Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston CelticsAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Related
SOURCE Q&A With Lt. Governor Candidate Kim Driscoll
Editor’s Note: There are three Democrats on the September 6 ballot to be the next Lt. Governor of Massachusetts. SOURCE asked questions of all three Democrats. There are two Republican candidates for Lt. Governor on the September 6 ballot. The winner on the Democratic ballot and the winner on...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, August 22
1 A Framingham State University student lost his arm in an incident at the Massachusetts National Guard armory over the weekend. A GoFundMe has been set up to help him & his family. 2. Massachusetts is in a severe drought. Rain forecasted for today and tomorrow should help with brush...
LETTER: State Rep. Candidate Shepard Listens & Works To Find Compromises
I am a 38-year resident of the Learned’s Pond neighborhood and met Margareth Shepard when she ran to represent my district on the City Council. Lots of neighborhoods in Framingham have quality of life issues – traffic, speeding, noise – but my neighborhood has challenges that are unique.
WCVB
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Boston Public Schools, Massachusetts' largest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab
A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”
LETTER: Funk Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – As a former Chair of the Finance Committee and 34-year Town Meeting Member, I am thrilled that Priscila Sousa is running for State Representative. Priscila will devote all of her time, energy and vast experience to issues facing the people of our district. She is an excellent communicator, picks up the ball and runs, works well in groups, and leads where it is an imperative.
LETTER: Fair Share Amendment Will Generate Revenue To Fund Education & Transportation Infrastructure
FRAMINGHAM – In November, in addition to a number of statewide and local races, there will be another critically important item on the ballot. The Fair Share Amendment is a ballot initiative that would amend the Massachusetts Constitution in order to establish an additional tax of 4 percentage points on the amount of one’s personal income that exceeds $1 million. Many of the wealthiest have benefited from numerous tax cuts, hidden assets, and lower effective rates. While the inequities were stark before COVID, during just the first few months of the pandemic, Massachusetts billionaires saw their income increase by almost $20 billion while others struggled, particularly in our most economically disadvantaged communities.
NECN
Massachusetts School Issues ‘Uniform Infraction' to Student for Wearing Hijab
A school in Malden, Massachusetts has received backlash after one of its teachers wrote up a female student wearing hijab for violating the school's uniform policy. The student, who attends Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, was cited by a teacher for a "uniform infraction," according to the written form. The form filled by the teacher incorrectly spelled the religious garment as "jihab," rather than hijab.
RELATED PEOPLE
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
valleypatriot.com
Lawrence’s Mayor DePeña Appoints War Hero; Francisco Ureña as the Provisional Manager at the Lawrence Municipal Airport
Francisco A. Ureña Is serving as Provisional Manager at the Lawrence Municipal Airport located in North Andover. Francisco has a history of public service. He enlisted the day after high school in the United States Marine Corps. Serving eight years of honorable active-duty service. A decorated Marine, he served at two American Embassies; American Embassy in Damascus, Syria & Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. He is a Combat Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom where he served as a Tank Commander. He served as Veterans’ Services Secretary 2015-2020, Veterans’ Services Commissioner in the City of Boston 2011-2015 and Director of Veterans’ Services in the City of Lawrence 2007 – 2011.
Haverhill Public Library Taking Applications for Page Program; Pages Receive $1,500 Scholarship
The Haverhill Public Library is accepting applications for its Trustee Scholarship Page Program. The program is open to high school juniors that reside in Haverhill and are planning on attending either a two- or four-year college program. Those accepted must volunteer as a page for two years for four- to six-hours a week. At the end of the second year, participants will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship.
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eckhardt Receives Young Alumni Award From Clarkson University
POTSDAM – NEW YORK – Eric G. Eckhardt of Framingham received the Woodstock Award from his alma mater, Clarkson University, last month. Given each year during Reunion Weekend, the Woodstock Award honors young alumni who have demonstrated outstanding loyalty and service to Clarkson and the Alumni Association and who have used their Clarkson experience to make a notable contribution to their careers.
How Patriot Front and white supremacist groups are hijacking American symbols to recruit in Massachusetts
One hundred masked white nationalists carried flags and riot shields adorned with red, white, and blue color schemes and wore blue and khaki outfits as they marched through downtown Boston over the Fourth of July weekend. The color scheme and iconic American imagery is not accidental.
Rubin On Dean’s List at University of Delaware
NEWARK, DELAWARE – Michael Rubin of Framingham was named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
Central Mass. by the Numbers
For 45 years, Ron Brosnan ran Clear-View Glass & Mirror doing “everything” with glass and mirror work, including plate glass, tabletops, insulated glass, window and screen repairs and custom mirror work. On Aug. 20, the 85-year-old Worcester glazier permanently closed his shop on Grafton Street. Brosnan entered the glass business at 17 and worked for 20 years at National Glass, and later freelanced for Worcester Glass Co. and Bay State Glass & Mirror in Auburn. Later, he opened his own shop with his older brother, Leo, first renting space near Grafton Street and later purchasing a building in 1987.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Worcester School Committee does away with rule only allowing students to carry mesh or transparent backpacks
Worcester Public School students can now carry whatever type of backpack they like to class with them, thanks to a vote from the Worcester School Committee Thursday. A previous rule in the student handbook only allowed students to carry mesh or transparent backpacks to class with them, meaning any student that brought a backpack that wasn’t see-through had to leave it in their lockers.
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
4 Framingham Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Curry College
MILTON – Curry College congratulates of who was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Among the students were four students from Framingham. They were:. Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College...
Worcester Police Hosting 1st Annual Back to School Bash
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is hosting its first annual Neighborhood Back to School Bash on Aug. 27 at Institute Park on Salisbury Street. The community party will run from 11 AM to 3 PM and will have bouncy houses, a mobile gaming truck and a dunk tank. The WPD Mounted Unit's horses will also be visiting.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0