Michael Symon Weighed In On A Huge Debate About Cooking Shows
This week in the Wall Street Journal, sports columnist Jason Gay declared that Hulu's "The Bear" is "the best sports show on TV." With the exception of a Blackhawks jersey that hangs behind the counter and a few references to pro baseball player Minnie Minoso, the show is not about sports in the traditional sense. Rather, it's about Carmy, a brilliant-yet-tortured Michelin-trained hot chef who leaves his fancy New York kitchen to take over his deceased brother's chaotic Chicago sandwich joint.
Instagram Is Applauding Cat Cora's Son's Cooking Accomplishment
Cat Cora is a trailblazer in the culinary space, becoming the first female Iron Chef in 2005 and finding a path to success in a male-dominated industry (via Cora's official website). Although the fact that her family was in the restaurant business may have helped along the way, she had to fight to get a seat at the table at every step along the way. "When I went to France [early in my career], I got 10 rejection letters in a row saying, 'We don't allow females in our kitchen,' and that was only a little over 20 years ago," the celebrity chef told Money.
Geoffrey Zakarian's Secret Hack For Scrambled Eggs
Geoffrey Zakarian is a talented chef with two successful restaurants under his belt. He appears on Food Network's "Chopped," "The Kitchen," and "Big Restaurant Bet." The man is a fierce cook and is always happy to spread his vast culinary knowledge to his fans through short videos he posts on his Instagram. On his social media, Zakarian often shares simple tips and tricks to help everyday home cooks get dinner on the table. In 2022, he launched a separate Instagram account, called Zakarian Kitchen, where he offers up product recommendations, recipes, and more from his eponymous product line.
How Rachael Ray Gives A Major Upgrade To Pigs In A Blanket
Everyone knows what pigs in a blanket is, right? This tiny appetizer — made by cutting up a hot dog, wrapping it in canned biscuit or croissant dough, and then baking it until done — is easy-to-make, affordable, and a clear winner with kids and many adults. They're popular at potlucks and parties and have been for a while.
Why Bobby Flay Doesn't Care About Authenticity At His Restaurants
It's a running joke on "Beat Bobby Flay" that the celebrity chef can't go an episode without using some form of chili pepper. And Flay has immersed himself in several types of cuisine over the years. Southwestern food was the first stop on the Flay train. The "Throwdown" star brought the Southwestern flavors he learned working under restaurateur Jonathan Waxman to his first restaurant Mesa Grill, which opened in 1991 in New York City, per Insider. A few years later, Flay opened BOLO, which celebrated Spanish flavors, per Flay's official website.
The Unexpected Place Gordon Ramsay Gets His Olive Oil
Chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay has been on television screens around the world for ages now, lending his culinary expertise to cooking competition shows such as "MasterChef," bringing his knowledge in to help save failing restaurants on "Kitchen Nightmares," and much more. He's even traveled around the world on "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," learning the culinary tips and tricks specific to certain countries or regions (per IMDb).
Dolly Parton’s Coleslaw Is the Summer Side Dish You Need
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. The best summer side dishes have a few things in common: They’re...
The Mishap Bobby Flay Says He'll 'Never Live' Down
Bobby Flay is a successful restaurateur, Food Network star, and competition chef extraordinaire. Over the years, he has competed on "Iron Chef America," "Throwdown with Bobby Flay," and "Beat Bobby Flay." His accomplishments and talents as a chef come across in competition, as he wins more than he loses. In fact, some "Beat Bobby Flay" fans wonder if the show is rigged based on his performance. Cheat Sheet reports that the chef wins about 66% of the time. While this is a majority, it certainly doesn't mean he's guaranteed to win.
MasterChef's Nick DiGiovanni Just Broke Yet Another Food World Record
There are some food competition show contestants who go on to have great showbiz careers, while others seemingly disappear into the ether. For every Brooke Williamson and Guy Fieri, there are dozens of chefs we never hear from again. Then there are those who don't end up winning their competition, but who manage to fight their way into the spotlight time and again with sheer persistence and outside-the-box thinking, like Nick DiGiovanni.
The Bold Burger Sonic Is Releasing For A Limited Time
Cheeseburgers are a staple menu item at many fast food restaurants. They're quick, filling, and easy to eat on the go or at home. It seems most fast food restaurants have a signature burger that is unique to each establishment. McDonald's is known for its Big Mac, Burger King has its flame-grilled Whopper, and Freddy's serves up thin steakburgers.
Duff Goldman's Alice In Wonderland Cake Is Turning Heads
Duff Goldman has us feeling late for a very important date with his latest cake creation. He has created some amazing cakes over the years. The celebrity cake that he is most proud of took the form of R2-D2 as an homage to the droid's "Star Wars" creator. Fans might admire the Harry Potter-themed cake that came complete with lights and fog (via Food Network) or the interesting cakes he had at his wedding, which included a meaty creation made with meatballs, meatloaf, lamb shawarma, and mashed potatoes, per People. The former "Ace of Cakes" host knows presentation is everything, and his cakes definitely deliver. Maybe that's why he was selected to make President Obama's 2013 inauguration cake, which per the Baltimore Sun, was six tiers of patriotic imagery and confection, fit for the leader of the United States.
The Key Ingredient That Fuels Ree Drummond's Family Dinners
If you're a regular in the kitchen, whipping up quick family favorites every night, there's a strong chance you're familiar with Ree Drummond. Not only has the popular chef written countless accessible cookbooks, but she's also hosted cozy at-home Food Network cooking show "The Pioneer Woman" since 2011 (via IMDb).
We Finally Know Bobby's 'Secret Weapon' On Beat Bobby Flay
Watching an episode of "Beat Bobby Flay" with a group can be quite a polarizing experience. You'll find yourself in two distinct camps — those that want Bobby Flay to win and those that want him to lose — and you'll quickly discover that no one is "lukewarm" when it comes to their desired outcome. Some will side with the gaggle of guest stars who eagerly point out all of Flay's faults and stop at nothing to throw him off his game. And others will call foul, cheering Flay on toward victory.
Crumbl Cookies Just Brought Back An Award-Winning Flavor
Crumbl Cookies have exploded in popularity over the past couple of years. The Takeout partially attributes this viral cookie company's success to its distinct pink packaging and drool-worthy videos on TikTok. The company was founded in 2017, but 2020 was the year it really took off, boasting $53.4 million in domestic sales. The company was built on the self-proclaimed "world's best chocolate chip cookie," which remains on the menu every week, while the rest of the flavors rotate (via Crumbl's official website). These limited-time flavors create a sense of FOMO, which we all know is a powerful tool.
Here's What Alex Guarnaschelli Really Made For The US Open Menu
Champion chef Alex Guarnaschelli will be joining tennis champions at this year's U.S. Open. The Food Network star will in fact be returning to the U.S. Open, as her pop-up version of her restaurant Fare graced plates and palates at the 2021 U.S. Open as well (per U.S. Open). This year, Guarnaschelli's Fare will be featured as part of the new Flavors of the Open event on August 25 (via Yahoo).
The Pasta Queen's Green Olive Oil Has TikTok Under A Spell
It's easy to get lost in The Pasta Queen's sauce. Born Nadia Caterina Munno, she first gained popularity on TikTok in 2020 with her charismatic persona and anti-diet attitude. The Pasta Queen's debut video features her proudly proclaiming "this is not a plate for people on a diet" and boasted the caption "this is not gluten free, ketogenic ... paleo." Since then, the viral chef has amassed 2.4 million followers and 40.8 million likes across the platform thanks to her dangerously delicious pasta recipes and authentic Italian fare.
Baked Sweet Potatoes Recipe
When you are looking for a nutritious, starchy side dish, simple baked sweet potatoes are the easiest go-to option. According to Healthline, sweet potatoes are packed with fiber, potassium, magnesium, incredible amounts of vitamin A. They're little nutrient-dense bundles of joy and wonderful flavor, and we don't know about you, but that's reason enough to choose sweet potatoes more often.
Why Alison Brie Never Wants To Own A Restaurant
Celebrity restaurants really run the gamut when it comes to quality and reputation. In fact, there are a lot of celebrity restaurants that totally flopped, from Steven Spielberg's submarine-shaped eatery Dive! to Jessica Biel's Au Fudge. Food Network stars with restaurants tend to fare a bit better, but your average television or movie star might be hard-pressed to succeed in the cutthroat world of the restaurant industry.
Why Chef Dave White Loves Fast Food Burgers — Exclusive
Many people would assume that working as a top-tier chef would mean having a taste for only the finer foods in life. Not so for "Below Deck Mediterranean" chef Dave White. White serves as the chef for the 7th season of the show, showcasing his unbelievable cooking skills and ability to handle whatever challenges life on the motor yacht Home has to throw at him. Even with so many trials, working on a yacht does come with some advantages, such as an unlimited budget and "some of the best produce in the world."
Bobby's Triple Threat: Release Date, Cast, And More - Everything We Know So Far
Bobby Flay has starred in a variety of cooking shows over the years, from the laid-back "Grillin' and Chillin'" back in 1996 to hyper-competitive shows like "Iron Chef America" (via IMDb). Although the celebrity chef gives great insights on the slower instructional shows like "Brunch at Bobby's," he seems to be more in his element when he is facing off with another chef. The "Beat Bobby Flay" star told Sports Business Journal that he gets his competitive spirit from playing basketball and running cross country in his younger years. "I played a lot of team and individual sports, and I learned how to lose," Flay added. "That's a huge thing. I was taught that when we are beaten, to shake it off, shake hands, go home and work harder for the next time."
