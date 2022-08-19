Read full article on original website
WAMU
Roberta Flack | Celebrating D.C. Music
Roberta Flack started her career as a music teacher in Washington D.C. while singing in clubs on the side in the sixties. She had a mixed repertoire and performed both folk revival ballads and Motown hits. Soul jazz pioneer Les McCann introduced Flack to his producer who signed her to Atlantic Records. She would go on to make top charting hits like “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” and “Killing Me Softly with His Song.”
Eater
A ‘Top Chef’ Alum Was Denied Entry Into a Downtown Sushi Hotspot Due to Her Shoes
A power-chef friend trio — Michelin-rated Albi’s Michael Rafidi, Anju’s Rammy-winning restaurateur Danny Lee, and Stephen Starr’s corporate chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley — walked into downtown’s Shōtō on Saturday night to grab a drink, but only two were allowed in. Meek-Bradley was denied...
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
Under the baobab: Community to gather again to commemorate March on Washington
The annual event will take place Sunday at the Martin Luther King Plaza.
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: County Fairs, Chuck Brown Day and More Fun in the DC Area
Fabled rock bands, legendary comedians, rap icons — whatever kind of show you love, there’s something happening this weekend for you. On Friday, you can get “young, wild and free” with Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, or sway along as indie rockers The Shins play an iconic album front-to-back at The Anthem.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
DC BLACK FILM FESTIVAL: Another weekend, another film festival that’s been virtual for two years makes its in-person return. The sixth annual D.C. Black Film Festival takes place this weekend, with a run at Miracle Theatre kicking off Thursday night and continuing through Friday and Saturday. Check out One Pint at a Time, a documentary exploring how Black brewers are changing the craft beer game, or Aamal, a thriller about a woman who must escape after being kidnapped. (Miracle Theatre; August 18 through 20; $15+)
alextimes.com
Your Views: Long live the Torpedo Factory
What follows is a letter to the residents of Alexandria from a long-time artist at the Torpedo Factory. Thank you for your generous support for the Torpedo Factory Art Center over the years. Your continued financial investment creates a cultural institution with far-reaching influences that benefit our community, the D.C. area and even the country. It has undoubtedly had a profound impact on me.
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC
For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
fox5dc.com
18th Street in Adams Morgan to become pedestrian zone on select Sundays
WASHINGTON - A popular strip of Adams Morgan in Northwest, D.C. will soon become a pedestrian zone as part of a pilot program meant to reinvigorate the economy in the area. The Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District (AMPBID) announced that the pedestrian zone, located along 18th Street NW between Kalorama and Columbia Roads, will be happening on multiple Sundays throughout the remainder of the year. You can see when the list of closures below:
georgetowner.com
Georgetown BID Employee Murdered
On Aug. 11, MPD Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion appeared on the scene to answer reporters’ questions about an apparent drive-by double-shooting from a “silver car” in the Dupont Circle area, on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue NW at approximately 9:32 p.m. The deceased victim was identified as Stephon Johns, 31, whom police believed to have been “targeted” by the killers thought to have been “circling around the area in a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.” After spotting Johns along Florida Avenue, the report said, “four people got out of the car and opened fire, killing him and hitting another man who happened to be nearby.”
Eater: Quarry House Tavern is an Affordable Dining Option
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Eater has named Quarry House Tavern in downtown Silver Spring one of 16 Excellent and Affordable Dining Options in the D.C. area:. This is one of Silver Spring’s...
WTOP
Woodbridge duo launches Re-Up shoe ’boutique’
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. James Gerrald Jr. and Christian Henderson are both from Woodbridge, so when they decided to open a sneaker store, there was no doubt where they would locate.
Washingtonian.com
We’re Pretty Sure All of These DC Conspiracy Theories Are True
The Bunny Man. The Goatman. The Beast of Barcroft. Washington’s best legends all have some arguable basis in reality. And while conspiracy theories that involve the DC area have gotten a lot less funny in recent years, a recent thread on the Washington, DC, Subreddit that asked for “weird/funny” local lore rekindled our desire to delight in outlandish stories about This Town. Below, a few that we believe—fine, that we’d like to believe—are more than 50 percent correct.
howafrica.com
Washington, DC. Now The Best City To Operate In If You Are A Black-Owned Business In U.S.
If you are a Black entrepreneur, the best city to do business and maximize profit is Washington, DC. Closely followed cities that will ensure the success of Black-owned businesses are St Louis, Indianapolis, Rochester, and Cleveland among others. The worst cities, however, that Black-owned businesses must look out for when...
This Prince George’s County Plantation Museum Is Bringing Stories Of Enslaved People Out Of The Shadows
Walking through the steep, narrow servant staircases of Riversdale House, it’s hard not to be struck by how separated you are from the dramatic halls, dining room, and parlors in the rest of the mansion. You feel hidden. And for the approximately 55 enslaved African American workers that maintained this estate, they were.
bethesdamagazine.com
With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband
Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
themunchonline.com
4206 Eads Street Northeast
Rent Reduced to $1650 for the first month. Be the first to live in a newly renovated two bed/one bath apartment with granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and very large backyard perfect for getting some much needed fresh air during your virtual work day. This is one side of a duplex.
D.C. Burglar Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an burglary that took...
alextimes.com
Out of the Attic: Samuel Tucker’s 1939 library sit-in
On Aug. 21, 1939, five young men walked in separately to the new Kate Waller Barrett Branch Library on Queen Street and asked for a library card. Their names were Otto Tucker, William “Buddy” Evans, Edward Gaddis, Morris Murray and Clarence “Buck” Strange. Fourteen-year-old Bobby Strange kept a lookout for the leader of the group, the lawyer Samuel W. Tucker.
