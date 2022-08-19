Seahawks QB options: Will Geno Smith's injury, Drew Lock's COVID prompt Seattle to add another quarterback?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith
Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes; Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Matthew Stafford, Rams, Seahawks
49ers’ owner Jed York said that they would be “happy” to keep QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season given you “can’t have enough good quarterbacks.”. “I’ve said this before, you can’t have enough good quarterbacks and good football players,” York said, via Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. “I’m not going to get into roster discussions and what John and Kyle want to do. But I will support them in sort of anything that they want to make this team as good as it can possibly be. I watched it with Joe (Montana) and Steve (Young) and I realize the salary cap is different today than having no salary cap. But we’ve said it before: We’re happy to keep Jimmy. We’re happy to have him on the roster. And if that’s the case, then that’s the case.”
Bills' Josh Allen, Broncos' Russell Wilson exchange jerseys
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Denver Broncos signal caller Russell Wilson did not see much time under center on Saturday. Their teams faced off on the second weekend of 2022’s preseason, but only Allen played. Just a series, at that. But the two still showed some respect for...
Bills & Broncos Notebook: Keenum, Shakir and The Duke
The Bills made easy work of the Denver Broncos in a dominant 42-15 victory in their second preseason game of 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle Seahawks have been offering LeBron James a roster spot
Over the weekend, LeBron James made an appearance at The CrawsOver Pro-Am Game in Seattle, and he served up a couple of highlights for the big crowd that was on hand. The NFL’s Seattle Seahawks responded and reminded the Los Angeles Lakers superstar that he still has a standing offer to join their team.
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Drew Lock returns, to play 'a lot' vs. Cowboys
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Seahawks to feature Drew Lock in Seahawks' preseason finale against Dallas. Pete Carroll told reporters that Lock will play "a lot" in the...
NFL・
Chris Simms beats the drum for Seahawks QB Geno Smith
The Seahawks begin their 2022 season three weeks from today when they host Russell Wilson and the Broncos at Lumen Field. There’s still one preseason game, 27 roster cuts and some difficult decisions to be made, but right now it appears that Geno Smith will be starting at quarterback.
Pete Carroll Provides Subtle Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
With just 21 days until their season opener on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks have yet to name a starting quarterback. Head coach Pete Carroll doesn’t appear to be any closer to making that decision based on his comments on Sunday. “I’ll talk to...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Drew Lock returns to practice for Seahawks after COVID case
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Drew Lock returned to practice for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 this past week and missing the team’s second preseason game. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Lock reacted well to being back out on the field and had a...
NBC Sports
Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'
Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
Pete Carroll shares update on timeline for QB decision
The Seattle Seahawks have just over two weeks to decide on a starting quarterback for Week 1, and head coach Pete Carroll hinted over the weekend that they may use almost all of that time to determine whether Geno Smith or Drew Lock gets the job. Lock was unable to...
Comments / 0