Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Learn about the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners

ST. LOUIS – Last week the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners took over the streets of St. Louis with their mini cars and fezes people are like who are these Shriners, what is their purpose?. The Honorable Eric R. Myers serves as the 45th imperial potentate and joined us to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Remembering Michelle McCausland

ST. LOUIS – In late 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael Shreves died at the age of 61. To many, this name may not ring a bell, because Michael was popularly known as the drag performer Michelle McCausland. Michelle’s friend and frequent co-star, Jordan Braxton, aka...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Airly Foods

ST. LOUIS – Don’t look now, but Tim Ezell was wearing a lab coat. This leads us to believe he was in a lab, which is a bit concerning. He spoke with the Co-Founder of Airly Foods Kris Corbin about healthy foods for people to eat and the environment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Illinois man goes missing in Forest Park last week

ST. LOUIS – An Illinois man went missing while visiting Forest Park over one week ago. Police said 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 14 at Central Field. Carlberg was wearing the same outfit as the photos in this article. Police said...
FOREST PARK, IL
spotonillinois.com

Lawyer turned pastor named new minister for Wood River church

John Pawloski has been named as the new pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River. After practicing law for over 30 years, Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most...
WOOD RIVER, IL
FOX 2

Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

https://fox2now.com/

 https://fox2now.com/

