ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Volunteers needed for working group on civic engagement in Springfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wkgq6_0hNUFp8X00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman is looking for volunteers to help identify priorities and give policy recommendations for the city on how to engage people in local government.

The council is accepting applications for appointment to a new working group on civic engagement. Applications are available on the city’s website .

Remembering the life of Springfield’s first African American firefighter in 1969

“Community and public participation should be at the heart of the work local government does every day, and we need more community voices at the table to solve our city’s greatest challenges and develop the next generation of leaders in Springfield,” said Council President Lederman, “Some of the issues I am thinking about are improving turnout in municipal elections, making it easier to engage with elected officials and local government entities, and encouraging residents to get involved with the important work of our neighborhoods councils, civic associations, and municipal boards and commissions. I expect the group will identify other priorities as well.”

“I want us to reach more people and involve more people in the work of local government. I’m hopeful to engage a diverse cross-section of our community to develop innovative recommendations to make local government work better,” added Lederman.

Residents interested in serving should be prepared to make a commitment to meeting in the evening as a working group in-person or virtually at least 4 times between September and December.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Municipal Elections#Working Group#Springfield City Council#African American
MassLive.com

Chicopee police hope to add 2 sergeant positions to expand C3 policing and improve technology

CHICOPEE – Hoping to improve existing programs and add new ones, Police Chief Patrick Major is asking to increase the number of supervisors in the department. Currently, the city ordinances allow for up to 17 sergeants. Major is hoping to add two more positions to the department to enhance its information technology division and add a new C3 policing unit in the Willimansett neighborhood.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

‘Follow My Steps’ foundation holds mentoring event, 5K walk in Springfield

Western New England University partnered with 'Follow My Steps' foundation for a 'Mentoring Matters' event. People here in Springfield impacting the community, one step at a time. A 5k run and walk was held at Western New England University on Saturday to support a local youth mentorship organization. This event is meant to raise awareness for the need of mentorship programs in underserved communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Caribbean Festival Parade tradition continues in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people took to the streets Saturday to march in the Caribbean Festival Parade. The parade took place in Springfield this afternoon, kicking off at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School. Participants then marched down to Blunt Park. Springfield’s mayor, Domenic Sarno, participated in the festivities and said...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy