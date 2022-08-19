Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Bishop: Recovery decisions made at the church parish level
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-part series from an exclusive interview with Bishop Glen John Provost of the Diocese of Lake Charles addressing claims of neglect at Southwest Louisiana churches. According to the Diocese of Lake Charles, repairs made to the parish buildings are determined by...
KPLC TV
Creole Waterworks asks customers to conserve water
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Creole Waterworks is asking customers to conserve water, due to a power outage. Creole Waterworks says it has not been given an estimated time of restoration by Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative.
KPLC TV
Temporary change in traffic flow near southern Lake Charles schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting today, there will be a change in traffic flow that will be affecting several Lake Charles schools. This is due to two upcoming construction projects that will disrupt traffic in southern Lake Charles. All traffic will only be able to enter through West McNeese...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles mayor gives update on city's hurricane recovery
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. SWLA students deal with heightened stress, anxiety as the school year starts. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sen. Bill Cassidy says we need an “Energy Operation Warp Speed” to lower fuel...
KPLC TV
Office of Tourism to host Louisiana Travel Summit in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tourism is a big driver of Louisiana’s economy, and starting this week the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Louisiana Travel Association will be holding a Travel Summit at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles to see how to get even more visitors to “The Boot.”
KPLC TV
Dry Creek church wins Hurricane Laura verdict
Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - So many have had to fight their insurance companies for money after the 2020 hurricanes, some even taking them to battle in court. An area church has won big in their fight, and they are giving others a little hope. After 17 long months of...
Port Arthur News
Entergy Texas President & CEO shares why it’s important to speak with Port Arthur interests firsthand
A packed house of Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce members and guests are expected Tuesday at Bob Bowers Civic Center for a luncheon headlined by Entergy Texas President & CEO Eli Viamontes and Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan. The Chamber Membership Luncheon is scheduled from 11 a.m....
Enterprise Boulevard Lane Closure in Lake Charles Announced Beginning August 23
Enterprise Boulevard Lane Closure in Lake Charles Announced Beginning August 23. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the northbound lanes of the 3400 block of Enterprise Boulevard, between Leaman and College Streets, will be closed to vehicular traffic.
KPLC TV
Governor, DOTD officials commemorate completion of I-10 widening project
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and DOTD head Shawn Wilson were in Sulphur Friday morning to discuss the completion of the project to widen I-10 between Cities Service Highway and the 210 interchange. “These kind of milestones are important because, when you make progress you need to...
Lake Charles American Press
Bishop responds to complaints about Sacred Heart plans
The Diocese of Lake Charles has been under heat after the publication of several letters to the editor in the American Press, citing alleged discrimination against marginalized groups. This controversy began with the announcement of the demolition of the gym and rectory of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lake Charles.
KPLC TV
Greater St. Mary’s hosts back to school community fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Greater St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church hosted its back to school community fair providing free food, backpacks with school supplies and hair cuts for boys. The missionary said the event was intended to help parents and students in need of support as students are...
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 21, 2022. Malik Kalvon Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Eric Dillon Dickinson,...
Authorities Asking for Assistance in Weaver Road Vehicle Burglary Case in Lake Charles
On August 19, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 4900 block of Weaver Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between August 17th at 5 PM and August 18th at 7 AM. CPSO is asking anyone who may have...
KPLC TV
Pro Watercross National Championships held in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the weekend, the best athletes in Pro Watercross have been right in our backyard. Well as you may have guessed, it’s a lot like Motorcross, but it happens on the water with athletes who compete on unpredictable liquid tracks varying from oceans to rivers to lakes. And it was a big weekend for the sport here in Lake Charles.
westcentralsbest.com
Beauregard Parish Arrest Report 08/18/2022-08/21/2022
According to Sheriff Mark Herford the following felony arrest were made for the week of 08/15/22 - 08/21/22. On 08/18/22 Morgan Douglas was arrested by BPSO and charged with 2 counts of Obstruction of Justice. Morgan was booked into the BPSO jail with no bond set. On 08/20/22 Jessika Gilley...
KPLC TV
National Beekeeper Day
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Saturday, Aug. 20, was National Bee Keeper Day. So we took a trip down to Sulphur where one local beekeeper told us all about the importance of bees not only to humans but to the environment as well. Nola Ducote currently has over 35 hives and...
Harley Owners Group Beaumont chapter demands accountability after increasing motorcycle accident deaths in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Motorcycle safety advocates sat down with Jefferson County’s incoming district attorney on Friday to discuss some actions on how they can enact change. Over the summer, Southeast Texas has seen its fair share of fatal motorcycle crashes. There was one near Bridge City on Highway...
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Humphrey Ned was last seen around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, 2022. He was seen wearing red pineapple shorts with black slippers. Jennings Police ask anyone with information regarding...
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
