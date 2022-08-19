Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Shane Co. plans to help students start the school year off right
Shane Co. is partnering with the Kids In Need Foundation to help students across St. Louis start the school year off right.
City Gear and Nike host Cutz For Kids back-to-school event
City Gear and Nike are hosting Cutz For Kids Back-to-School event at City Gear in Jennings.
Despite July flooding, nonprofit still helping families get ready for new school year
St. Louis families are getting students ready to head back to school this week. Some families are doing that while still dealing with the aftermath of July's historic flooding.
Learn about the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners
ST. LOUIS – Last week the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners took over the streets of St. Louis with their mini cars and fezes people are like who are these Shriners, what is their purpose?. The Honorable Eric R. Myers serves as the 45th imperial potentate and joined us to...
New school year begins for St. Louis Public Schools
Last week many metro-east schools started the new school year.
Free breakfast entree from Chick-Fil-A
If your back-to-school mornings are a little choatic this week Chick-Fil-A wants to help.
Remembering Michelle McCausland
ST. LOUIS – In late 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael Shreves died at the age of 61. To many, this name may not ring a bell, because Michael was popularly known as the drag performer Michelle McCausland. Michelle’s friend and frequent co-star, Jordan Braxton, aka...
What You Are Doing About It? STL Veg Fest, Festival of Nations, Puppy rescue
ST LOUIS – In What You Are Doing About It, you can dip a toe into vegan cuisine. The STL Veg Fest will have activities, several local plant-based restaurants, and a cookoff with local chefs. STL Veg Fest. Sunday, August 28. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT. Forest...
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
St. Louisan builds Gateway Arch in Minecraft
A St. Louis resident builds the downtown arch area in a popular game called Minecraft.
Tim’s Travels: Airly Foods
ST. LOUIS – Don’t look now, but Tim Ezell was wearing a lab coat. This leads us to believe he was in a lab, which is a bit concerning. He spoke with the Co-Founder of Airly Foods Kris Corbin about healthy foods for people to eat and the environment.
St. Louis Public Schools gears up for first day, addresses recent challenges
ST. LOUIS — Staff and faculty in schools across St. Louis began to put the final touches on their buildings and classrooms to prepare for a new year on Friday. Thousands of students in the region started this week and thousands more head back to class Monday. Many students...
Illinois man goes missing in Forest Park last week
ST. LOUIS – An Illinois man went missing while visiting Forest Park over one week ago. Police said 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 14 at Central Field. Carlberg was wearing the same outfit as the photos in this article. Police said...
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
Local man amazes onlookers with his workouts at the Gateway Arch
ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch is visited by hundreds of people every day of the week. Most people go there to enjoy the sights or take a ride to the top. But John Wilmas goes to the grounds to take his fitness to a higher level. What he does to accomplish the goal gets mixed reviews from passersby.
spotonillinois.com
Lawyer turned pastor named new minister for Wood River church
John Pawloski has been named as the new pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River. After practicing law for over 30 years, Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most...
Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
More than 500 kids, families helped by Cardinals Cares at Busch Stadium health fair
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of kids and their families packed out Busch Stadium while the Cardinals were out on the road on Saturday. The team’s Cardinal Care foundation held its annual Distribution and Health Fair to support kids in the Redbird Rookies co-ed summer softball and baseball programs.
McDonald’s rolling out new chicken Big Mac after international success
McDonald's is bringing a twist to a menu favorite in the U.S.
Sculptor explains connection between Pope Francis and Mo. Botanical Garden
ST. LOUIS – A sculpture was unveiled Sunday afternoon in Chesterfield at Don Wiegand Studios. On September 8 the bronze will be presented to Pope Francis at the Vatican. Artist Don Wiegand is the sculptor of the Bas-Relief of Pope Francis and he joined us to explain its connection to the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Former President Peter Raven.
