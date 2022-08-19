TROY – Looking for a traditional French crepe? Look no further than Oh Crêpe!. Oh Crêpe recently opened on Aug. 12 and is located at 79 Foss Way in Troy. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

