Siesta Key, FL

pasconewsonline.com

US-19 crash claims the life of child riding bicycle on sidewalk

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA - An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed in a tragic accident on US Highway 19 in Pinellas County Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard in Palm Harbor, a Dodge pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Tampa man was towing a boat trailer traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane. As the driver overtook slowing traffic, the driver took evasive action and traveled to the east shoulder to avoid a collision.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.
SARASOTA, FL
iontb.com

Boater’s body recovered after boat crash in St. Pete Beach

Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal boat crash that occurred in St. Pete Beach. The crash killed 28 year-old Jackson Christman. On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete Beach.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
iontb.com

Two motorcyclists dead in collision on US-19 in Palm Harbor

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are currently on-scene of a double fatality crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck. The crash occurred at approximately 11:16 am. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in the southbound lanes of US-19 near Eagle Chase Boulevard in Palm Harbor. One motorcyclist, a...
PALM HARBOR, FL

