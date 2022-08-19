Read full article on original website
13WMAZ welcomes 4 new Junior Journalists
MACON, Ga. — The search to find our new team of 13WMAZ Junior Journalists started in June and July with open auditions, callbacks, then scores by a panel of community judges. Finally, this week, we meet the new crew!. First, our Frank Malloy headed to Bonaire Middle School, where...
Camp Kudzu One Day event educates community
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the Central Georgia pines lies Camp Kudzu, a place where kids with type 1 diabetes can meet each other and learn to manage their symptoms. Today, families attended "Kudzu One Day" at Green Acres Baptist Church in Warner Robins. Parents sat in on educational...
Mental Health Monday: R.I.S.E. program helps Macon youth heal from trauma
MACON, Ga. — One Macon program is aiming to help young people heal from their past for a better future. The 'R.I.S.E. Program' aims to support the mental health of kids around Bibb County by helping traumatized young people put their lives back together so they don't fall into a cycle of crime themselves.
Macon, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Macon. The Rutland High School football team will have a game with Bibb County School District on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. The Rutland Middle School football team will have a game with Bibb County School District on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00.
Milledgeville officials say speed cameras having impact on driver safety
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Speeding cameras have been up and running in Milledgeville school zones since last November. While they only operate during the school year, they're now responsible for thousands of tickets. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha tells us just how much money the cameras are bringing in, and some folks...
Macon's Unionville neighbors discuss strategic improvement plan
MACON, Ga. — Folks in Unionville Thursday had the chance to chime in on ways to improve their neighborhood. They pitched their ideas to the Middle Georgia Regional Commission, which is developing the neighborhood's strategic plan. Neighbors had a lot to say. Education, beautification, crime, blight and eliminating food deserts were the topics of discussion.
Bi-annual 'sidewalk sale' hosted in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry invested in their community on Saturday morning at the bi-annual sidewalk sale. The sidewalk sale is a way for people to come support small businesses, and for business to make room for incoming inventory. The boutiques in Perry had all the deals. There...
WMAZ
Macon's Ballard-Hudson High School Class of '67 to celebrate 55th reunion
Ballard-Hudson High School was built as the only high school for Blacks in 1949. The Class of 1967 is getting together this weekend for their 55th reunion.
'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said. He...
41nbc.com
Body found in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a body was found over the weekend. In a post on their Facebook page they say the body of a deceased female was found in the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road. The female has no outward signs of trauma or obvious manner of death. An autopsy will be performed a to find a cause of death. The female was identified, but that identity has not been released.
'Buckarama' event held at Georgia National Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. — It's that time Central Georgia, Buckarama is going on right now at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. If you enjoy the great outdoors, they have everything from a deer head competition, retriever demos, wildlife encounters and snake shows!. Yikes! That's bound to be fun for the kids.
2 Persons Hospitalized In An ATV Accident In Milledgeville (Baldwin County, GA)
Two people were hospitalized following an ATV accident Saturday night on Old Colony Farm road in Milledgeville. The Baldwin County Fire Rescue Chief Victor Young reported that an adult and child [..]
Georgia facing dental hygienist shortage since start of pandemic
MACON, Ga. — The American Dental Association did a study and found the number of dental hygienists had declined since September 2020. They cited challenging work conditions, low pay and retirement as some of the reasons for the decline. Lindsey Evans is the clinical hygiene director at Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC). She suggests better benefits could help bring in hygienist.
Sweet treats: where to find some of the tastiest desserts in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Decadent Dessert Bar. Decadent Dessert Bar offers a large variety of different desserts and has a fantastic atmosphere. They have a location in downtown Macon and one in Warner Robins. The menu covers almost anything you could ask for, with cake, cookies, coffee, milkshakes, ice cream,...
bbnews.today
BOE appoints new assistant principal at OHM
Krystle C. Stanley was recently appointed the new assistant principal at Oak Hill Middle School. Stanley was born in Milledgeville and stayed local her entire educational journey. She graduated from Georgia College & State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in English in 2006 and later received her Master of Arts there and a Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction in 2013. “One…
Houston County Department of Drivers Services gets building upgrades
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The next time you go to renew your driver's license, you can expect a better picture, with Houston County Department of Drivers Services' new upgrades. The Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and members of Houston County joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially reopen a newly-remodeled driver licensing center in Warner Robins.
Macon DA's office and Peach County Sheriffs hold cookout for the community
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The recent shootings in Fort Valley raised concerns for Peach County Law enforcement, especially after the death of a 13-month-old boy last month at lakeview apartments. In July, two children were shot at Lakeview Apartments, and a one-year-old died. They decided to come together with...
Baldwin County School District plans to hire safety director
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County Schools' Superintendent Noris Price says they're looking to hire a part-time school safety director. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha visited one of the schools to tell us what the new director would do and how educators feel about it. "We determined that we need somebody...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 14-20)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Rose Hill Cemetery cleanup gets underway in Macon. At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning. The city and board of the cemetery hired a private contractor to help beautify the cemetery after hearing complaints from visitors. Girl Scouts...
WMAZ
Peach County dominates, Warner Robins falls and more in the first week of high school football action
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia is finally underway. The first week of the season is almost in the books with most teams starting their season on Friday night. There were plenty of upsets, close calls and blowout wins to go around on, including...
