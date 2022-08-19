ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield man charged with multiple rapes after being charged with DWI

By John Paul Schmidt
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Anthony Allen Thompson, 40, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, and charged with two counts of rape after a victim report was filed this month.

An Aug. 8, 2022, probable cause statement lays out the details of the night when Thompson allegedly held a woman at knifepoint and forced her to perform sexual acts with him. That was in June of 2021, but the crime was reported this month.

In June of this year, another probable cause was filed about a separate crime involving Thompson and another victim. This report from the victim alleges that in January of 2020, Thompson raped her. Thompson told Springfield Police Department officers in February of 2020 that he did not have any sexual intercourse with the victim.

SGF man sentenced to life in prison plus 44 years

A Sexual Assault Nurse Examination (SANE) kit was used to collect DNA from the victim in late January of 2020. In April of 2022, the results came back. However, Thompson refused to provide a sample of his DNA. Thompson was in the Greene County Jail in May of 2022 when police interviewed him about the results.

Thompson said that he suffered from traumatic brain injuries that caused memory loss and could neither remember the night the first rape took place nor the victim’s name. Police collected his DNA through a search warrant and on June 30, 2022, identified the DNA from the SANE test as Thompson’s.

Thompson is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, four counts of second-degree sodomy, two counts of second-degree domestic assault, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. All are felony charged.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Dwi#Sexual Intercourse#Domestic Violence#Dna#Violent Crime
