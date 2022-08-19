ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Funk Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – As a former Chair of the Finance Committee and 34-year Town Meeting Member, I am thrilled that Priscila Sousa is running for State Representative. Priscila will devote all of her time, energy and vast experience to issues facing the people of our district. She is an excellent communicator, picks up the ball and runs, works well in groups, and leads where it is an imperative.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Fair Share Amendment Will Generate Revenue To Fund Education & Transportation Infrastructure

FRAMINGHAM – In November, in addition to a number of statewide and local races, there will be another critically important item on the ballot. The Fair Share Amendment is a ballot initiative that would amend the Massachusetts Constitution in order to establish an additional tax of 4 percentage points on the amount of one’s personal income that exceeds $1 million. Many of the wealthiest have benefited from numerous tax cuts, hidden assets, and lower effective rates. While the inequities were stark before COVID, during just the first few months of the pandemic, Massachusetts billionaires saw their income increase by almost $20 billion while others struggled, particularly in our most economically disadvantaged communities.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Massachusetts School Issues 'Uniform Infraction' to Student for Wearing Hijab

A school in Malden, Massachusetts has received backlash after one of its teachers wrote up a female student wearing hijab for violating the school's uniform policy. The student, who attends Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, was cited by a teacher for a "uniform infraction," according to the written form. The form filled by the teacher incorrectly spelled the religious garment as "jihab," rather than hijab.
MALDEN, MA
Live 95.9

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
valleypatriot.com

Lawrence's Mayor DePeña Appoints War Hero; Francisco Ureña as the Provisional Manager at the Lawrence Municipal Airport

Francisco A. Ureña Is serving as Provisional Manager at the Lawrence Municipal Airport located in North Andover. Francisco has a history of public service. He enlisted the day after high school in the United States Marine Corps. Serving eight years of honorable active-duty service. A decorated Marine, he served at two American Embassies; American Embassy in Damascus, Syria & Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. He is a Combat Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom where he served as a Tank Commander. He served as Veterans’ Services Secretary 2015-2020, Veterans’ Services Commissioner in the City of Boston 2011-2015 and Director of Veterans’ Services in the City of Lawrence 2007 – 2011.
LAWRENCE, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Public Library Taking Applications for Page Program; Pages Receive $1,500 Scholarship

The Haverhill Public Library is accepting applications for its Trustee Scholarship Page Program. The program is open to high school juniors that reside in Haverhill and are planning on attending either a two- or four-year college program. Those accepted must volunteer as a page for two years for four- to six-hours a week. At the end of the second year, participants will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship.
HAVERHILL, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Eckhardt Receives Young Alumni Award From Clarkson University

POTSDAM – NEW YORK – Eric G. Eckhardt of Framingham received the Woodstock Award from his alma mater, Clarkson University, last month. Given each year during Reunion Weekend, the Woodstock Award honors young alumni who have demonstrated outstanding loyalty and service to Clarkson and the Alumni Association and who have used their Clarkson experience to make a notable contribution to their careers.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rubin On Dean's List at University of Delaware

NEWARK, DELAWARE – Michael Rubin of Framingham was named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
NEWARK, DE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

For 45 years, Ron Brosnan ran Clear-View Glass & Mirror doing “everything” with glass and mirror work, including plate glass, tabletops, insulated glass, window and screen repairs and custom mirror work. On Aug. 20, the 85-year-old Worcester glazier permanently closed his shop on Grafton Street. Brosnan entered the glass business at 17 and worked for 20 years at National Glass, and later freelanced for Worcester Glass Co. and Bay State Glass & Mirror in Auburn. Later, he opened his own shop with his older brother, Leo, first renting space near Grafton Street and later purchasing a building in 1987.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester School Committee does away with rule only allowing students to carry mesh or transparent backpacks

Worcester Public School students can now carry whatever type of backpack they like to class with them, thanks to a vote from the Worcester School Committee Thursday. A previous rule in the student handbook only allowed students to carry mesh or transparent backpacks to class with them, meaning any student that brought a backpack that wasn’t see-through had to leave it in their lockers.
WORCESTER, MA
WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
BOSTON, MA
