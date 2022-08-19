Escambia County Fire Rescue respond to early morning garage fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to an early morning residential structure fire, Friday, Aug. 19, at the 8800 block of Burning Tree Road.

According to ECFR, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from a two-story wood-framed structure. Further investigation revealed a fire in the garage. ECFR said they worked quickly, containing the fire to the garage, and preventing flames from spreading throughout the home. They said the garage sustained damages, but the damages are repairable, and the occupants will not be displaced.

ECFR said they determined the fire was accidental.

“Smoke detectors save lives,” The station said in a release. “Smoke detectors should be tested at least once a month and batteries should be replaced at least once or twice a year.”

For information about obtaining a home smoke detector, call 850-595-HERO (4376) City of Pensacola residents may call 850-436-5200 for smoke detector installation assistance.

ECFR units E6, E7, SQ3, E4, L12, BC3 and BC2 all responded to the fire.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.