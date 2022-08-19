ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

On the Prowl Ep. 5: What Will it Take for the Panthers to Make the Playoffs?

By Matthew Alquiza,Ian Black
Breaking down what needs to happen for Carolina to snap their postseason drought.

Looking at this title your first thought may be "a miracle."

Ian and Matt discuss what would have to go right (or wrong with other teams in the NFC) in order for the Panthers to shock the world and make the playoffs. Defense, special teams, a rejuvenated Baker? Tune in and find out!

Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season

SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
