Cambria County, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman With PFA Order Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Pistol

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly providing false information to purchase a firearm at a Redbank Township sporting goods store. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Robinson, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, August 15, 2022.
SUMMERVILLE, PA
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Drug Court

Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg. Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Alleged Human Trafficking in Johnstown

According to Law Enforcement in Cambria County, a Johnstown man is facing charges after being accused of Trafficking multiple women. We have more details about the unique location of this incident. The home where this alleged Trafficking was taking place is next door neighbors with the Stonycreek Township Police Department....
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

One charged with homicide for stabbing in Centre County

Philipsburg, Pa. — State police at Rockview are charging a Centre County man with homicide after he stabbed and killed another man Friday night during an altercation. The victim, Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, died Aug. 19 as a result of a stab wound to the chest, according to the Centre County Coroner's Office. Police were called to the scene on Flood Lane in Rush Township shortly after 5 p.m. for a reported stabbing. ...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Police: Drunk Northern Cambria man assaults cop

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A call for a welfare check involving a child resulted in one man in jail after he reportedly punched an officer on Friday. On Aug. 19, Northern Cambria police were sent to do a welfare check in Northern Cambria Borough near Maple Avenue/Dogwood Street around 10 p.m. When they arrived, […]
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Changing agricultural landscape leaves fewer farmers to work larger farms

When Ralph Myers, 85, looks at the farming operations around him, the difference is stark compared to three decades ago. “In 1995, there were about 195 dairy farmers in Armstrong County,” said Myers, a fourth-generation farmer from Gilpin and patriarch at Myers Pickle Farm, which dates to 1866. “Today, there might be 15 to 20 of them, and there are none down in the southern part of the county.”
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Attorney General Shapiro Charges Three in Fentanyl Trafficking Ring

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro yesterday, in conjunction with recommendations from the 48th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, announced charges against three individuals as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. The investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader of the organization, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, for possession of and intent to traffic mass amounts of fentanyl into the community.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Couple Faces Animal Neglect Charges After Multiple Dead Animals Were Found on Property

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County couple are facing animal neglect charges after multiple dead animals were discovered at a residence in Union Township. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Jeremy Robert Harris, of Punxsutawney, and 19-year-old Jennifer Rose Harris, of Brookville, on Thursday, August 18, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

'Iconic' B-29 Tavern demolished in Brownstown, borough officials confirm

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Brownstown Borough officials announced Monday that the "iconic" B-29 Tavern, located along Habicht Street, was demolished. "The restaurant was once considered the 'go to' place for dining and evening entertainment in Johnstown's West End," officials said in a statement. Authorities say the building was...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges after their children were allegedly found so malnourished that officials reported one was close to death and the other could not stand up.Troopers charged the 27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson on Friday after an anonymous ChildLine call led law enforcement to their home on 2nd Street in Unity Township in March. The two children were removed from the home and rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital. A 1-year-old boy was found to be malnourished, developmentally delayed and emaciated with sparse hair growth. The boy was also...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
WILKINSBURG, PA

