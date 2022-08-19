Man accused of being involved in the shooting death of TikTok star’s son, authorities say

Read full article on original website
6-year-old girl, dad dead in suspected murder-suicide following custody dispute, police say
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 6-year-old girl and her father are dead after what police suspect was a murder-suicide, following a custody dispute. According to Mount Healthy police, the bodies of Iyla Johnson and her father, 40-year-old Eric Johnson, were found with gunshot wounds in the bedroom of an Ohio apartment.
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri Saturday night left one man dead and three others injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
‘A real live hero’: Texas State Guard awards, promotions and honors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas State Guard awarded several honorable awards and promotions in Lubbock on Saturday morning. These honors included one State Guard Association of the United States (SGAUS) Medal of Merit, one Texas Purple Heart, seven Commanding General’s Individual Awards and three promotions in Lubbock Saturday morning.
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
Around 200 people evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding
CARSLBAD, New Mexico (KCBD) - Around 200 people were forced to evacuate Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding in the park. The road to Whites City and back into Carlsbad was closed and the evacuees were instructed to shelter-in-place at the Visitor Center, according to a KCBD employee who was present at the park when the flooding occurred.
Warmer, drier rest of this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The past few days brought welcome, soaking rain across the South Plains. In fact, just about all of Texas either has received or will soon get rain. Too much of it at once in North Texas, where they’ve been dealing with flash flooding. Around Lubbock,...
First Alert Weather Days in effect as heavy rains approach
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - These may be the best rain chances we’ve seen in months. The rainfall won’t be a drought ender, but might actually be enough to put a dent in it in some places. However, with the lack of rain, the ground has hardened. In some areas, it won’t soak up the rain right away, and that could lead to some flooding, especially in the areas that see a few inches of rain.
