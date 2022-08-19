ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Health officials issue mosquito-borne disease activity in Charlotte County

By Victoria Costa
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — There is an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Charlotte County, local health officials said.

Several sentinel chicken flocks have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County. This has increased the risk of transmission to humans.

The Charlotte County Mosquito Control and Department of Health are continuing to monitor and come up with prevention efforts.

To limit your exposure, health officials said you should drain standing water to stop mosquitos from multiplying and cover your skin with clothing or repellent.

Covering your doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house can also help.

