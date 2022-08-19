WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a body was found over the weekend. In a post on their Facebook page they say the body of a deceased female was found in the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road. The female has no outward signs of trauma or obvious manner of death. An autopsy will be performed a to find a cause of death. The female was identified, but that identity has not been released.

