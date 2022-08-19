ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Secret soirée to return to Grand Rapids

An annual worldwide pop-up picnic is coming to Grand Rapids for its second year. Le Dîner en Blanc Grand Rapids is scheduled to take place from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, rain or shine. In keeping with tradition, the whereabouts of the event will remain a secret until the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area

Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
KALAMAZOO, MI
grmag.com

West Side Walk to observe ninth year of cancer fundraising

Gilda’s Club is inviting the community to a walk and open house in support of people impacted by cancer. Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids plans to host its annual West Side Walk starting with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Gilda’s Clubhouse, at 1806 Bridge St. NW.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Charcuterie Challenge to whip up smorgasbord of fun

The Kentwood Farmers Market is challenging contestants to create a winning charcuterie display. The farmers market plans to host its second annual Charcuterie Challenge from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, behind Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Ave. SE. The event will feature five contestants challenged with a $25 budget to...
KENTWOOD, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Oil waste fire draws huge response, closes highway overnight

COMSTOCK PARK, MI — A large industrial fire which drew crews from around Kent County and forced a partial highway closure has left an environmental cleanup in its wake. Waste oil and chemical-laden firefighting water from the blaze at Future Environmental will need to be excavated alongside U.S. 131 near Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
KENT COUNTY, MI
grmag.com

Commission Night Out meetings to return

City commission meetings will take to Grand Rapids neighborhoods once again. The city is set to relaunch its Commission Night Out (CNO) meetings with neighborhood engagement sessions after a two-year hiatus. The first CNO event will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Sibley Elementary School, 943 Sibley...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

New Bar and Grill Opening Up at Site of Former BIB in Gun Lake

A new spot for Chicago-style pizza, burgers, BBQ, beer, and bourbon is coming soon to Gun Lake. Judd's Bar and Grille to Open at Location of Former Bib Restaurant. Judd's Bar and Grille is set to open within the next few weeks at 11 126th Ave. in Wayland. Previously the location was home to The BIB Seafood, Pizza, Pasta, and Steaks.
WAYLAND, MI

