hours are noon until 9 PM this evening. It ends tomorrow.
Pa. man arrested for firing gun at bystanders: report
A western Pennsylvania man was arrested on Friday for firing a gun at bystanders, according to a report from KDKA. The station said police were dispatched to the area of 1200 North Grant Avenue in Kittanning on Friday night for reports of a man actively firing a handgun. The Kittanning...
92-year-old man killed, another man seriously injured in Butler County car crash
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 92-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in Clay Township. According to the Pennsylvania state police, the crash happened at 11:38 p.m. around 1115 W Sunbury Road (State Route 308) on Friday. Police said a Hyundai Santa...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0