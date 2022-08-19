Man accused of being involved in the shooting death of TikTok star’s son, authorities say

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - These may be the best rain chances we’ve seen in months. The rainfall won’t be a drought ender, but might actually be enough to put a dent in it in some places. However, with the lack of rain, the ground has hardened. In some areas, it won’t soak up the rain right away, and that could lead to some flooding, especially in the areas that see a few inches of rain.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO