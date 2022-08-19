Read full article on original website
Secret soirée to return to Grand Rapids
An annual worldwide pop-up picnic is coming to Grand Rapids for its second year. Le Dîner en Blanc Grand Rapids is scheduled to take place from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, rain or shine. In keeping with tradition, the whereabouts of the event will remain a secret until the...
Fact or fiction: Al Capone's connection to Newaygo County
With a public figure as polarizing as Al Capone, there are bound to be many tales about his life. Like many stories passed down over 100 years, some are true while others are just rumors.
Ms. Michigan crowned Ms. Wheelchair America runner-up
21 powerful and inspiring women competed in west Michigan for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America, with Ms. Michigan being crowned runner-up.
Largest deep water port in West Michigan opens
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
Breakaway busts out of gates with big crowds hailing Chainsmokers, Sidepiece and more
The opening salvo of the two-day fest at Grand Rapids’ Belknap Park reveled Friday in exemplary weather, mesmerizing electronic music and elated throngs. The highlights and photo galleries at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR PHOTO GALLERY, FESTIVAL SCHEDULE. It was an opening day of reverie and revelry at Breakaway.
LOOK: West Michigan Concert Venue, Historic Building Up For Sale
Last month we told you that a unique West Michigan music venue would be permanently closing after 11 years in operation. Now the historic building has been listed for sale. Take a tour of the renovated space originally built in 1919 below. Seven Steps Up in Spring Lake is Shutting...
Greek Fest ends early, sells out after ‘amazing turnout’
The Grand Rapids “Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival” will not take place Sunday as previously scheduled.
Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area
Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
A Huge $1,400 Tip from Generosity Lunch Stuns Local Server
It's another month and yet another sizeable tip left behind by Generosity Lunch to surprise and stun a local server. This has become a great monthly tradition here in West Michigan. For the Generosity Lunch in the month of August, a group of 14 community residents went to El Arriero...
West Side Walk to observe ninth year of cancer fundraising
Gilda’s Club is inviting the community to a walk and open house in support of people impacted by cancer. Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids plans to host its annual West Side Walk starting with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Gilda’s Clubhouse, at 1806 Bridge St. NW.
Charcuterie Challenge to whip up smorgasbord of fun
The Kentwood Farmers Market is challenging contestants to create a winning charcuterie display. The farmers market plans to host its second annual Charcuterie Challenge from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, behind Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Ave. SE. The event will feature five contestants challenged with a $25 budget to...
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
West Michigan manufacturer plans $7.2M expansion, 10 new jobs in Holland Township
HOLLAND, MI — Metal Flow, a manufacturer in Holland Township that specializes in automotive components, is building a new facility adjacent to its headquarters at 11694 James St., a $7.2 million investment that’s expected to create 10 jobs. Kelly Springer, the company’s CEO, said the new building is...
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Sunday night
Check Out Some of West Michigan’s Best Viewing Spots for Fall Foliage
The second I feel that cool crisp breeze blow through the air as summer starts to wind down, I’m ready to sip pumpkin spice lattes, pick apples, and enjoy the crunch of fall leaves. One of the best parts of fall in West Michigan is the beautiful evolution of...
Oil waste fire draws huge response, closes highway overnight
COMSTOCK PARK, MI — A large industrial fire which drew crews from around Kent County and forced a partial highway closure has left an environmental cleanup in its wake. Waste oil and chemical-laden firefighting water from the blaze at Future Environmental will need to be excavated alongside U.S. 131 near Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Commission Night Out meetings to return
City commission meetings will take to Grand Rapids neighborhoods once again. The city is set to relaunch its Commission Night Out (CNO) meetings with neighborhood engagement sessions after a two-year hiatus. The first CNO event will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Sibley Elementary School, 943 Sibley...
New Bar and Grill Opening Up at Site of Former BIB in Gun Lake
A new spot for Chicago-style pizza, burgers, BBQ, beer, and bourbon is coming soon to Gun Lake. Judd's Bar and Grille to Open at Location of Former Bib Restaurant. Judd's Bar and Grille is set to open within the next few weeks at 11 126th Ave. in Wayland. Previously the location was home to The BIB Seafood, Pizza, Pasta, and Steaks.
Large fire shuts down SB US-131 near GR for hours
Crews are fighting a fire near Grand Rapids.
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high.
