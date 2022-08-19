ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, GA

13WMAZ

13WMAZ welcomes 4 new Junior Journalists

MACON, Ga. — The search to find our new team of 13WMAZ Junior Journalists started in June and July with open auditions, callbacks, then scores by a panel of community judges. Finally, this week, we meet the new crew!. First, our Frank Malloy headed to Bonaire Middle School, where...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Camp Kudzu One Day event educates community

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the Central Georgia pines lies Camp Kudzu, a place where kids with type 1 diabetes can meet each other and learn to manage their symptoms. Today, families attended "Kudzu One Day" at Green Acres Baptist Church in Warner Robins. Parents sat in on educational...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Dublin, GA
Georgia Education
Dublin, GA
13WMAZ

Macon's Unionville neighbors discuss strategic improvement plan

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Unionville Thursday had the chance to chime in on ways to improve their neighborhood. They pitched their ideas to the Middle Georgia Regional Commission, which is developing the neighborhood's strategic plan. Neighbors had a lot to say. Education, beautification, crime, blight and eliminating food deserts were the topics of discussion.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bi-annual 'sidewalk sale' hosted in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry invested in their community on Saturday morning at the bi-annual sidewalk sale. The sidewalk sale is a way for people to come support small businesses, and for business to make room for incoming inventory. The boutiques in Perry had all the deals. There...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Body found in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a body was found over the weekend. In a post on their Facebook page they say the body of a deceased female was found in the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road. The female has no outward signs of trauma or obvious manner of death. An autopsy will be performed a to find a cause of death. The female was identified, but that identity has not been released.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

'Buckarama' event held at Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — It's that time Central Georgia, Buckarama is going on right now at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. If you enjoy the great outdoors, they have everything from a deer head competition, retriever demos, wildlife encounters and snake shows!. Yikes! That's bound to be fun for the kids.
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia facing dental hygienist shortage since start of pandemic

MACON, Ga. — The American Dental Association did a study and found the number of dental hygienists had declined since September 2020. They cited challenging work conditions, low pay and retirement as some of the reasons for the decline. Lindsey Evans is the clinical hygiene director at Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC). She suggests better benefits could help bring in hygienist.
GEORGIA STATE
bbnews.today

BOE appoints new assistant principal at OHM

Krystle C. Stanley was recently appointed the new assistant principal at Oak Hill Middle School. Stanley was born in Milledgeville and stayed local her entire educational journey. She graduated from Georgia College & State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in English in 2006 and later received her Master of Arts there and a Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction in 2013. “One…
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Houston County Department of Drivers Services gets building upgrades

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The next time you go to renew your driver's license, you can expect a better picture, with Houston County Department of Drivers Services' new upgrades. The Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and members of Houston County joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially reopen a newly-remodeled driver licensing center in Warner Robins.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
