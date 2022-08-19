Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The mother of a 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit-and-run crash wrote on GoFundMe that her daughter “will not be the same” due to extensive, inoperable damage to her brain stem. Lilly, a 13-year-old from Osprey, Florida, is fighting to survive after...
11-Year-Old Lutz Boy Dies After Truck Collides With His Bicycle On Sidewalk
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed after being hit by a truck on Sunday in Pinellas County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Dodge pickup truck towing a boat trailer was traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane, south of
pasconewsonline.com
US-19 crash claims the life of child riding bicycle on sidewalk
PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA - An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed in a tragic accident on US Highway 19 in Pinellas County Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard in Palm Harbor, a Dodge pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Tampa man was towing a boat trailer traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane. As the driver overtook slowing traffic, the driver took evasive action and traveled to the east shoulder to avoid a collision.
Mysuncoast.com
Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car fleeing Polk traffic stop leads to chase with Florida Highway Patrol
A car fleeing a traffic stop on Monday led to a chase through Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated.
Bicyclist dies days after hit-and-run in Clearwater
The Clearwater Police Department said a bicyclist who was injured in a hit-and-run died from his injuries on Friday.
Man goes 130 mph while fleeing Clearwater police, says he ‘was just being stupid’: affidavit
The Clearwater Police Department arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly drove over 130 mph while trying to avoid an officer, according to an affidavit.
Florida woman charged in boyfriend’s murder
The St. Petersburg Police Department has charged a woman in her boyfriend's murder after previously naming her as a person of interest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iontb.com
Boater’s body recovered after boat crash in St. Pete Beach
Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal boat crash that occurred in St. Pete Beach. The crash killed 28 year-old Jackson Christman. On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete Beach.
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Hillsborough Ave
A pedestrian died late Saturday night in Tampa after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.
Fire under investigation after home burns in Apollo Beach
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Apollo Beach early Monday morning.
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man found dead in St. Pete apartment; arrest made
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made after a man was found dead in an apartment of an apparent homicide on Friday afternoon.
Missing Boater Found Dead In Boca Ciega Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A missing boater has been found dead after police say he crashed into a pillion in Boca Ciega Bay. On August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Boca
Mysuncoast.com
Attorney provides insight into bond for driver accused of critically injury teen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lilly has been in the hospital for six days. She is the 13-year-old critically injured after a hit-and-run driver struck her and left the scene as she rode her bike home from school, police say. While she recovers, the alleged hit-and-run driver, David Chang, is out on bond.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
iontb.com
Two motorcyclists dead in collision on US-19 in Palm Harbor
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are currently on-scene of a double fatality crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck. The crash occurred at approximately 11:16 am. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in the southbound lanes of US-19 near Eagle Chase Boulevard in Palm Harbor. One motorcyclist, a...
28-year-old man's body found in water near St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old man's body was found in Boca Ciega Bay in the St. Pete Beach area at around 6 a.m. Sunday, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies say they first received a report of Jackson Philip Christman missing around 9:53...
fox40jackson.com
Florida ‘dangerous criminal’ sought after injecting man with fentanyl, duct taping and stabbing him: deputies
Florida authorities are searching for a “violent and dangerous criminal” who they say injected a victim with fentanyl against his will, binding him with duct tape and stabbing him in an attempted murder last week. The incident happened Monday evening in Tampa when two suspects conspired and attempted...
fox13news.com
FHP: 2 dead, 2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide, crash into pickup truck in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A man and a woman in their 60s were killed Saturday morning after their motorcycle hit another motorcycle before striking a pickup truck on US 19 in Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 66-year-old Largo man was traveling southbound on US 19 on...
Comments / 0