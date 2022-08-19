Read full article on original website
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Oh Crêpe opens in Troy
TROY – Looking for a traditional French crepe? Look no further than Oh Crêpe!. Oh Crêpe recently opened on Aug. 12 and is located at 79 Foss Way in Troy. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lunch on the lawn
TROY — The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association will hold a Lunch on the Lawn Friday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Lunch-goers should use the Harrison Street entrance for the drive-thru meal. All meals include a sandwich, chips, cookies and pop or water.
WM Fire Department hosts annual waffle sale
WEST MILTON- Members of the West Milton Volunteer Fire Department continued a local tradition of over 60 years on Friday, Aug. 19, hosting their annual Fireman’s Waffle Sale to help fund the purchase of firefighting equipment. “We’ve been doing this since the mid 50’s,” assistant chief Nathan Dewey said....
Spirit EMS employees gets chance to win $10K, 2022 Toyota
GREENVILLE — While some companies hand out an occasional holiday or starting bonus, Spirit Medical Transport does things a little differently. Anyone who onboards with Spirit EMS between now and Sept. 15, and maintains a perfect attendance record between their hiring date and the Spirit Christmas Party, will be entered into a drawing for $10,000.
Sidney City Schools plans ‘Parent University’ events
SIDNEY — When students are healthy, feel safe, and are supported through strong systems and relationships, they are more likely to enjoy learning, develop positive social skills, and achieve greater success. With that in mind, Sidney City Schools is committed to strengthening the school community through partnerships between parents, students, the school, and the community.
Apple Farm Service hosts annual Combine Clinics
BOTKINS — Do you own a Case IH or New Holland combine? Or do you run a MacDon Draper head? Apple Farm Service will host its annual Combine Clinics between the dates of Sept. 7 and 14. The Combine Clinics offer an interactive experience to ready farmers and their machine for this fall’s harvest.
Piqua City Commissioners authorize resolutions
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners met on Tuesday, Aug. 16, for a general meeting. Prior to the meeting, the commissioners entered into an executive session for three subjects. The topics were to discuss the city manager or the city clerk position, the purchase or sale of property for...
Miami County marriage licenses
Information provided by Miami County Probate Court. Tabatha Alise Tousley, 32, to Steven Joseph Zwiebel, 43, both of Piqua. Thomas Edward Bleigh, 27, to Heidi Marie Parker, 24, both of Tipp City. William Harrison Powell, 25, of Mason to Victoria Lane Rupert, 22, of Troy. Keith Michael Vonderhuevel, 30, to...
Creating the Child Advocacy Center
TROY – Isaiah’s Place is working closely with various organizations and departments in Miami County to create a Child Advocacy Center to serve the children of Miami County who have experienced abuse. The other organizations and departments include local law enforcement, the Prosecutor’s Office, Children’s Services, Victim Witness,...
Piqua Police Reports
Information provided by the Piqua Police Department. TRAFFIC STOP: At 4:33 p.m. on S. Main St., an officer observed a subject with an active warrant sitting in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle. The officer conducted a stop on the vehicle and the passenger left on foot. Mike Phillips, 39, of Piqua resisted arrest, but was arrested for criminal mischief, vehicular vandalism, assault on peace officer, resisting arrest, menacing, obstructing official business, and criminal trespassing.
Troy football opens season with 56-24 win over Dunbar
TROY — The Troy Everhart coaching era with the Troy High School football team may have gotten off to an impressive start. But, the coach knows there are bigger challenges ahead. The Trojans Wing-T offense was clicking on all cylinders in a 59-24 win over Dunbar Friday night to...
